DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 19, 2020

Two soldiers martyred in attack on South Waziristan check post: ISPR

Dawn.com 19 Nov 2020

Email

This combination photo shows Sepoy Suleman Shaukat (L) and Havaldar Matloob Alam (R). — Photo courtesy ISPR
This combination photo shows Sepoy Suleman Shaukat (L) and Havaldar Matloob Alam (R). — Photo courtesy ISPR

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an attack on a check post in South Waziristan's Pash Ziarat area late on Wednesday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR said that terrorists fired on security forces near the checkpoint at night. The forces responded promptly, it said, adding that two soldiers — Havaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat — were martyred in the resulting exchange of fire.

Havaldar Matloob was 32 years old while sepoy Shaukat was 25. Another soldier was also injured, the statement said.

The ISPR said an operation was underway to clear the area.

Last month, a corps commanders conference held at the General Headquarters, with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair, undertook a comprehensive review of the recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country, particularly in tribal districts and Balochistan.

The meeting took place days after 20 security personnel were martyred in two terrorist attacks in the northern and southwestern parts of the country.

A military convoy was attacked in the Razmak area of North Waziristan district with improvised explosive devices, claiming lives of one officer and five soldiers.

North Waziristan — once a hotbed of militancy — is one of the seven former tribal agencies where the army has conducted a series of operations since 2014 to eliminate terrorist hideouts.

In September, an army officer was martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Shakai area of South Waziristan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hari
Nov 19, 2020 02:58pm
RIP
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

High drama in Islamabad

High drama in Islamabad

It is time the government considered the desirability of pursuing the Quaid’s ideal of a democratic polity.

Editorial

19 Nov 2020

A law unto themselves

THE law of the jungle is alive and well in Pakistan’s lower courts. Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr...
19 Nov 2020

IMF programme

IS Pakistan close to salvaging its $6bn deal with the IMF, which remains suspended for the last eight months? The...
19 Nov 2020

New PSL champions

THE Karachi Kings have emerged as the new Pakistan Super League heroes in the highly anticipated yet lopsided final...
Updated 18 Nov 2020

Yet more space

Matters have come to a point where it is imperative to stop mollycoddling groups of TLP’s ilk.
18 Nov 2020

PM’s Covid concerns

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Monday made some significant remarks about the growing...
Updated 18 Nov 2020

FDI challenge

DESPITE a 10-month-high foreign direct investment of $317.4m in the previous month, net FDI flows into the country...