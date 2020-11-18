Islamabad sees highest positivity rate since Covid-19 outbreak

Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan stressing on people to observe SOPs in his address to the nation a day earlier, majority of the shoppers at Rawalpindi’s Bara Market seen in the picture are ignoring health guidelines. — INP

ISLAMABAD: The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the capital reached 11.78pc on Tuesday, the highest since the outbreak of the virus in March, officials of the district administration told Dawn.

Besides, five people succumbed to the virus in the twin cities and another 353 were infected on Tuesday.

On the other hand, five educational institutions were closed after the virus was detected among their staff and students.The institutions are Islamabad Model School for Girls, F-7/2, Islamabad Model School, G-7/3, Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2 and Islamabad Model College, Malpur.

The officials said three people died on Tuesday, adding that in the last 24 hours, 1,917 tests were conducted out of which 226 people — 127 males and 99 females — were found infected. This showed a positivity rate of 11.78pc.

The deceased patients, including two women, were in the age group of 40-79. They had been admitted to Pims and the Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre.

According to the officials, 21 cases were reported from G-13 and G-14 followed by 14 from I-10, 12 each from G-7 and F-10, 11 each from I-8 and G-8, 10 each from Bahria Town, G-9 and F-8, nine each from G-6 and E-11, eight each from Margalla Town and F-6, seven from G-5, six each from DHA-II, H-9, G-11 and G-10, five each from Model Town, Tarlai, Ghauri Town, Shah Allah Ditta and Bhara Kahu, four each from Khanna and F-11, three each from Jinnah Garden and F-7, two each from Suparco, PWD, NPF, Media Town and B-17 and one from I-9.

The number of active patients in the capital stands at 3,473 with 117 in hospitals and the remaining isolated at homes. Condition of 10 hospitalised patients is stable while 91 are on oxygen and 16 on ventilators.

The tally of positive cases is 24,444 and so far 20,708 patients have recovered. Since the outbreak of the virus, 262 Covid-19 patients have lost their lives in Islamabad.

Rawalpindi

Two persons died of coronavirus in Rawalpindi with 127 more testing positive. Around 94 patients were discharged after recovering.

A 36-year-old woman was brought from Pindora to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on Monday where she died late at night.

A 65-year-old resident of Fazal Town, Dhoke Syedan, also passed away at the HFH on Tuesday morning where he was brought a day earlier.

Officials said 8,733 people have contracted the virus in the district since March, 354 of them died and 7,619 patients were discharged after recovering. At present, 760 patients were under treatment, including 97 at the HFH. Besides 585 patients are waiting for their test results. A total of 663 patients have been isolated in their homes.

Judicial complex

Despite five reported cases of Covid-19, the local administration is yet to provide necessary assistance to the Federal Judicial Complex to prevent further spread of the virus on the premises.

The registrar accountability court on Nov 9 wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner Islamabad about the coronavirus cases and requested for immediate steps as per standard operating procedures (SOPs). The copy of the letter was also sent to the registrar Islamabad High Court (IHC), admin judge of the judicial complex and the joint secretary Ministry of Law and Justice.

However, no action has been taken so far by the district administration to prevent further spread of the virus on the premises, a senior official said.

Police officials awarded

Out of the 159 police officials who tested positive and recovered from the disease, 84 were awarded Rs25,000 each for their welfare on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said no case of Covid-19 had been reported in the police department during the second phase. The spokesman said the police were working for the welfare of the 84 officers.

City Police Officer Mohammad Ahsan Younas distributed cheques among the police officials.

They included two assistant superintendents of police, six inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors, 13 ASIs, 14 chief constables and 34 constables.

Taxila

Three faculties of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila were closed for 10 days after five students were found infected.

According to university sources, the five students were studying at the electrical, mechanical and environmental departments.

Moreover, 20 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours raising the tally to 627 patients in Taxila.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Sara Qadeer said the number of active patients had reached 138.

In Attock, two more persons tested positive after which the total number of patients in the district was recorded at 716.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Dr Jawad Elahi said there were 52 active patients across the district and 50 of them were under home isolation.

Meanwhile,10 more people, including three teachers, were found having the virus in Jhelum district after which three schools were sealed, said the head of the District Health Authority, Dr Waseem Iqbal.

So far, 22 schools have been sealed in the district.

— Additional reporting by Malik Asad, Mohammad Asghar, Amjad Iqbal & Hamid Asghar

