Today's Paper | November 18, 2020

India's Modi calls Biden to advance strategic ties

AP 18 Nov 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President-elect Joe Biden. — Photos AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to US President-elect Joe Biden by telephone to congratulate him on his election victory, which he said showed the strength of US democracy, and he vowed to deepen strategic ties.

Modi initially sent his congratulations to Biden in a social media message soon after US television networks projected him to be the winner of the November 3 election even though US President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat.

Modi followed that up with a phone call to congratulate Biden and reaffirm his commitment to a strategic partnership between the two big democracies, Modi said on Twitter late on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated US President-elect Biden on his election, describing it as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States,” the Indian foreign ministry said.

Modi had built close ties with Trump. The two leaders held a joint rally in the US city of Houston last year and again in Modi's home state of Gujarat this year, during a visit to India by Trump.

Modi's critics said the prime minister had come dangerously close to endorsing Trump's candidature, which they said could hurt India's prospects under a Democratic administration.

India and the United States drew closer during Trump's presidency as both countries aimed to counter China's expanding military and economic influence in the region.

During the telephone call, Modi also extended his best wishes to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant whose election to the second highest public office in the United States has been cheered in India.

The two leaders also discussed their priorities, including containing the novel coronavirus pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines and tackling climate change, the foreign ministry said.

WARRIs
Nov 18, 2020 11:57am
Did Modi speak in Gujarati language??
Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 18, 2020 12:08pm
Two superpowers speak
Recommend 0
Sami
Nov 18, 2020 12:09pm
Indian PM called Biden not otherway around. Biden promised to do opposite of Trump.
Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Nov 18, 2020 12:12pm
Modi begging to Biden
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 18, 2020 12:13pm
Modi is waiting to hug Biden.
Recommend 0
Arun
Nov 18, 2020 12:15pm
Greatest leader India has seen, long live Modiji
Recommend 0
SATT
Nov 18, 2020 12:23pm
@WARRIs,Modi knows Tamil very well.
Recommend 0
I mmad
Nov 18, 2020 12:28pm
@Sami , from selling tea to rising to pm shows strength of India
Recommend 0
shah zaman
Nov 18, 2020 12:28pm
worshipping the rising sun.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2020 12:51pm
Modi, always late always loser.
Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 18 Nov 2020

Yet more space

Matters have come to a point where it is imperative to stop mollycoddling groups of TLP’s ilk.
18 Nov 2020

PM’s Covid concerns

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Monday made some significant remarks about the growing...
Updated 18 Nov 2020

FDI challenge

DESPITE a 10-month-high foreign direct investment of $317.4m in the previous month, net FDI flows into the country...
Updated 17 Nov 2020

After GB polls

The PTI says the outcome has buried the opposition’s narrative; the PPP and PML-N say the results are a product of rigging.
17 Nov 2020

PM in Balochistan

BECAUSE Balochistan is seen as relatively ‘far’ from the national political mainstream in this country, whenever...
17 Nov 2020

All hazy on smog

MOTHER Nature came to the rescue of people gasping for breath on Sunday when Lahore and many other parts of Punjab...