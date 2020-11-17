DAWN.COM

E-visa facility set to be extended to 16 more countries

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated 17 Nov 2020

The online visa facility currently available to the residents of 175 countries is set to be extended to another 16 countries. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The online visa facility currently available to the residents of 175 countries is set to be extended to another 16 countries.

Informed sources told Dawn that a summary to this effect had been moved by the interior minister and was most likely to be passed by the cabinet on Tuesday (today).

An official said that after approval of the summary, the facility of applying an online visa in different categories, including tourist, business and student visas, will be available to citizens from 191 countries.

A new revolutionary visa policy aimed at encouraging tourism in the country had been approved by the cabinet in January last year providing the e-visa facility to 175 countries and visa on arrival to 50 countries. The policy also allowed visa on arrival to Indian-origin British and American citizens holding United States or United Kingdom passports.

Tour operators approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) were allowed to bring groups of tourists to Pakistan.

Additionally, the process for acquiring a work visa to nationals of 96 countries for business purposes had also been eased.

“This is the first step to open up the country, the Naya (new) Pakistan. Pakistan always had a mindset: make it as difficult as you can to grant anyone visas,” Prime Minister Imran Khan had said while launching online visa service in March last year.

He said that in the 60s there was great self-confidence and self-belief that Pakistan was moving up in the world at a pace faster than others and the world too saw and recognised that fact.

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s image at that time could be assessed by the fact that President Ayub Khan during his state visit to the United States in 1961 was received at the airport by President John F. Kennedy himself.

He regretted that in the 70s a “socialist government” came and reversed the process (of growth and development).

“So our mindset changed in the 70s, whereby we thought of making money as a sin,” he continued.

He said that a politician at the time used to begin every speech by criticising investors and landlords. He said a change in mindset was what would eventually bring about the change that the country needed.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2020

Comments (17)

Indian Est
Nov 17, 2020 09:13am
Even if Pakistan makes e-Visa available for 500 countries, no one will come.
Recommend 0
Qasim
Nov 17, 2020 09:16am
Despite the fact that in 1960s we had a dictator, Pakistan was doing much better and was progressive country! People don't care about what form of government is there as long as thier living standards are good.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 17, 2020 09:18am
Except extreme adventurer lovers who will be interested?
Recommend 0
Joe
Nov 17, 2020 09:25am
e visa is allowed for citizens of 175 countries or opened all countries of world does ot matter Tourist come with a purpose mostly to relax and have a good time .See any tourist destination it will have either mountains or beaches clubbed with bars and a very open minded society yo accept tourist .UAE and SA have realised it and have or are opening places yo meet these requirements. E visa is to me is of least importance fir attracting world tourist who go around for enjoyment and relaxing .
Recommend 0
Grish Sehgal
Nov 17, 2020 09:25am
Any idea how many foreign tourists visited Pakistan in last one year?
Recommend 0
Kris
Nov 17, 2020 09:26am
Wrong time to open up the country. Not many people are traveling these days. Otherwise this is a good move. Countries in South Asia shouldn't be discouraging people from traveling by putting up visa restrictions.
Recommend 0
Swag
Nov 17, 2020 09:27am
Who wants to visit pakistan?
Recommend 0
I mmad
Nov 17, 2020 09:43am
@Indian Est, really?? How do you know??
Recommend 0
I mmad
Nov 17, 2020 09:43am
@Hwh, you????
Recommend 0
Vikas Kundra
Nov 17, 2020 09:45am
good move by Pakistan. Hope your tourism industry flourishes, wish you all the best. One day, I would love to visit Pakistan with my family.
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Nov 17, 2020 09:49am
More online visas, and visa on arrival for Indian Origin British and/or Americans is highly appreciated and welcome. Naturally India will also reciprocate . Keeping differences aside, the travel & trade must be normal.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 17, 2020 09:55am
Nature lovers , truth seekers , good humans in general are most welcomed in Pakistan and whoever comes here does have a different and beautiful experience. For those who want to go on a binge of any kind , India is highly recommended.
Recommend 0
HKG
Nov 17, 2020 09:58am
@Grish Sehgal, 42 foreign visitors in total.
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 17, 2020 09:59am
Yeah people all over the world are waiting to visit Pakistan. They’ll surely have a blast.
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 17, 2020 09:59am
First control the mullahs running with sticks in the capital.
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 17, 2020 10:00am
@Qasim, “ Despite the fact that in 1960s we had a dictator, Pakistan was doing much better and was progressive country! People don't care about what form of government is there as long as thier living standards are good.” This is a big misconception propagated in Pakistan. Fact is, the country has never done well in history.
Recommend 0
Alim Samad
Nov 17, 2020 10:10am
But who will come?
Recommend 0

