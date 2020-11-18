Controversial PTI leader’s posting in women authority withdrawn

SAHIWAL: The Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) on Tuesday withdrew the appointment of a controversial PTI leader as the district coordinator.

Mian Naveed Aslam, the district information secretary of the PTI, who was booked in a case for slapping a Pakistan Post woman officer at the GPO was posted in the authority on Oct 16. However, a notification was issued by the PWPA Director General Irshad Waheed on Tuesday to withdraw the notification.

Kaneez Fatima Chadhar, PWPA chairperson, had told Dawn that the authority had no knowledge that Mr Naveed was inducted in case of violence against Senior Post Master Officer Sofia Qasim.

Mian Naveed Aslam, the district information secretary of the PTI was appointed as district coordinator for providing protection to women who were facing violence.

The notification was apparently withdrawn by the PWPA after reaction to the posting of Mian Naveed in the media.

