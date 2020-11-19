DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 19, 2020

Rupee sees biggest fall in weeks

Fayaz HussainUpdated 19 Nov 2020

Email

The rupee in the interbank market on Wednesday fell by Rs1.52, or 1 per cent, to close at Rs159.83 against the dollar mainly on panic-buying from importers ahead of resumption of talks with International Monetary Fund.— APP/File
The rupee in the interbank market on Wednesday fell by Rs1.52, or 1 per cent, to close at Rs159.83 against the dollar mainly on panic-buying from importers ahead of resumption of talks with International Monetary Fund.— APP/File

KARACHI: The rupee in the interbank market on Wednesday fell by Rs1.52, or 1 per cent, to close at Rs159.83 against the dollar mainly on panic-buying from importers ahead of resumption of talks with International Monetary Fund.

Read: IMF plan to resume soon, says Hafeez

In the open market, the rupee lost 1.95 and was selling at Rs160.20 to a dollar compared to Rs158.25 on Tuesday, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan data showed.

“After remaining almost stable over the last two days, PKR was 1.5 down against the dollar, touching the level of 160 on Wednesday. This weakening of PKR against the greenback seemed mostly sentiment driven,” said Sana Tawfik of Arif Habib Ltd.

“The recent news of IMF officials visiting Pakistan soon and resumption of talks with the agency led to panic-buying by importers and hedging their imports. Moreover, some banks squared their short positions which put further pressure on the rupee,” she said, adding that the PKR will remain range bound and likely to close the year at 161 level.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Tuesday an IMF staff mission would be arriving here in a few weeks for a shared understanding on tax reforms, higher collections and improvements in the power sector. The rupee peaked at 158.16 against a dollar on Nov 13, gaining about 6.1pc since hitting a low of 168.44 on Aug 26. However, in the last three sessions the local currency has lost 1pc in the interbank market.

“Rupee’s movement can be linked to oil payments and forward booking by some importers which led to exchange rate movement in the interbank market,” Zafar Paracha, General Secretary Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, told Dawn. “This is short-term volatility and the rupee is likely to recover its ground in the coming week as panic-buying subsides,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Nov 19, 2020 09:27am
Remainder to PMIK. After 5 months need to repay the G-20 Debt. They have given us only 6 months time. Already 1 month passed.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 19, 2020 09:28am
The problem is this. Whenever the rupee gains by one paisa, it is declared by drum beating. Then when it loses by one rupee, the matter can't be hidden. Otherwise nobody would have noticed this.
Recommend 0
CU
Nov 19, 2020 09:43am
This news should stay in the business section.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 19, 2020 09:44am
Nothing to worry. Remittances are in dollars. Any debt can be repaid in a short time.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

High drama in Islamabad

High drama in Islamabad

It is time the government considered the desirability of pursuing the Quaid’s ideal of a democratic polity.

Editorial

19 Nov 2020

A law unto themselves

THE law of the jungle is alive and well in Pakistan’s lower courts. Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr...
19 Nov 2020

IMF programme

IS Pakistan close to salvaging its $6bn deal with the IMF, which remains suspended for the last eight months? The...
19 Nov 2020

New PSL champions

THE Karachi Kings have emerged as the new Pakistan Super League heroes in the highly anticipated yet lopsided final...
Updated 18 Nov 2020

Yet more space

Matters have come to a point where it is imperative to stop mollycoddling groups of TLP’s ilk.
18 Nov 2020

PM’s Covid concerns

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Monday made some significant remarks about the growing...
Updated 18 Nov 2020

FDI challenge

DESPITE a 10-month-high foreign direct investment of $317.4m in the previous month, net FDI flows into the country...