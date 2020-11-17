DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 17, 2020

Bangladesh's Shakib apologises for attending Hindu ceremony in India

AFP 17 Nov 2020

Email

Star Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to make a public apology after receiving threats for attending a Hindu ceremony in neighbouring India. — AFP/File
Star Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to make a public apology after receiving threats for attending a Hindu ceremony in neighbouring India. — AFP/File

Star Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to make a public apology after receiving threats for attending a Hindu ceremony in neighbouring India.

The leading all-rounder is the latest target of increasingly vocal Islamists who have also staged huge anti-France rallies in recent weeks over the publication of blasphemous sketches depicting the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

Shakib, who has recently completed a year's ban from cricket for failing to report corrupt approaches, set off a storm of social media protests in the country after attending a ceremony in Kolkata dedicated to a Hindu goddess.

Islamic preachers in Bangladesh say people should not attend the ceremonies of other faiths.

“I was on the stage for for barely two minutes. People are talking about this and thought I inaugurated it,” Shakib told an online forum late on Monday.

“I did not do this and being a conscious Muslim I would not do this. But, maybe, I should not have gone there. I am sorry for this and apologise,” he said.

“As a practising Muslim I always try to follow religious customs. Please forgive me if I have done anything wrong,” he added.

Shakib spoke hours after a man made personal threats against him on a Facebook live forum for “hurting religious sentiment”. The man later apologised and went into hiding.

Police said they are trying to arrest the man and were searching for a knife that was brandished during the forum.

Shakib, currently the International Cricket Council's top-ranked all-rounder in one-day internationals, was found in October 2019 to have breached the ICC anti-corruption code and was banned for two years, with one year suspended.

In 2015, Shakib became the first cricketer in history to hold the ICC top all-rounder ranking in all three formats of the game — Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Adil Mustafa
Nov 17, 2020 02:34pm
So Modi has ruined India's image in Bangladesh as well.
Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 17, 2020 02:41pm
Peaceful people of peaceful community.
Recommend 0
salman
Nov 17, 2020 02:44pm
good
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Nov 17, 2020 02:45pm
All lessons on tolerance, phobias, inclusion are for others! Shameful!
Recommend 0
Mahfuzur, Khulna
Nov 17, 2020 02:53pm
Bangadeshi people are sick and tired of Indian dictations.
Recommend 0
Punit
Nov 17, 2020 02:53pm
Muslims preach others on humanity and reality is totally different.
Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 17, 2020 02:57pm
India is peaceful
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 17 Nov 2020

After GB polls

The PTI says the outcome has buried the opposition’s narrative; the PPP and PML-N say the results are a product of rigging.
17 Nov 2020

PM in Balochistan

BECAUSE Balochistan is seen as relatively ‘far’ from the national political mainstream in this country, whenever...
17 Nov 2020

All hazy on smog

MOTHER Nature came to the rescue of people gasping for breath on Sunday when Lahore and many other parts of Punjab...
Updated 16 Nov 2020

Covid resurgence

Daily deaths, hospitalisations and positive cases continue to rise at alarming rates.
16 Nov 2020

Invasion of privacy

UNLAWFUL surveillance and invasion of privacy corrode the very foundations of a democratic social order based on...
16 Nov 2020

Ethiopia conflict

VIOLENCE has flared in Ethiopia over the last several days, as an internal conflict has pitted the country’s ...