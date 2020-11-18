DAWN.COM

Controversial PTI leader’s posting in women authority withdrawn

A CorrespondentUpdated 18 Nov 2020

The Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) on Tuesday withdrew the appointment of a controversial PTI leader Mian Naveed Aslam as the district coordinator. — Photo courtesy Mian Naveed Aslam FB
SAHIWAL: The Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) on Tuesday withdrew the appointment of a controversial PTI leader as the district coordinator.

Mian Naveed Aslam, the district information secretary of the PTI, who was booked in a case for slapping a Pakistan Post woman officer at the GPO was posted in the authority on Oct 16. However, a notification was issued by the PWPA Director General Irshad Waheed on Tuesday to withdraw the notification.

Kaneez Fatima Chadhar, PWPA chairperson, had told Dawn that the authority had no knowledge that Mr Naveed was inducted in case of violence against Senior Post Master Officer Sofia Qasim.

Mian Naveed Aslam, the district information secretary of the PTI was appointed as district coordinator for providing protection to women who were facing violence.

The notification was apparently withdrawn by the PWPA after reaction to the posting of Mian Naveed in the media.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2020

Sayyar Khan
Nov 18, 2020 10:54am
Kaneez Fatima Chadhar, PWPA chairperson, had told Dawn that the authority had no knowledge that Mr Naveed was inducted in case of violence against Senior Post Master Officer Sofia Qasim REALLY!!!!
Critic
Nov 18, 2020 11:38am
He deserves being dragged on streets
AZAM AKBAR
Nov 18, 2020 12:00pm
Mr. Mian Naveed Aslam doesn't respect the women. Good that the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) of the government of Panjab on Tuesday has withdrawn his appointment as the district coordinator. It makes no difference he is from PTI or another party.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 18, 2020 12:52pm
Great move at the right time.
Taha
Nov 18, 2020 01:10pm
The irony, this incompetent person was appointed as district coordinator for providing protection to women who were facing violence. No women should ever be assaulted. Never!
