DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 17, 2020

FO rejects reports about US pressure to recognise Israel as 'fabrication'

Naveed Siddiqui 17 Nov 2020

Email

The Foreign Office has rejected reports quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying the country was facing pressure from the United States to recognise Israel. — File
The Foreign Office has rejected reports quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying the country was facing pressure from the United States to recognise Israel. — File

The Foreign Office (FO) has rejected as "fabrication" reports quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying Pakistan was facing pressure from the United States to recognise Israel in the wake of peace deals between several Arab states and Tel Aviv.

"The prime minister had clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue — satisfactory to the Palestinian people — was found, Pakistan could not recognise Israel," FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said in a statement on Tuesday.

A day earlier, Dawn had published a story quoting the premier as saying that pressure to recognise Israel was “extraordinary during the Trump stint”. The story was based off of a separate report carried by the Middle East Eye (MEE) website — a portal with a focus on the region.

"The prime minister had stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-i-Azam’s vision," the FO spokesman said.

"The prime minister's remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation.

"For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine," the spokesman said.

Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan normalised relations with Israel, while reports in the media stated that the Trump administration was goading Saudi Arabia to do the same. Riyadh has so far not followed in the footsteps of its Gulf and Arab allies.

No recognition of Israel unless Palestine freed: Imran

In a television interview in August, the premier had categorically said that Pakistan could not recognise Israel as a state unless it gave freedom to Palestine.

"Quaid-i-Azam had said in 1948 that Pakistan could not recognise Israel unless it gave freedom to Palestinians.

“If we recognise Israel and ignore tyranny faced by the Palestinians, we will have to give up (the cause of) Kashmir as well, and this we cannot do," he had said in a two-hour late-night interview with Dunya TV.

Pak US Ties
Press Release

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 17 Nov 2020

After GB polls

The PTI says the outcome has buried the opposition’s narrative; the PPP and PML-N say the results are a product of rigging.
17 Nov 2020

PM in Balochistan

BECAUSE Balochistan is seen as relatively ‘far’ from the national political mainstream in this country, whenever...
17 Nov 2020

All hazy on smog

MOTHER Nature came to the rescue of people gasping for breath on Sunday when Lahore and many other parts of Punjab...
Updated 16 Nov 2020

Covid resurgence

Daily deaths, hospitalisations and positive cases continue to rise at alarming rates.
16 Nov 2020

Invasion of privacy

UNLAWFUL surveillance and invasion of privacy corrode the very foundations of a democratic social order based on...
16 Nov 2020

Ethiopia conflict

VIOLENCE has flared in Ethiopia over the last several days, as an internal conflict has pitted the country’s ...