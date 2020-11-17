DAWN.COM

PDM announces 12-point 'Charter of Pakistan', rejects GB election outcome

Javed Hussain | Dawn.com 17 Nov 2020

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman talks to reporters in Islamabad after a PDM meeting. — DawnNewsTV
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced the goals and principles of the 11-party opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The 'Charter of Pakistan', established by the opposition alliance, lists a dozen goals which include:

  • ensuring supremacy and protection of federal, democratic, parliamentary and Islamic constitution's supremacy

  • independence of Parliament

  • distancing establishment and intelligence agencies from politics

  • establishing an independent judiciary

  • reforms for free and fair elections

  • protection of the public's basic and democratic rights

  • protection of provincial rights and 18th Amendment

  • establishment of an effective mechanism for local governments

  • protection of freedom of expression and independent media

  • elimination of extremism and terrorism

  • introducing an emergency economic package to eliminate poverty, inflation and unemployment

  • protection and implementation of Islamic sections of Constitution

The charter was announced by Rehman after a meeting of the PDM in Islamabad.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the JUI-F chief said that the alliance had "rejected" the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, adding that the polls were a "replay of 2018 general elections". He declared that the elections were "stolen" from the masses and "state machinery and institutions were used freely".

Rehman, who is also president of the PDM, said that the GB polls had proven the PDM's stance on the 2018 elections as true and vowed that the alliance will not "sit back until this selected government goes home".

The complete but unofficial results of all the 23 constituencies, where polling was held on Sunday, show that the PTI has emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats, followed by seven independents. The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, which had a seat adjustment arrangement with the PTI, got one seat.

With the possible inclusion of four, out of six reserved seats for women, and two out of three reserved seats for technocrats, the total number of seats of the PTI and its allies will become 16 in the 33-member GBLA, indicating that it will need the support of only one more winning candidate to form the government.

In his press talk today, Rehman also said that PDM's "momentum will be increased" and all rallies and public meetings will be held as per schedule.

"We reject the decision that is being taken to suspend rallies and public meetings in the garb of coronavirus," he told reporters. The PDM, which has already held public meetings in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta, is now scheduled to hold public meetings in Peshawar on November 22, in Multan on November 30 and in Lahore on December 13. The PDM has already given the call for a long march to Islamabad in January next year to seek the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the government has hinted at banning public meetings and rallies in light of rising coronavirus cases.

When asked about Prime Minister Imran's announcement regarding the introduction of electoral reforms earlier today, Rehman said: "They (government) are used to rigging. They are trying to pressurise other members [of Parliament] and this will not happen. We are taking measures to block this but we won't tell you about this at this stage."

The premier had said that the government has decided to move a constitutional amendment in Parliament to introduce a 'show of hands' during voting in the Senate elections, instead of secret ballots, as part of its efforts to bring about electoral reforms in the country.

In response to another question, the JUI-F chief said that PDM will not hold talks with the government as the latter "does not represent masses".

Osaama
Nov 17, 2020 09:34pm
Actual charter, let's loot public again
Qasim
Nov 17, 2020 09:36pm
Nobody is interested in charter of the corrupts!
Nov 17, 2020 09:39pm
PDM members would do well to bring democracy and good governance within their respective parties before talking about charter for Pakistan.
Anti-Corruption
Nov 17, 2020 09:40pm
Mr Fazal Rehman and other PDM members found something to cry about and keep themselves in the news.
Khalil
Nov 17, 2020 09:40pm
Wow!!!! Nothing related to corruption...
Mo
Nov 17, 2020 09:43pm
Only Maulana represents the masses. just makes me laugh.
Umair Khan
Nov 17, 2020 09:45pm
One point agenda need power... at the cost of country.
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 17, 2020 09:47pm
The nation still remembers the "Charter of democracy" signed by Corruption Mafias PPP and PML-N. No one expects anything from so called PDM. We commoners suffered and will continue to suffer as no one cares for us.
Surrender Modi
Nov 17, 2020 09:50pm
These looters and losers should prove their allegation, which are fake,in court of law instead of on the streets and media all the time. If not they should be arrested for contempt and sedition. This is becoming a circus
Amir Lucky
Nov 17, 2020 09:59pm
Love the third point!
Aimal
Nov 17, 2020 10:00pm
Its a rigged election if they don’t win.
Guzni
Nov 17, 2020 10:00pm
Charter to save Cheats.
Bilal
Nov 17, 2020 10:02pm
Mufti sahab, I guess you forget, you cannot blame anyone if you do not have first hand or hard proof...as per shriah
Vg
Nov 17, 2020 10:02pm
@Surrender Modi, are you Narendra Modi Bhakt?
ABE
Nov 17, 2020 10:02pm
Fake Maulana resurfaces after his weekly quartentine! Charter or no charter, please wear a face mask and stay at home!
Surrender Modi
Nov 17, 2020 10:09pm
Looters gonna loot!
Tron
Nov 17, 2020 10:14pm
All points are genuine.
Gaz
Nov 17, 2020 10:24pm
Look at faces of these super Democrats
Gargoyle
Nov 17, 2020 10:28pm
Reject all you want, but people have spoken.
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2020 10:28pm
@Amir Lucky, This really bugs sad RSS devotees!
Kashif
Nov 17, 2020 10:31pm
We all know their agenda and 12th man pain.
Pasha
Nov 17, 2020 10:36pm
So I guess if PPP or PML-N win the elections then it is fair, if they lose then it is rigged and establishment has taken sides. What a false and arrogant thinking. Masses are desperately looking for a change and IK deserves a chance.
omair
Nov 17, 2020 10:39pm
So where was this charter in the 10 years prior to the PTI govt?
Majid
Nov 17, 2020 10:43pm
When's the next Jalsa?
Qabootar
Nov 17, 2020 10:44pm
Only a single point would have been enough - democracy. That is not done because they do not afford it.
Sajjad Sindhi
Nov 17, 2020 10:44pm
Corruption and Dynasty Protection charter.
A Khan
Nov 17, 2020 10:45pm
Following in the footsteps of Donald Trump
Sami
Nov 17, 2020 10:54pm
PPP and bilawal was the one who spent most time in GB, still PTI won. What a shame for Bilawal Zardari?
Parvez
Nov 17, 2020 10:58pm
Couldn't they have been a LITTLE more imaginative ......
