Kashmore ASI, family awarded Rs2m for 'exemplary initiative' in arresting rape suspect

Imtiaz AliUpdated 16 Nov 2020

ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro (C) gestures as he talks to Sindh government Murtaza Wahab at a ceremony held in Karachi to honour him and his family. — Photo courtesy Murtaza Wahab's Twitter account
ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro (C) gestures as he talks to Sindh government Murtaza Wahab at a ceremony held in Karachi to honour him and his family. — Photo courtesy Murtaza Wahab's Twitter account

Sindh police, civil society members and government dignitaries on Monday paid tribute to Kashmore Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Bux Buriro and his family for the "exemplary initiative" they undertook to recover a child who had been sexually assaulted as well as to catch the main suspect of the case.

In a ceremony, held at the Central Police Office in Karachi, Sindh inspector general of police announced a cash reward of Rs2 million for the ASI and his family.

Last week, police had managed to nab a man suspected of raping a woman and her minor daughter for two days after duping the former with a job offer in northern Sindh's Kashmore district.

The victim had told police that the suspect had raped her after she reached his residence, and he then handed her over to another man living near the Sindh-Balochistan border. That man also allegedly raped the woman, according to Kashmore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ali Shaikh.

She said that the suspect held her five-year-old daughter hostage, saying he would only let her go when she brought him another woman from Karachi. According to police, the suspect also gave her some money to cover her travelling expenses.

In order to trap the suspect, ASI Burriro persuaded his wife to talk to the man over the phone. Later, his daughter, along with the victim, waited in a park in Kashmore where the suspect was scheduled to meet them. The suspect was apprehended by the police as soon as he arrived and led police to a cattle pen where he had kept the young girl.

ASI Burriro, while narrating the incident at the ceremony today, was overcome with emotion.

Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar also lauded the official and said that many police officials had sacrificed their lives in the line of service, Burriro's case was "unique" as the ASI not only overcame cultural boundaries of Kashmore's tribal areas but also risked his daughter's safety in order to save the minor victim and catch the suspect.

IGP Mahar said that he would recommend the government to award the ASI with the prestigious Tamgha-i-Shujaat, while his daughter, who had helped the police lay out a trap for the suspect, to be awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

“I have served the police for 32 years but this is a moment of pride for me,” Mahar said.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab also attended the ceremony on behalf of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who is currently in isolation after contracting Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab commended ASI Burriro and his family and said that society should emulate the same values shown by the police official. He also urged IGP Mahar to set up a team of police officers to deal with cases of gender-based violence.

District Inspector General (Administration) Amin Yousufzai said that the event was historic as such ceremonies were usually only held for senior officials.

“ASI Mohammed Bux may be junior in ranks but he is bigger than us in terms of sacrifice and humanity,” he said.

Earlier, when the ASI and his family arrived at the venue, a police band presented a salute. The salute was also presented to other police officers namely Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Panah, Inspector Khero, Habibullah Mahar, Malik Ghulam Abbas, Nadir Husain and Himat Ali who also took part in recovery of the minor girl and arrest of the suspects.

Violence against children , Violence against women
Pakistan

Rashid ali
Nov 16, 2020 09:24pm
This is how we pakistani think and respect women as well those who protect women.we are too sensitive for women Rights.
Joseph Illinoisan
Nov 16, 2020 09:30pm
Good job . The people of Sindh are happy that tax payers money goes to right man. Sindh Police can do miracles, even more better, if it’s depoliticized. All police cadres be allowed to work freely without political influences. The police should be under Governor Sindh who is not political as defined in Constitution. All funds, allocations, must rests with Governor’s Secretariat .
Babu Ram
Nov 16, 2020 09:37pm
Celebration is too early the crime has not been solved, infact it will never to be satisfactorily closed as the accused was gunned down in a so called encounter.
Patriot
Nov 16, 2020 09:40pm
Well done!
Mubbshar Hasan
Nov 16, 2020 09:43pm
This is great but what happen to the woman and child.Did she get the job.Is sindh government taking care of them?
Critic
Nov 16, 2020 09:59pm
extra judicial killing of the rapist is unconstitutional
Bharat
Nov 16, 2020 10:13pm
He has surely earn this ...Due respect to him and his family.Salute
sidd C
Nov 16, 2020 10:13pm
ASI Buriro deserves lost of respect. Risking civilian in this case his own daughter is not protocol. For that I blame senior officers and all incompetent civil servants who join government jobs for power or money but never bring any good change.
Raja Gilal
Nov 16, 2020 10:13pm
@Babu Ram, celebration was not for resolving the crime, hence it was arranged to pay tribute to ASI and his family who played pivotal role to lay hands on the culprit.
M. Saeed
Nov 16, 2020 10:15pm
Very brave police officer. But, he should also be advised not to endanger his own daughter again.
Amy
Nov 16, 2020 10:15pm
@Babu Ram, here the celebration is for the act of bravery by the policeman and his family. They do deserve that.
Amy
Nov 16, 2020 10:16pm
Thank you Dawn. You made my day. So good to see that.
Shaikh
Nov 16, 2020 10:17pm
Sindh Government covering up its failure by doing this ceremony, and what about ill state of affairs of Sindh police when the suspect was killed through cross fire in their custody, will IG Sindh and CM say anything on that?
wasim
Nov 16, 2020 10:36pm
Give him one step promotion as well and provide security, for once appreciate the competence!
Hassan Ashraf
Nov 16, 2020 10:38pm
Good. Such heroes must be celebrated so that others are inspired to follow in their footstep.
