DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 17, 2020

PM says US pressuring Pakistan to recognise Israel: report

Monitoring DeskUpdated 17 Nov 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country is facing great pressure from the United States to recognise Israel, especially in the wake of peace deals between several Arab states and Tel Aviv. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country is facing great pressure from the United States to recognise Israel, especially in the wake of peace deals between several Arab states and Tel Aviv. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram/File

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country is facing great pressure from the United States to recognise Israel, especially in the wake of peace deals between several Arab states and Tel Aviv, but this will not be possible “unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies Palestine”.

The prime minister was quoted as making these remarks by the Middle East Eye (MEE) website — a portal with a focus on the region — in a report carried on Monday.

MEE said Mr Khan made these remarks “last week” talking to “local media”.

The website quoted the prime minister as saying that pressure to recognise Israel was “extraordinary during the Trump stint”.

Rules out recognition until there is justice for Palestinians

Asked if any Muslim states were applying similar pressure on Pakistan, the PM appeared evasive, saying “there are things we cannot say. We have good relations with them”.

Earlier this year the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan normalised relations with Israel, while reports in the media stated that the Trump administration was goading Saudi Arabia to do the same. Riyadh has so far not followed in the footsteps of its Gulf and Arab allies.

In the MEE report, the PM reiterated Pakistan’s official line on the Palestine question, saying that “Islamabad would continue to follow in Jinnah’s footsteps vis-a-vis Palestine” meaning that unless there was justice for the Arab side, recognition of the Zionist state was off the table for Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2020

Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Swag
Nov 17, 2020 08:48am
PMIK likes to make fake claims. As if Israel is going to benefit anything from pakistan.
Recommend 0
Talha
Nov 17, 2020 08:49am
That's what is a strong leadership looks like. No recognition till Palestinian freedom. Pakistan should lead.
Recommend 0
Babau
Nov 17, 2020 09:04am
Long before recognition, Palestinians and others will be living in one state together under secular law. Pakistan can then recognize that state.
Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Nov 17, 2020 09:07am
Proud of you IK for standing up for justice.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Nov 17, 2020 09:11am
@Talha, PMIK's desperate attemp for suppport from arab nations. With SA, Qatar and UAE asking for return of their loans and stopping deffered payment for oil supplies, he needs their support. What will USA and Isreal gain from Pakistan’s recognition? Wait for the next u turn from PM.
Recommend 0
Aqeel
Nov 17, 2020 09:11am
Very well stand point of the government. We as a muslim and as a pakistani would never accept an illegal state of Israel. All nation is with PM on this view.
Recommend 0
Raj kumar
Nov 17, 2020 09:15am
When you are incompetent,you make such false claims to build narrative to show how strong you are.
Recommend 0
Sarvesh Lowalekar
Nov 17, 2020 09:15am
You can soon expect a U-Turn.
Recommend 0
Ashraf Gilani, Kashmir, India
Nov 17, 2020 09:16am
Pakistan has a habit of shooting in its own foot.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 17 Nov 2020

After GB polls

The PTI says the outcome has buried the opposition’s narrative; the PPP and PML-N say the results are a product of rigging.
17 Nov 2020

PM in Balochistan

BECAUSE Balochistan is seen as relatively ‘far’ from the national political mainstream in this country, whenever...
17 Nov 2020

All hazy on smog

MOTHER Nature came to the rescue of people gasping for breath on Sunday when Lahore and many other parts of Punjab...
Updated 16 Nov 2020

Covid resurgence

Daily deaths, hospitalisations and positive cases continue to rise at alarming rates.
16 Nov 2020

Invasion of privacy

UNLAWFUL surveillance and invasion of privacy corrode the very foundations of a democratic social order based on...
16 Nov 2020

Ethiopia conflict

VIOLENCE has flared in Ethiopia over the last several days, as an internal conflict has pitted the country’s ...