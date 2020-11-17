DAWN.COM

Govt to move constitutional amendment for show of hands in Senate pollings, vows PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated 17 Nov 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government has decided to move a constitutional amendment in the Parliament to introduce a 'show of hands', during voting in the Senate elections, instead of secret ballots, as part of its efforts to bring about electoral reforms in the country.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad, the prime minister said that "everyone says that money is exchanged in Senate election" and recalled that the ruling PTI had expelled 20 of its own MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after it was found that they "sold their votes" in 2018's polls of the upper house.

"What [the proposed amendment] would do is end the money exchange and corruption in the Senate electoral process," he explained. "Now it is up to the rest of the parties whether they will support this constitutional amendment because a two-thirds majority is needed which we (government) don't have.

"So we will know if all parties agree to this because everyone says that money is exchanged in Senate election, everyone says that."

He said the government will also move two other electoral reforms, including e-voting and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis. The reason behind introducing electoral reforms in the country, the premier said, was that he wanted elections in Pakistan to be free and fair so that the "loser accepts their defeat" instead of levelling rigging allegations. He noted that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Senate elections were approaching as well.

The premier also talked about rigging allegations following the 2013 and 2018 general elections. He said that in 2013, all parties including PML-N, which had won, had agreed that the election was rigged and 133 petitions by different people were filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan. The PTI, he said, demanded that polling in four constituencies be investigated.

"Why did we say four constituencies? A government cannot be formed through four constitutencies, PTI would not have come into power. We said this so that after an audit [of the four constituencies] is held [...] whatever had happened would have come out in the open.

"Once the [facts] would come forward, the shortcomings could have been overcome so that the next election is transparent," said the prime minister and added that his party had approached the Parliament, ECP as well as the Supreme Court so that an investigation could be held. After exhausting all legal options for a year, the party arranged a 126-day long sit-in "so that the electoral process can be fixed", he said.

He then addressed rigging allegations in the 2018 elections and said that the PTI had filed more petitions in the ECP than the opposition. The premier said that in the 2018 polls, the caretaker government as well as the chief election commissioner and the polling staff in Sindh and Punjab were selected by the PML-N and the PPP. He also pointed out that his government had constituted a committee to address the opposition's grievances over election results and said that opposition members only attended one meeting.

"This was their seriousness in 2018," he remarked.

"I am putting these figures forward [to clarify] that we did not have any role in [2018 election]. We did not elect election commission members, all the staff was their (PML-N’s) own as they were in power," he declared.

The premier’s press talk comes two days after the polls in Gilgit-Baltistan, where both PML-N and PPP accused PTI of rigging. The prime minister, however, did not address those allegations in today's media briefing.

Yesterday, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had claimed that there was "open and naked rigging" in tge GB election. In a press conference, Bilawal had said that results were manipulated "overnight" for elections on seats that the PPP was winning and the party was declared to have lost them during the day. Bilawal warned Islamabad of “dire consequences if the rigging in elections is not reversed”.

PML-N also rejected the election results, alleging that the people’s mandate had been stolen. The party, which ruled the region with 16 seats for five years, has now been reduced to only two, the Diamer and Ghizer seats, that its candidates have won.

PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz said: “Neither did the PTI have any existence in GB previously nor will it have one now.”

Information Minister Shibli Faraz, however, rubbished the claims, saying that the opposition's allegation was proof that it was trying to find an excuse for its “imminent defeat”.

The complete but unofficial results of all the 23 constituencies, where polling was held on Sunday, show that the PTI has emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats, followed by seven independents. The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, which had a seat adjustment arrangement with the PTI, got one seat.

With the possible inclusion of four, out of six reserved seats for women, and two out of three reserved seats for technocrats, the total number of seats of the PTI and its allies will become 16 in the 33-member GBLA, indicating that it will need the support of only one more winning candidate to form the government.

Sarcasm
Nov 17, 2020 05:14pm
The selectors are impressed, long live PMIK the nobel heart.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 17, 2020 05:14pm
No hanky panky. No time waste. No rigging. No horse trading. That's a fearless leader right there.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 17, 2020 05:15pm
Last few nails in thieves' coffins.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 17, 2020 05:17pm
Pakistan inspiring world's biggest FTA. IK's Pak-China FTA is ensuring duty free access to China to 1047 Pakistani products- a $10b boost to Pak exports.
Recommend 0
Ranjha
Nov 17, 2020 05:23pm
There is one seat left to contest on 22nd November, which is widely expected to be a PTI seat. Hence, they will have 17 out of 33 seats...no need for any other MPA. However, most..if not all..independents who won 7 seats will also join PTI government so 24 out of 33! RIP PMLN and PPP!
Recommend 0
Hasan
Nov 17, 2020 05:30pm
Great move by PM. The opposition will have to come clean. It will be clear who stands to win from horse trading.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 17, 2020 05:38pm
There should a division vote system like in the English Parliament.
Recommend 0
John Ire
Nov 17, 2020 05:50pm
Excellent Work … Well done PM Imran Khan
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2020 05:53pm
Great move. This would end the money exchange and corruption in the Senate electoral process.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 17, 2020 05:58pm
PDM claim of rigging blown away. Why did they not file the relevant petitions after 2018 to ECP or only attend one meeting are important questions that opposition have to answer. Just shouting rigging rigging ain’t going to cut it.
Recommend 0
expat_uae
Nov 17, 2020 06:04pm
Drama continues
Recommend 0
DARR
Nov 17, 2020 06:35pm
Does he even understand why its called secret vote? To prevent the identity of people who vote against their party dictates for various reasons.
Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 17, 2020 06:46pm
PTI is certainly doing good job in GB compared to previous governments. That is why the people have voted for PTI and rejected others.
Recommend 0
Shekhchilli
Nov 17, 2020 06:47pm
The tragedy is that no matter who wins election, it is the general public that always remains the real loser.
Recommend 0
No Ash
Nov 17, 2020 07:06pm
The opposition will continue to contest the results - regardless of any amendments. The Pakistanis (especially the younger generation) is now well aware of these corrupt heads of mainstream opposition parties. The PPP and PML-n along with few other “Tanga”, parties have been rejected by the majority of Pakistanis. However these parties are mainly taking advantages of many illiterate people - who mistakenly continue to support them despite overwhelming and clear evidence of their corruption.
Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Nov 17, 2020 07:11pm
After rigging allegations in GB??? IK didnt even mention GB! The issues of reform have been going on way before GB elections.
Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Nov 17, 2020 07:29pm
What is Imran khan has said is correct.
Recommend 0
Pilot
Nov 17, 2020 07:46pm
PM kept on crying for acceptable genuine polls for 5 years once he is in power , so far , he could even think about it until he got tough time in GB elections
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 17, 2020 07:47pm
PMIK is showing the way forward to other countries in the region. They are lost.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 17, 2020 07:52pm
Great. Transparency is the way forward.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Nov 17, 2020 08:02pm
Rigging has blighted all elections in Pakistan. Let's see what IK can do.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2020 08:27pm
@Sarcasm, "The selectors are impressed" Correct. People of Pakistan are impressed!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2020 08:28pm
@Taimoor Khan, "IK didnt even mention GB!" He mentioned GB first. Listen to his speech first!!
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Nov 17, 2020 08:35pm
Selection can't happen without selectors. Election is just for namesake.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 17, 2020 08:36pm
@Pilot, actually, removing secret voting in senate elections has been mentioned by govt way before GB elections.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 17, 2020 08:37pm
@DARR, PMLN and PPP are the ones who suffered from this in recent past. Surely they would want this removed?
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Nov 17, 2020 08:42pm
Good job. Good plans. Keep it up. And no let up in recovery of national money. Let there be known to all Pak is not a safe heaven for money launderers. Pak is not a paradise for hate mongers & liars.
Recommend 0
moby
Nov 17, 2020 08:49pm
Why are their secret ballots in the legislature to being with? Legislature's work has to be recorded and made available to the public.
Recommend 0
Hassaan
Nov 17, 2020 08:55pm
Very good - desperately needed transparency
Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 17, 2020 08:58pm
I agree with IK, show of hand will curb buying votes in senate election.With the history we have of rampant corruption in the past,it is need of the hour.
Recommend 0

Editorial

Updated 17 Nov 2020

After GB polls

The PTI says the outcome has buried the opposition’s narrative; the PPP and PML-N say the results are a product of rigging.
17 Nov 2020

PM in Balochistan

BECAUSE Balochistan is seen as relatively ‘far’ from the national political mainstream in this country, whenever...
17 Nov 2020

All hazy on smog

MOTHER Nature came to the rescue of people gasping for breath on Sunday when Lahore and many other parts of Punjab...
Updated 16 Nov 2020

Covid resurgence

Daily deaths, hospitalisations and positive cases continue to rise at alarming rates.
16 Nov 2020

Invasion of privacy

UNLAWFUL surveillance and invasion of privacy corrode the very foundations of a democratic social order based on...
16 Nov 2020

Ethiopia conflict

VIOLENCE has flared in Ethiopia over the last several days, as an internal conflict has pitted the country’s ...