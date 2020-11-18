DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 18, 2020

Pfizer ends vaccine trial with 95pc success rate, paving way for a shot this year

ReutersUpdated 18 Nov 2020

Email

Pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. Final results from Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 per cent success rate. — AP
Pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. Final results from Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 per cent success rate. — AP

Final results from Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 per cent success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency US authorisation within days, it said on Wednesday.

The vaccine's efficacy rate, the highest of any candidate in late-stage clinical trials so far, was welcomed by experts who had already said that interim results showing Pfizer's shot was over 90pc effective were very encouraging.

Pfizer said there were 170 cases of Covid-19 in its trial of more than 43,000 volunteers and only eight people with the disease had been given the shot rather than a placebo, meaning the vaccine had a 95pc efficacy rate. Of the 10 people who developed severe Covid-19, one had received the vaccine.

“The data is very strong,” said Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Britain's University of Reading. “It's looking like a real contender.”

Pfizer said it expected the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee to review and discuss the data in a public meeting that will likely be held in December.

“We continue to move at the speed of science, and we know that every day matters in our path to authorisation,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said.

The final analysis comes just a week after initial results from the trial showed the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was more than 90pc effective. Moderna Inc on Monday released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing 94.5pc effectiveness.

The better-than-expected results from the two vaccines, both developed with new messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, have raised hopes for an end to a pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people and wreaked havoc upon economies and daily life.

However, while some groups such as healthcare workers will be prioritised in the United States for vaccinations this year, it will be months before large-scale rollouts begin.

The most vulnerable

Distribution of a Pfizer shot is complicated by the need to store it at ultra-cold temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius. It can, however, be kept in a normal fridge for up to five days, or up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box.

Pfizer said the efficacy of the vaccine was consistent across different age and ethnic groups, a sign that the immunisation could be employed broadly around the world.

Efficacy in adults over 65 years, who are at particular risk from the virus, was over 94pc.

“The 94pc protection for older people is key. This is the evidence we needed to ensure that the most vulnerable people are protected,” said Andrew Hill, senior visiting research fellow at the University of Liverpool's department of pharmacology.

Stocks strengthen

Equity markets strengthened slightly on the Pfizer news. Europe's STOXX 600 and the U.S S&P 500 futures both rose about 0.3pc to hit highs for the day. The moves were small, however, compared with the jump when Pfizer first announced the vaccine was more than 90pc effective on Nov. 9.

Pfizer shares rose 3pc in premarket trade while BioNTech's U.S.-listed shares jumped 8pc.

Mild side effects

Pfizer said its two-dose vaccine, BNT162b2, was well-tolerated and that side effects were mostly mild to moderate, and cleared up quickly.

The only severe adverse event that affected more than 2pc of those vaccinated was fatigue, which affected 3.7pc of recipients after the second dose. Older adults tended to report fewer and milder adverse events.

Moderna named five categories of severe side effects experienced by at least 2pc of those who received its vaccine. It listed fatigue at a frequency of 9.7pc, muscle pain at 8.9pc, joint pain at 5.2pc, headache at 4.5pc, pain at 4.1pc and redness around the injection site at 2pc.

Pfizer's final results come as the virus is running rampant around the world, placing an enormous strain on healthcare systems with record numbers of new cases and hospitalisations.

The approach of winter in the northern hemisphere in tandem with the holiday season is expected to worsen case numbers as people spend more time indoors and have family gatherings.

“With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world,” Pfizer's Bourla said.

Pfizer and BioNTech also said they plan to submit the data to other regulatory agencies around the world and submit data from the study to a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Pfizer reiterated that it expects to make as many as 50 million vaccine doses this year, enough to protect 25 million people, and then produce up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Of the dozens of drugmakers and research groups racing to develop vaccines against Covid-19, the next data release will likely be from AstraZeneca Plc with the University of Oxford in November or December. Johnson & Johnson says it is on track to deliver data this year.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saleem
Nov 18, 2020 08:03pm
Very encouraging results. Well done. A human service by pfizer.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 18, 2020 08:06pm
Great news. But Modi ji had promised launch by 15 Aug 2020. Still waiting!
Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 18, 2020 08:07pm
This is what science means to serve humans and western scientists are far ahead in this service.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 18 Nov 2020

Yet more space

Matters have come to a point where it is imperative to stop mollycoddling groups of TLP’s ilk.
18 Nov 2020

PM’s Covid concerns

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Monday made some significant remarks about the growing...
Updated 18 Nov 2020

FDI challenge

DESPITE a 10-month-high foreign direct investment of $317.4m in the previous month, net FDI flows into the country...
Updated 17 Nov 2020

After GB polls

The PTI says the outcome has buried the opposition’s narrative; the PPP and PML-N say the results are a product of rigging.
17 Nov 2020

PM in Balochistan

BECAUSE Balochistan is seen as relatively ‘far’ from the national political mainstream in this country, whenever...
17 Nov 2020

All hazy on smog

MOTHER Nature came to the rescue of people gasping for breath on Sunday when Lahore and many other parts of Punjab...