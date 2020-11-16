DAWN.COM

'Time to act as a nation': PM Imran announces new restrictions on public events, urges SOPs compliance

Dawn.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefs the nation on Monday after a meeting of the NCC. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the second wave of the coronavirus from wreaking havoc in the country, saying it was time for everyone to "act as a nation".

Addressing the nation after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), the premier announced new restrictions on public events, including the suspension of his party's political rallies, and stressed the implementation of mask-wearing and social distancing to control the spread of the virus.

Govt's new measures to control Covid-19

  • PTI rallies to be cancelled countrywide; other parties to be asked to do the same
  • Factories and shops to remain open but must follow SOPs
  • Restaurants to remain open but must ensure distancing
  • Weddings to be restricted to 300 people maximum
  • Decision regarding schools to be taken next week

"This is the time to take precautions. If we do, we can slow down the virus. Just like earlier we were saved due to following precautions, that time has come again," he said, noting that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan had increased by four times in the past two weeks.

The premier said the entire world was seeing a second wave of the virus and in some countries like the United States and England, infections had surpassed those seen during the first wave. Some Western countries are imposing lockdowns again to control the virus's spread, he added.

He said the government had been monitoring the trends of the spread of the virus in the country, but noted that Pakistan had been "very lucky" during the first wave of Covid-19.

"We were specially blessed by Allah. We are a very lucky nation; look at Iran and India. We managed to avoid the destruction that coronavirus caused in other countries," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said not only had Pakistan been able to avoid widespread deaths, but its economy was also salvaged when compared to other nations.

"But sadly we have seen that our cases have risen by four times in the past two weeks. The 6-7 deaths that we were having per day have climbed to 25," he said.

Considering the fast pace of current hospitalisations, he said, the government was concerned that hospitals in major cities would be full like in June if people didn't follow the SOPs.

The premier said it was being reported that the virus had mutated and was spreading "at an even greater speed", and expressed the fear the situation in Pakistan could worsen even more than in June — when the country saw its first peak of Covid-19.

He said the easiest safety precaution that everyone must take is to wear a face mask when out in public, which can help slow the spread of the virus.

He also stressed that efforts must be made to avoid any crowds because they often result in a large number of people getting infected.

"We also have to save our economy. For instance, India suffered a huge loss because of the kind of lockdown they imposed [...] They have still not been able to recover from it.

"We recovered earlier because we took precautions early and when we started opening up [the economy], the people followed SOPs," he added.

Prime Minister Imran said the "biggest example" of the government and the public combating Covid-19 together was that Pakistan was the only country in the world that kept its mosques open during Ramazan. "This [virus] didn't spread from the mosques because our imams and ulemas urged worshippers to follow SOPs," he added.

Ruling out the closure of factories, shops and "anything that affects people's livelihoods", the premier stressed that all businesses must follow the recommended SOPs. He said the government will monitor the implementation of SOPs and the Tiger Force will be directed to report violations.

The premier announced that the PTI was suspending its rallies across the country, in line with the NCC decision to end all activities that don't affect people's livelihoods.

"We have cancelled our jalsas and will ask other [parties] to do the same because that is one place where the virus spreads rapidly," he said, adding that infections had sharply risen in Gilgit-Baltistan after the recent election campaigns there.

Additionally, the prime minister said weddings will be allowed to be held only in open areas, with a maximum of 300 people and with everyone wearing a mask and maintaining distance.

He said restaurants were being kept open for now, but they will be required to ensure social distancing.

"Regarding schools, we have decided to monitor the situation for another week. If we observe that the virus is spreading through schools, then we will extend winter vacations and cut summer vacations short to a month," he announced.

"This [situation] is a test for the country and the entire world. If we take precautions together as a nation in the coming winter, as we did earlier, we will be able to not only save lives but also keep our economy and businesses afloat so that unemployment doesn't rise in Pakistan," the premier said.

Covid-19 in Pakistan

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,443 people contracted the coronavirus on Sunday and active cases of the disease reached 26,538 on Nov 15.

The last time Pakistan reported more than 2,400 cases was on July 13 and since then the number of infections had started dropping per day and reached less than 300 in September.

The virus was first detected in China in December last year before infections started spreading to other countries.

Pakistan had closed its borders and took a number of steps to contain the transmission of the disease and because of these measures the first case of Covid-19 in the country was reported in the last week of February.

On March 13, the first meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) comprising the top civil and military leadership was held to discuss the crisis which was later declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A lockdown was announced on March 16 and a number of industries including the construction industry, educational institutions, restaurants, marriage halls, etc were closed.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was involved to ensure the provision of medical equipment and health-related supplies at the earliest and the move led to improved coordination among the provinces to fight the disease.

Pakistan also sealed its western borders with Afghanistan and Iran and even the Kartarpur shrine was closed for public.

The construction industry was reopened on August 7, and the NCC lifted restrictions on the tourism sector on Aug 8 and on restaurants and the transport sector on Aug 10 and issued a timeline for the opening of some other sectors, including educational institutions and marriage halls from Sept 15.

The situation remained under control till September, but then Covid-19 cases started increasing again in October due to which the NCOC had to announce that the second wave of the virus had hit the country and smart lockdowns were enforced in different cities.

On Nov 11, the NCOC meeting decided to increase restrictions in different sectors and suggested early and extended winter vacations in educational institutions besides taking other measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Comments (37)

Getrikan
Nov 16, 2020 05:14pm
All that for what he called a common cold ?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 16, 2020 05:22pm
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 16, 2020 05:22pm
Can the PM and his medical NCOC team look into the two vaccine breakthrough s Pfizer and Moderna claiming vaccine for Corona virus. When will it be Safe to use these vaccines or Pakistan should also quickly develop its own vaccine.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 05:26pm
So true. Precautions need to be followed before 2nd wave hits. Look at India - still reeling from the first one - the 2nd hasn't even started yet.
Recommend 0
Human
Nov 16, 2020 05:34pm
After one year, herd immunity must be working well or still trying to source kits and PPEs?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 16, 2020 05:35pm
It is surprising that, China did not experience any second wave of Corona virus. From the graphs, all indicators are negative for any new cases. We must take guidance from China, which is now at 62nd position in the world on total cases of infected people.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 16, 2020 05:36pm
PMIK always compares with other countries when it is convenient for him. Why look at Iran and India? What is the ground reality here and what can you do to get it right? Prices are sky rocketing and CPEC is in shambles because no one from the nation is managing it. Need some real work done here.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Nov 16, 2020 05:38pm
@bhaRAT©, when you don't do any testing, picture will of course be rosy.
Recommend 0
Ranbir
Nov 16, 2020 05:39pm
@Shahid, in india vaccine is coming very soon.
Recommend 0
Ranbir
Nov 16, 2020 05:46pm
If Pakistan do proper check up, you will come to know exactly where you are standing
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Nov 16, 2020 05:47pm
Hopeless
Recommend 0
Tahir Husain
Nov 16, 2020 05:48pm
What is your Govt doing to enforce SOPs ...? Instead of appealing to the public who are deaf and dumb as regards corona sops , which every one can see , why dont your law enforcers and the adminstration gets its act together and enforce it . Drive along any road in any major city and u will see no enforcement of either the mask or safe distancing . Action speaks louder then words
Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 16, 2020 05:55pm
In many pictures, IK himself not wearing mask..
Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 16, 2020 05:57pm
@RAja Raman Have you heard any news about the deaths related with covid. If testing is not done adequately, surely the infection will spread more and cause more deaths. You think Pakistan managed to hide the deaths or overwhelmed hospitals too? This is the reason, except India all praise Pakistani smart lock down and other counter measures that have kept Covid under good control
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 06:04pm
@Ranbir, It was to come on August 15, 2019!
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 16, 2020 06:05pm
Instead of wasting time on TV and media , IK and Co should be taking urgent practical steps to salvage the situation. The most important thing is, that the schools and educational institutions must be closed down immediately for extended time, the youth must not be put at risk . Closing down such institutions will also take off a lot ofpressure from parents and official administration .
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 16, 2020 06:07pm
@M. Saeed, China is the culprit which did a drama with the whole world . Of course they didn't have a second wave because they have successfully spread the Wuhan coronavirus throughout the world and are enjoying the economic advantages of this disaster. We should learn to beware , these Chinese are nobody's friends except their own.
Recommend 0
JP
Nov 16, 2020 06:08pm
Same Imran Khan was saying that Pakistan is Blessed and was against the lockdown. He is short of vision and thinking.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Nov 16, 2020 06:11pm
Then why the government has increased the medicine prices ??
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 16, 2020 06:21pm
Much hyped 'Herd Immunity of Pakistani People' during the 1st Covid-19 wave now fails to control 2nd Covid-19 wave !!
Recommend 0
Covid test
Nov 16, 2020 06:23pm
India has 1.3bn(6 times)population pakistan has 220 mn population.India is doing avg 1.3(52 times)mn testing per day from last 3 months. Pakistan is doing only 25000 tests per day on avg.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 16, 2020 06:26pm
HH PMIK has been beating his own drum on how well only he has managed covid, with the whole world following him. The ‘smart’ lockdown apparently had saved Pakistani economy. But the lies lay exposed now, with Pakistan projected to have the lowest growth rate in South Asia, even lower than war torn Afghanistan! But yes it does have the Highest inflation!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 06:26pm
@M. Emad, Covid-19 all under control in Bangladesh??
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Nov 16, 2020 06:31pm
PM IK is right. Prevention is better than cure. Start taking Joshanda 3 times. This is the best herbal remedy of S. Asia.
Recommend 0
Voltaire
Nov 16, 2020 06:34pm
You are right but what about your political gatherings in Gilgit up until now?
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 16, 2020 06:43pm
Tiger force needs to be strengthened further
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 16, 2020 06:46pm
@M. Emad, The herd moved on to greener pastures.
Recommend 0
Gan Duimran
Nov 16, 2020 06:49pm
Real Problem is testing. Numbers were low when testing was only 5k a day but now some ‘unsmart’ person has increased it to a huge 30k a day. Should go back to ‘smart strategy’!
Recommend 0
Khadanv Ali
Nov 16, 2020 06:58pm
What happened to the smart lockdown?
Recommend 0
Syama
Nov 16, 2020 06:58pm
What about smart lock down.
Recommend 0
anonymous
Nov 16, 2020 06:58pm
Looks like there are different yard sticks for PTI rallies. No SOP is supposed to be followed in them and the government is absolutely fine with them.
Recommend 0
DARR
Nov 16, 2020 06:59pm
What has changed between few days ago and today? The elections in G&B are done and PDM is about to start its protest once more. Imran is desperate to survive until the Senate elections, then he can really go after his political opponents.
Recommend 0
DARR
Nov 16, 2020 07:01pm
@FAZ, check the number of people being burried and compare to previous years and you will get your answer.
Recommend 0
Mahira
Nov 16, 2020 07:02pm
Death rate correlated to richness. More people die in Rich countries, poorrs are exposed unhealthy living condition and more resistant to diseases.
Recommend 0
Human
Nov 16, 2020 07:02pm
@bhaRAT©, it's just a flu like IK said. What
Recommend 0
Human
Nov 16, 2020 07:04pm
@M. Saeed, that happens when data is manipulated after spreadng it to the world. You must be so naive like visionary IK to believe figures from China.
Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Nov 16, 2020 07:09pm
Finally, it dawned on him.
Recommend 0

