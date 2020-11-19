DAWN.COM

Karachi Circular Railway begins partial operations

Dawn.comUpdated 19 Nov 2020

A view of the KCR train on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the KCR train on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

The Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) on Thursday started partial operations on a 14km cleared stretch of the around 55km route of the old KCR.

Initially, trains would run along the Karachi City-Orangi-Karachi City route while operations on the remaining tracks would be launched later, Pakistan Railways (PR) Chairman Dr Habibur Rehman Gilani said earlier.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid revealed that the KCR fare would be Rs30 per route and in the first phase four trains would be run daily from Pipri to City Station.

He added that a travelling pass for the KCR would be available for Rs750.

Rashid said there was a huge land mafia on the KCR tracks and the Sindh government would try to clear it.

"In 25 years, the land mafia has taken over the KCR tracks. We are making efforts [...] We are fully cooperating with the Sindh government. They have started work on sewerage lines, they have [issued tenders] for over-bridges. As more bridges keep coming, we will increase the KCR [tracks] and the credit goes to the Imran Khan government.

"We are going to do lots of work in railways and God willing we will try to reduce the problems of Karachi. We will completely modernise [the KCR] within a year."

Talking about the cost of the project, he said: "One coach cost Rs9 million and 40 coaches have been refurbished. Around Rs1.8 billion has been allocated of which Rs17m has been spent so far."

Read: Why does KCR cost so much anyway?

Responding to a question about when the complete track would be recovered from the land mafia, the minister said the Supreme Court's orders were for the Sindh government.

"I don't want to hide anything from you. We are not getting political support from any party in Karachi. It is the Sindh government's job to get stations emptied from the land mafia.

"You can see we are even going towards Tajori Heights because this is all railway land which people have occupied."

Rashid said Pakistan Railways would work quickly to complete all KCR tracks. "Sindh government has given the tender for over-bridges to FWO (Frontier Works Organisation). We will be there already before the over-bridge is built. In the next stage, [we will also start operations] to Landhi and Korangi."

He said PR had tried to implement the top court's decision "as best as it could", adding that the entire map of an area can change in 25 years. "The [people living on the land] are not willing to accept. They say it was my grandfather's etc."

He gave the "entire credit" for the launch of KCR operations to the chief justice of Pakistan, saying he was the one who gave the "key" to all stakeholders.

Rashid said he needed "only 15 days" to improve the conditions of the stations.

"I wanted to change all the coaches. I issued tenders thrice but only one party applied all three times. This is why Pakistan Railways did not spend even a rupee in the last two years."

He said PR was ready to hand over the KCR to a private company after it was completed.

KCR schedule

According to a spokesperson for the PR, the first KCR train (1-Up) would depart at 6.30am from Orangi station and reach the destination at 9.15am via Manghopir, SITE, Shah Abdul Latif, Baldia, Lyari, Wazir Mansion, Karachi City, Cantt, Departure Yard, Drigh Road, Drigh Colony, Airport, Malir Colony, Malir, Landhi, Juma Goth, Bin Qasim and Baldia Nullah.

The second train would depart at 10am followed by a third at 1pm, and the last one at 4pm.

Similarly, the departure time of the train from Marshalling Yard to Orangi is at 7am, followed by a second train at 9.30am, third at 1pm and finally at 4.30pm.

Revival after 21 years

KCR started in 1964 and continued to rise in popularity, carrying as many as six million passengers a year in its heyday. Indeed, for over 25 years, the circular railway — which connected all major industrial, commercial, educational and residential areas of the city at that time — remained the Karachiite’s public transport of choice.

However, unable to withstand the pressures of a growing transport mafia, a deteriorating commuter service and an increasing culture of fare dodging, the railways’ incompetent bosses abandoned Karachi’s rudimentary mass transit system. After another decade of wobbly and sporadic service, KCR finally shut down for good in 1999.

Pakistani1
Nov 19, 2020 12:44pm
Great news. Lets start the entire route soon and not stop here.
Naji
Nov 19, 2020 12:48pm
Sorry Chief Justice Sahib, they are again cheating here. This is not a circular train for Karachi, may be something else. I have seen the foundation of this train since inception in nineteen sixties. What a wonderful project it was. Civil and other govt neglected it totally and KCR was deteriorated from 1975 and finally ended its life in 1990. Sad and very sad. In 8 months, long time Railways and Govt of Sindh did nothing except passing time.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 19, 2020 12:52pm
IK shows when there's a will, there's a way.
Aamir Hazari
Nov 19, 2020 01:01pm
great good news
AM
Nov 19, 2020 01:02pm
What a joke with the citizens of Karachi!!! KCR relaunched only after repeated SC orders. If Sindh govt is not serious in removing encroachments why has PR done so little work in repair of dilapidated KCR rail tracks. We know that PPP is corrupt & inefficient but I fail to understand why PTI is also not interested in doing any work in schemes / areas under their control including Green Line (work suspended for ages), DHA / Cantt (comes under fedreal control through GHQ), etc.
Dr. Siddiqui
Nov 19, 2020 01:02pm
For a mega city of Karachi, its peanuts; 50 year old system; a modern mass transit system is urgently needed.
GK
Nov 19, 2020 01:09pm
This is by far the super fast train on the longest route in Pakistan. Hope it gets to pre-partition state soon...
Ali Mehdi
Nov 19, 2020 01:12pm
Trains are a convenient mode of transport. You don’t have to get stuck in traffic n lights. In the late 90sI used to cover my small patch of journey to city station in KCR. The passengers for the most part were peasants n blue collar jobs. It used to help me reach my office in time in Finlay House on McLleod Road.
Ahmed khan
Nov 19, 2020 01:23pm
Gr8 work...keep it up..
Ashfaq
Nov 19, 2020 01:23pm
MOCK: This is how the law the land is being abided by the government.
DARR
Nov 19, 2020 01:25pm
15km out of 55km so 15% working project is a win
Lawguy
Nov 19, 2020 01:27pm
Finally! Glad something is also being done for Karachi
shamshad
Nov 19, 2020 01:35pm
Finally under pressure of judiciary ..nothing works in Sindh without pressure of judiciary...
Liaqat Khan
Nov 19, 2020 01:35pm
14KM for Karachi is a life time relief
Hasnain Haque
Nov 19, 2020 01:35pm
Astonishing how the biggest city has no transport system and Bilawal tells people of Gilgit Baltistan that he will make GB like Sindh and wonders why they lost, amazing PPP has been in power in Sindh so long and all they did was allow mafia to take over land and fill their own pockets.
Hasnain Haque
Nov 19, 2020 01:36pm
Change is happening and if PPP was not in power in Sindh Karachi will rise.
Mazhar Zubairi
Nov 19, 2020 01:42pm
This is the ballant lie and Mr. Rashid need to be prosecuted by SC for perjury. Elite corrupt ruling class trying to fool by playing with words. They are exposed fully but have no shame in robbing in daylight. We need to revamp the current system as ruling class mostly feudal, corrupt civil servants, retired brass have only one goal to deprive population of their basic rights. All institutions failing due to incompetent management and leadership through nepotism, prejudice, quota.
Vivek Lahore
Nov 19, 2020 01:45pm
Amazing to know the railways is still functioning
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 19, 2020 01:52pm
Sheikh Rashid now will demand a nobel prize for himself.
M.Sethi
Nov 19, 2020 01:52pm
@Fastrack, It was the CJ SCP, who made this possible, not IK.
Iftikhar Husain
Nov 19, 2020 02:01pm
Thank you IK and Rashid sahib to kick start this urgent project.
Fahim
Nov 19, 2020 02:05pm
The route is same as of local train. What KCR makes any difference except color.
Jehangir
Nov 19, 2020 02:06pm
Just eye wash and an effort to prevent from stern reprimand from Supreme Court.
AZAM AKBAR
Nov 19, 2020 02:11pm
Karachi need circular railway, tramway and metro (underground). For decades Karachi is being discriminated by all the provincial and federal governments whereas Karachi gives 75% revenue of whole Pakistan to the federal government and 90% revenue to the provincial government of Sindh yearly. And the Karachiites don't have basic necessities.
Salman
Nov 19, 2020 02:17pm
All credit goes to cheif justice gulzar. He made the corrupt government work
Salman
Nov 19, 2020 02:18pm
Keep fooling people of Karachi and keep providing facilities to Punjab and KP at the expense of Karachi tax payers. This sham KCR is rubbing the salt on our wounds- Karachi has been made slave of Punjab's establishment and Sindhi feudals
Salman
Nov 19, 2020 02:18pm
Sameer
Nov 19, 2020 02:21pm
It's really great to see the Circular Railway back on track. The land grabbing is always done through mafia backed by political parties, it's not easy to go after them. I personally have witnessed the China cutting of Railway land in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and no one was doing anything and the construction was done and also the Power, Gas and water connection were given. Really don't understand how Railway land can be transferred without PR selling it?
M. Saeed
Nov 19, 2020 02:25pm
A travelling pass for the KCR would be available for Rs750 but, for what duration?
Noman Ahmed siddiqui
Nov 19, 2020 02:27pm
mashallah ... it seems PTI is doing some thing for the people of karachi... great work
Pro Democracy
Nov 19, 2020 02:37pm
Orange line Lahore got competition
ali
Nov 19, 2020 02:39pm
Much needed for Karachi people but its not enough need to have complete coverage of this KCR. Karachi is getting bigger and bigger day by day.
Syed
Nov 19, 2020 02:45pm
Kindly check time table. Normally all over world more train in rush hour. But in Karachi one at 6:30 and other one is 10:15. Is there any office open this early in Karachi.
Amir Khan
Nov 19, 2020 02:53pm
@DARR, Please improve your math it is 27%
Amir Khan
Nov 19, 2020 02:54pm
@peer baba khwajaji, Why cant your beloved PML N did it. For them is Lahore is Pakistan
Amir Khan
Nov 19, 2020 02:54pm
@M. Saeed, It is monthly pass
Hasnain Haque
Nov 19, 2020 02:55pm
@peer baba khwajaji, What a stupid comment, you must be being paid by PPP.
Syed Ahmad
Nov 19, 2020 02:56pm
Thanks to CJ and all those made efforts to revive the vital transport system. Long live Karachi Lovers. Congratulations to all the Karachi'ites.
Ranjha
Nov 19, 2020 03:00pm
@DARR, Yes. That is a winning start with rest to be completed in 1-2 years. Any other sarcastic, useless questions?
Pak-UK
Nov 19, 2020 03:19pm
Good job. Need to facilitate best to people of Karachi. Need to improve it.
Zubair
Nov 19, 2020 03:29pm
As a resident of Karachi, I don't care if it's too complicated or too expensive or too hard to do. The government has to complete this project.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 19, 2020 03:30pm
No doubt, it's a great achievement of the P.T.I. administration to revive, resurrect and restart the decades old and dead Karachi Circular Railway or KCR, as commonly known, even if it's only a partial service at the moment covering 14 Km instead of the total 54 km stretch. In fact, shame on the provincial administration of the family-owned, corrupt, nepotic, self-serving and clan-operated PPP, who in essence was supposed to complete this project long time ago but miserably failed to do so.
Syed Ahmad
Nov 19, 2020 03:31pm
@M. Saeed, Must be for a month as per past practices. afzal
Vikas
Nov 19, 2020 03:34pm
So are the trains running over people settled on the track?
Pakistani
Nov 19, 2020 04:10pm
agenda is that show massive loss in it and close the further proceedings. Because the profitable routs are Johar and Malir
Naji
Nov 19, 2020 04:18pm
"Sorry, they are again giving incorrect information here. This is not a circular train attempt for Karachi, may be something else, they are running train on main track, not on Circular train rout within city. Civil and other govt neglected it totally and KCR was deteriorated from 1975 and finally ended its life in 1990. Sad and very sad. In 8 months, long time from February 2020, Railways and Govt of Sindh did nothing except passing time".
Mir
Nov 19, 2020 04:28pm
@Pro Democracy , Plz, Do not compare Oranges and Apples!
Hansoti sh
Nov 19, 2020 04:52pm
@peer baba khwajaji, compare & contrast the Khan-do culture with the cynical corruption culture dragging any chance of Pakistani progress. The dystopian dysfunctional DYNASTS have dragged the denizens into the dirt.
Hansoti sh
Nov 19, 2020 04:53pm
@Pro Democracy , friendly rivalry & respectful competition is the basis of a modern internationally competitive economy
Hansoti sh
Nov 19, 2020 04:54pm
@M. Saeed, positive Khan-do culture vs DYNASTS dysfunctioning dystopic dragging.
Ibrahim S
Nov 19, 2020 05:02pm
I am happy to hear done good news in the country. Please maintain it and continue to improve the transportation system . It’s the backbone of the economy of a country
Mufaddal Cutlerywala
Nov 19, 2020 05:04pm
Biggest problem is public education, in 3 months time everyone will start smoking, throwing garbage, paan chewing, cleanliness never been maintained, on violations no one gets ticket from govt, unless and untill these things will get fixed nothing is going to get improved, 03 years back in Jinnah Terminal Airport officials were smoking inside the Airport in non smoking area, when i asked them they were start laughing and told me this is Pakistan
Maverick
Nov 19, 2020 05:10pm
@DARR, when your maths is too bad. that more than 25 per cent (without a calculator) 15*4 = 60
Muji
Nov 19, 2020 05:15pm
@M. Saeed, 30 days
Vinu
Nov 19, 2020 05:21pm
Does it takes 2.45 hours to travel 15 kms?
Chimpak
Nov 19, 2020 05:26pm
Another loss making unit up and running . Atleast no chini drivers
FAZ
Nov 19, 2020 05:26pm
14km in 2hrs?
FAZ
Nov 19, 2020 05:26pm
@Fastrack, Specially when there is a Supreme court order too
Pakistani in New Zealand
Nov 19, 2020 05:28pm
@M. Saeed, That would be monthly my dear.
Tallat
Nov 19, 2020 05:33pm
Good news. These basic facilities should be provided and maintained long time ago. Now it is the responsibilities of the public also to look after their assets.
NACParis
Nov 19, 2020 05:48pm
Not good news for PPP, in particular, Zardari and his cronies for losing an opportunity to make billions.
MG
Nov 19, 2020 06:13pm
2 hour 45 minutes to cover 14 Kilometer?
Venkataraman Iyer
Nov 19, 2020 06:22pm
@DARR, people will prefer to go by motorcycle than this train.
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 19, 2020 06:29pm
So what if it is a burden on the national exchequer. The money is coming out of nobody's, what l mean, is everybody's pocket. Something to boast about further by the rulers of the day.
Syed Nazim
Nov 19, 2020 06:47pm
I dont think fate of KCR will be different this time. At least this time save KCR land from land mafia.
NayaPak
Nov 19, 2020 06:51pm
@Noman Ahmed siddiqui, 2.5 hrs is a joy ride not practical one when Bus will take only 1 hr
Kuresh
Nov 19, 2020 06:51pm
30 PKR for a one way 14 kms ride? Isn't that too expensive for the common man. Sheikh Rashed needs to be in touch with the common man.
Kuresh
Nov 19, 2020 06:52pm
@MG, bullock train.
Zak
Nov 19, 2020 06:58pm
Great achievement by PTI. Under PTI, Pakistan will progress in leaps and bounds.
Abdul Basit
Nov 19, 2020 07:06pm
KCR timing departing from Organi at 6:30 AM is unrealistic. People usually travel to downtown but travel starts around between 7:30 AM to 8:00 AM to reach I.I.Chundrigar Road by 9:00 AM. Especially duirng winters I fear that KCR will ply without any commutter. Similarly, people leave office after 5:30 PM as standard time to call it a day. Therefore, I urge railway authorities to reconsider the timing and try to make it first choice for commuters who live nearby the KCR route.
Javed
Nov 19, 2020 07:07pm
‘partial’ does not a circle make.
Khalid Khan
Nov 19, 2020 07:25pm
Honorable Chief Justice must notice of this sheer cheating in the name of KCR. This is local train route and nothing with KCR. The federal and provincial governments trying to deceive CJP and this should be taken seriously.
Farooqi
Nov 19, 2020 07:26pm
In order to protect skin Shaikh Rasheed started this train in the name of Karachi Circular Railways, but everyone in Karachi knows this is not what was planned. Absolutely ridiculous.
Taj Ahmad
Nov 19, 2020 07:27pm
It's never to late to start such a important projects in the mega and most tax paid city Karachi. I want to thanks, Pak Railway, Sindh Government and Federal Goverment.
Danish
Nov 19, 2020 07:28pm
I wonder who will be using this pathetic time consuming toy ride in Karachi.
TZaman
Nov 19, 2020 07:48pm
What can you say? Every large cities have metro or underground, and we Karachites reviving 30 years old trains.
SachBol
Nov 19, 2020 07:52pm
@Pro Democracy , No comparison. KCR is ancient setup compare with Orange Line.
Eagle
Nov 19, 2020 08:20pm
Congratulations Karachi ! Down with mini bus mafia
