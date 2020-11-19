Two soldiers martyred in attack on South Waziristan check post: ISPR

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an attack on a check post in South Waziristan's Pash Ziarat area late on Wednesday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR said that terrorists fired on security forces near the checkpoint at night. The forces responded promptly, it said, adding that two soldiers — Havaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat — were martyred in the resulting exchange of fire.

Havaldar Matloob was 32 years old while sepoy Shaukat was 25. Another soldier was also injured, the statement said.

The ISPR said an operation was underway to clear the area.

Last month, a corps commanders conference held at the General Headquarters, with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair, undertook a comprehensive review of the recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country, particularly in tribal districts and Balochistan.

The meeting took place days after 20 security personnel were martyred in two terrorist attacks in the northern and southwestern parts of the country.

A military convoy was attacked in the Razmak area of North Waziristan district with improvised explosive devices, claiming lives of one officer and five soldiers.

North Waziristan — once a hotbed of militancy — is one of the seven former tribal agencies where the army has conducted a series of operations since 2014 to eliminate terrorist hideouts.

In September, an army officer was martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Shakai area of South Waziristan.