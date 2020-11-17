DAWN.COM

November 17, 2020

Karachi Kings 110-2 after 15 overs as Babar Azam stands firm in PSL V final against Qalandars

Dawn.com Updated 17 Nov 2020

Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam raises his bat after scoring 50. — DawnNewsTV
Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam raises his bat after scoring 50. — DawnNewsTV
Karachi Kings batsmen Babar Azam and Chadwick Walton in action. — Photo courtesy: KK Twitter
Karachi Kings batsmen Babar Azam and Chadwick Walton in action. — Photo courtesy: KK Twitter
Karachi Kings celebrate Lahore Qalandars' wicket loss. — Photo courtesy: KK Twitter
Karachi Kings celebrate Lahore Qalandars' wicket loss. — Photo courtesy: KK Twitter
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Karachi Kings. — DawnNewsTV
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Karachi Kings. — DawnNewsTV

Karachi Kings are 110-2 after 15 overs in pursuit of their 135-run target against Lahore Qalandars in the much-awaited finale of the 2020 Pakistan Super League being played at the Karachi National Stadium.

The Kings began their innings in style, with openers Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan both hitting two boundaries each in the first two overs.

Qalandars had their first breakthrough in the fourth over, however, with Sharjeel (13 off 12) getting caught splendidly by Fakhar Zaman off Samit Patel's first ball.

Alex Hales, who contributed 11 runs from as many balls, was bowled out by Dilbar Hussain in the seventh over, with Babar standing firm at 32 off 26.

Lahore Qalandars, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, earlier finished at 134-7 in the showdown against Karachi Kings.

The final is being played after a gap of nearly eight months after the PSL's fifth edition came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lahore Qalandars innings

Qalandars' batting got off to a strong start, with Fakhar Zaman and Tamim Iqbal putting 30 runs on the scoreboard between them in five overs.

By the end of the 10th over, the duo managed to score 68 runs for Qalandars without any loss of wicket.

The spell was broken soon after, however, with Tamim Iqbal (35 off 38) falling to Umaid Asif, who also dismissed Fakhar Zaman (27 off 24) three balls later. Both openers were caught by Iftikhar Ahmed.

More good news followed for the Kings, with in-form Mohammad Hafeez (2 from 4) caught by Babar Azam off skipper Imad Wasim on the first ball of the 12th over. He was replaced by Samit Patel, who contributed five runs from eight balls before being caught off Arshad Iqbal.

Qalandars were 94-4 at the end of 15 overs.

Ben Dunk (11 off 144) also fell to Arshad Iqbal, taken at deep midwicket by Babar. Captain Sohail Akhtar (14 off 14) and Muhammad Faizan (0) were both dismissed by Waqas Maqsood.

Shaheen Afridi hit a six and a four in the very last over as the Qalandars finished their innings at 134-7.

The showdown will produce a first-time winner in either Kings or Qalandars. Because the match is being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions, the usual enthusiastic support of the two sides' vocal fans is conspicuously absent.

"The way our momentum has been built up and the positive cricket we are playing means we're confident of putting up a good show," said Qalandars' skipper Sohail Akhtar after winning the toss, according to EspnCricinfo.

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said: "We'll just have to be at our best and hold our nerve. This is just cricket, not war, and we have to trust our process."

On Monday, Wasim, whose team reached their maiden PSL final after sealing a Super Over win against Multan Sultans on Saturday, had noted what sets this title-decider apart. “Dream final has been talk of the town even before the playoffs began, and here we are about to realise that dream of not our two teams but the huge following from every nook and corner."

The most alluring aspect of PSL is that each edition had provided different matchups in the title-decider, meaning no two same sides have confronted each other for the trophy in any of the five seasons. Two-time champions Islamabad United upstaged Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively, in the finals of 2016 and 2018; Peshawar prevailed over a depleted Quetta to be crowned winners in 2017 before Quetta exacted sweet revenge by defeating Peshawar in the 2019 finale.

But this will be the biggest final in terms of rivalry because both Karachi and Lahore have a rich history on sporting fronts over the years at the domestic level, particularly in the period from the 1960s onward until the late 1990s.

Teams:

KARACHI KINGS: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (capt), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

LAHORE QALANDARS: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), David Weise, Samit Patel, Mohammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 17, 2020 08:55pm
ARY Kings Vs Lahore Qalanders: When players from Punjab are playing from both sides then it doesn't matter who wins. Why not support "Lore Kalanders" as pronounced by our friends from Lahore. Atleast they are promoting local talent.
Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 17, 2020 08:55pm
Looks like Lahore will be 20 runs short here. Anything below 150 will be a walk in the park for Babar.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 17, 2020 09:13pm
Great spirits. Lahore or Karachi, its Pakistan victory all the way.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 17, 2020 09:14pm
Congrats countrymen. PSL in Pakistan and haters league in foreign land. The irony of isolation guys!
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Nov 17, 2020 09:28pm
Family Guy was true. Karachi jeetay ga
Recommend 0

