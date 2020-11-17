Lahore Qalandars 94-4 after 15 overs as Karachi Kings bowlers take charge in PSL V final

Lahore Qalandars are 94-4 at the end of 15 overs against Karachi Kings in the much-awaited finale of the 2020 Pakistan Super League being played at the Karachi National Stadium.

Qalandars earlier won the toss and decided to bat first against hosts Karachi Kings.

The final is being played after a gap of nearly eight months after the PSL's fifth edition came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qalandars got off to a strong start, with Fakhar Zaman and Tamim Iqbal putting 30 runs on the scoreboard between them in five overs.

By the end of the 10th over, the duo managed to score 68 runs for Qalandars without any wicket loss.

The spell was broken soon after, however, with Tamim Iqbal (35 off 38) falling to Umaid Asif, who also dismissed Fakhar Zaman (27 off 24) three balls later. Both openers were caught by Iftikhar Ahmed.

More good news followed for the Kings, with Mohammad Hafeez (2 from 4) caught by Babar Azam off skipper Imad Wasim on the first ball of the 12th over. He was replaced by Samit Patel, who contributed five runs from eight balls before being caught off Arshad Iqbal.

The showdown will produce a first-time winner in the form of either Kings or Qalandars. Because the match is being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions, the usual enthusiastic support of the two sides' vocal fans is conspicuously absent.

"The way our momentum has been built up and the positive cricket we are playing means we're confident of putting up a good show," said Qalandars' skipper Sohail Akhtar after winning the toss, according to EspnCricinfo.

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said: "We'll just have to be at our best and hold our nerve. This is just cricket, not war, and we have to trust our process."

On Monday, Wasim, whose team reached their maiden PSL final after sealing a Super Over win against Multan Sultans on Saturday, had noted what sets this title-decider apart. “Dream final has been talk of the town even before the playoffs began, and here we are about to realise that dream of not our two teams but the huge following from every nook and corner."

The most alluring aspect of PSL is that each edition had provided different matchups in the title-decider, meaning no two same sides have confronted each other for the trophy in any of the five seasons. Two-time champions Islamabad United upstaged Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively, in the finals of 2016 and 2018; Peshawar prevailed over a depleted Quetta to be crowned winners in 2017 before Quetta exacted sweet revenge by defeating Peshawar in the 2019 finale.

But this will be the biggest final in terms of rivalry because both Karachi and Lahore have a rich history on sporting fronts over the years at the domestic level, particularly in the period from the 1960s onward until the late 1990s.

Teams:

KARACHI KINGS: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (capt), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

LAHORE QALANDARS: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), David Weise, Samit Patel, Mohammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.