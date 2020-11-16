DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 16, 2020

Govt succeeds in convincing TLP leaders to end protest after lengthy negotiations

Tahir Naseer | Kalbe AliUpdated 16 Nov 2020

Security personnel stand at Murree Road to prevent violence by TLP activists who are camped at Faizabad. — Mohammad Asim/White Star
A view of Murree Road blocked with containers before TLP activists approach Islamabad on November 15. — Mohammad Asim/White Star
The government succeeded in convincing the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to end their sit-in after hours-long negotiations on Monday, the spokesperson of the Ministry for Religious Affairs said.

The negotiations were held on the directions of the prime minister by a team of government officials, led by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri. The government's negotiation party also included Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Islamabad Commissioner Aamir Ahmed and prime minister's adviser Shehzad Akbar.

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi is expected to formally announce the end of the protest soon after which cellular services in the capital will be restored.

Islamabad administration had deployed 3,113 security personnel including police, Rangers and Frontier Corps at Faizabad — where supporters of TLP had gathered to protest against publication of blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in France.

The rally in Rawalpindi, which attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday, continued today, with around a thousand protesters gathered at the roadblock preventing them from entering the capital.

A notification, dated November 15, issued by the office of Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) detailed security arrangements in the capital to prevent violent incidents from taking place.

"It is expected that participants in the rally could go violent and proceed towards French embassy by breaking their promises with the district administration," the notification read. Senior officers of Islamabad's administration had approached TLP leaders yesterday after they sought security cover for Sunday's protest rally. The protesters are demanding the government to recall Pakistan's ambassador from France and expel French ambassador in Islamabad.

The officers had tried to convince TLP leaders and organisers of the rally to call it off due to the prevailing virus situation, said sources, adding: “Covid-19 is spreading all over the country, including Islamabad.”

In the notification issued by SSP Operations, security officials have been directed to ensure the security of citizens, key government installations, maintenance of public order and dismantling terror attacks.

Mobile signals remained suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for a third day and roads leading to Faizabad Interchange as well as entry points of Islamabad were blocked by placing containers. Journalist Gharidah Farooqi, in a tweet, said that the government's "incompetence [was] infuriating" and demanded to know when cellular services would be restored.

Senior journalist Talat Hussain tweeted a picture of a digital map showing roadblocks in the capital, terming it "sad and sorry".

According to a Dawn correspondent, the law and order situation in the twin cities was under control and there were reports of mobile signals being restored in some areas.

The situation is starkly different from what it was on Sunday when Liaquat Bagh presented a scene of a battleground as police and stick-wielding TLP activists clashed throughout the day.

Riot police had to resort to teargas shelling against the stone-pelting protesters who had gathered on the call of TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi to denounce the publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the clashes, dozens of police personnel, including Waris Khan police station SHO Abdul Aziz, and several TLP activists were injured and shifted to hospitals.

The city’s 24 entry points were sealed with shipping containers, including Soan Bridge, Kutchery Chowk, Mareer Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Shamasabad, Rehmanabad, Double Road, Adiala Road, Chur Chowk and I.J. Principal Road. As many as 16 entry points to Islamabad were also blocked.

Additional input by AFP.

Comments (35)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 16, 2020 03:51pm
Let them protest in a peaceful manner since protests are the pearls and jewels of a true democracy.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 16, 2020 04:15pm
Wonder who will distribute money in envelopes to them this time?
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Nov 16, 2020 04:24pm
Spending taxpayers contributions on a non-taxpayers permanent protesting lot contributing nothing good to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 16, 2020 04:25pm
TLP's demands are genuine.
Recommend 0
Pratik
Nov 16, 2020 04:25pm
Why the protests were held so late by TLP?
Recommend 0
topbrass
Nov 16, 2020 04:26pm
Strangely they think France will be affected by these protests.
Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Nov 16, 2020 04:27pm
Give them a good hiding
Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 16, 2020 04:30pm
What are they going to achieve, simply nothing. TPL should be banned before they become a destructive element in society
Recommend 0
Tahir A
Nov 16, 2020 04:32pm
This moulvi is simply an anarchist! Nothing good happens when he is involved.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Nov 16, 2020 04:36pm
@Fastrack , same people who created them
Recommend 0
Student
Nov 16, 2020 04:38pm
When all the Government machinery was busy in GB elections, children, old people and women were suffering from blockades in the cities. The protesters could be arrested before they left homes.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 16, 2020 04:52pm
@Pratik, Money had not come.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 04:53pm
@M. Emad, "TLP's demands are genuine." Any genuine protests in Bangladesh?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 04:55pm
@Pro Democracy , The funding comes from India - read the dossier!
Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 16, 2020 05:04pm
Protest is justified for the cause but unfortunately these people create violence destroying the main purpose and message of the protest
Recommend 0
Civilian
Nov 16, 2020 05:06pm
did security personnel also bring Rs.1000 envelope with them to distribute?
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 16, 2020 05:06pm
@Tahir A, I am amazed that people listen to him.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 16, 2020 05:07pm
@bhaRAT©, absolutely. I love this.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 16, 2020 05:15pm
Make Khadim Rizvi the PM.
Recommend 0
SAG
Nov 16, 2020 05:31pm
They should be dealt with iron fist. What is the purpose of their protest now?
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Nov 16, 2020 05:33pm
Molvi Abdul Aziz of Laal Masjid and This Khadim Rizvi are nothing but Problem. Put them in Jail.
Recommend 0
Dr.Quantum
Nov 16, 2020 05:49pm
@bhaRAT©, we don't have idea that India is that powerful
Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Nov 16, 2020 06:07pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), Pakistan is a democracy
Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Nov 16, 2020 06:08pm
@SAG, so u support violence against unarmed citizens?
Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Nov 16, 2020 06:09pm
@peer baba khwajaji, desperate dynast , it is only the voters who can decide.
Recommend 0
Observer
Nov 16, 2020 06:12pm
@bhaRAT©, There are videos showing who is distributing the money.
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Nov 16, 2020 06:33pm
Taking out protest rallies is the right to assemble. Guaranteed law & order, and sustainable writ is a right of administration. Hope everyone knows.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 16, 2020 06:44pm
One step closer to the Blacklist!
Recommend 0
Jill
Nov 16, 2020 07:54pm
Some entertainment for the jobless youth of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Pakman
Nov 16, 2020 08:04pm
The rightful protest has been registered now they should all go back hone.
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Nov 16, 2020 08:51pm
PMIK started this and TLP is right to continue.
Recommend 0
F
Nov 16, 2020 09:00pm
Protect is ok but whats is fun in violence and destruction
Recommend 0
johnypapa
Nov 16, 2020 09:14pm
Ban them as they are anti Pakistan
Recommend 0
Khan_Adil
Nov 16, 2020 09:20pm
Guess who is behind all this
Recommend 0
vin
Nov 16, 2020 09:37pm
Suspending Mobile signals is against human rights.
Recommend 0

