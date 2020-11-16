'This is the time to take care,' PM Imran urges caution to control second Covid-19 wave

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the nation on Monday after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

He urged the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19, saying cases in Pakistan have increased by four times.

"This is the time to take precautions. If we do, we can slow down the virus. Just like earlier we were saved due to following precautions, that time has come again," he said.

The premier said the entire world was seeing a second wave of the virus and in some countries like the United States and England, infections had surpassed those seen during the first wave. Some Western countries are imposing lockdowns again to control the virus's spread, he added.

He said the government had been monitoring the trends of the spread of the virus in the country, but noted that Pakistan had been "very lucky" during the first wave of Covid-19.

"We were specially blessed by Allah. We are a very lucky nation; look at Iran and Iran. We managed to avoid the destruction that coronavirus caused in other countries," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said not only had Pakistan been able to avoid widespread deaths, but its economy was also salvaged when compared to other nations.

"But sadly we have seen that our cases have risen by four times in the past two weeks. The 6-7 deaths that we were having per day have climbed to 25," he said.

Considering the fast pace of current hospitalisations, he said, the government was concerned that hospitals in major cities would be full like in June if people didn't follow the SOPs.

The premier said it was being reported that the virus had mutated and was spreading "at an even greater speed", and expressed the fear the situation in Pakistan could worsen even more than in June — when the country saw its first peak of Covid-19.

He said the easiest safety precaution that everyone must take is to wear a face mask when out in public, which can help slow the spread of the virus.

He also stressed that efforts must be made to avoid any crowds because they often result in a large number of people getting infected.

"We also have to save our economy. For instance, India suffered a huge loss because of the kind of lockdown they imposed [...] They have still not been able to recover from it.

"We recovered earlier because we took precautions early and when we started opening up [the economy], the people followed SOPs," he added.

Prime Minister Imran said the "biggest example" of the government and the public combating Covid-19 together was that Pakistan was the only country in the world that kept its mosques open during Ramazan. "This [virus] didn't spread from the mosques because our imams and ulemas urged worshippers to follow SOPs," he added.

Ruling out the closure of factories, shops and "anything that affects people's livelihoods", the premier stressed that all businesses must follow the recommended SOPs. He said the government will monitor the implementation of SOPs and the Tiger Force will be directed to report violations.

More to follow.