Ex-PM Abbasi, Miftah indicted in LNG terminal case

Malik AsadUpdated 17 Nov 2020

Former minister for finance Miftah Ismail (L) and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (R). — File
Former minister for finance Miftah Ismail (L) and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (R). — File

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court here on Monday indicted former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, ex-chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil and others in the LNG terminal project reference.

Mr Abbasi’s son Abdullah Khaqan, who is in quarantine at home due to Covid-19, was also indicted. For the suspects based in Karachi, the court used video link facility to frame charges against them.

All the accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty.

Subsequently, Judge Azam Khan directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution to produce evidence to prove the allegations against them.

At the request of the prosecution, the court summoned three witnesses — Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Hassan and Mohammad Nawaz — at the next hearing on Nov 19.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is accused of having been involved in the award of LNG Terminal-I contract to M/s EETPL at Port Qasim, Karachi, at exorbitant rates.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2020

Comments (2)

Swag
Nov 17, 2020 08:49am
Political vendetta.
Thunderbird
Nov 17, 2020 09:16am
@Swag, political vendetta.. Usual defense by elements who use political front .
