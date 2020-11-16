DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 16, 2020

GB polls: PTI in the lead with 9 seats, PPP bags 3 and PML-N wins 2

Umar Bacha | Dawn.comUpdated 16 Nov 2020

This combination photo shows PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — DawnNewsTV/File
This combination photo shows PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — DawnNewsTV/File

As unofficial results of the hotly contested Gilgit-Baltistan elections were released on Monday, the PTI was leading after having bagged nine seats, followed by independent candidates who have so far won seven seats.

The PPP was able to win on three seats followed by the PML-N with two seats, according to Radio Pakistan.

As many as 330 candidates, including four women, are vying for the 24 general seats in the third legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The voting process in the region, which mostly went peacefully, began at 8am on Sunday and continued until 5pm without any interval. Polling in most constituencies went smoothly throughout the day.

In Gilgit city, women and the elderly showed their enthusiasm and turned up in numbers at polling stations to cast their votes. However, in Ghizer, Hunza, Sost and Baltistan heavy snowfall continued, restricting citizens to their houses.

Polling in one constituency was postponed, according to Radio Pakistan.

Who won which seat?

According to available details, PTI's candidate Raja Zakaria Khan defeated former chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah of the PPP on GBLA-7 Skardu-I seat.

Another seat won by the PTI is GBLA-11 Kharmang where its candidate Syed Amjad Ali defeated independent candidate Syed Mohsin Rizvi.

PTI's Shamsul Haq won GBLA-14 Astore-II, with Mazhar Ali of the PPP coming in at second place.

Mohammad Kazim of the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) won the GBLA-8 Skardu-II constituency, defeating PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah after a tough contest.

Among the seven independents who bagged victories are: Nasir Ali Khan (GBLA-10 Skardu-IV), Javed Ali Manwa (GBLA-5 Nagar-II), Mushtaq Hussain (GBLA-22 Ghanche-I) and Haji Shah Baig (GBLA-15 Diamer-I).

PPP's Amjad Hussain edged out Ayub Waziri of Islami Tehreek Pakistan on GBLA-4 Nagar-I whereas another PPP candidate, Muhammad Ismail, beat PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin on GBLA-24 Ghanche-III seat.

PPP's Amjad Hussain won GBLA-I, defeating independent candidate Sultan Raes.

Details of only one PML-N seat were available. The party's candidate Mohammad Anwar won GBLA-16 Diamer-II, defeating independent candidate Ataullah.

Details of other constituencies are awaited.

'Rigged elections'

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed that the election was "stolen", saying he was heading to the region to join a protest.

Speaking at a protest in GB shortly after, the PPP Chairman said the GB Election Commission, which was trusted with conducting a transparent election, had failed to protect the people's votes and had instead "targeted the opposition".

He added that the party will continue its election campaign in the region and will only go back after retaking its "stolen seats". He added that despite influencing the polls, the PTI had still not managed to secure the people's mandate.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also alleged the elections were "rigged", advising people to "not lose courage".

In a series of tweets, Maryam claimed that "neither did the PTI have any existence in GB previously nor would it have one now". She said that the "few seats the PTI won through begging was due to force, rigging, breaking away PML-N candidates and with the help of 'selectors'".

The federal government has faced such a defeat in the region for the first time, she said, adding that it was telling the story of [PTI's] defeat in the coming days.

In another tweet, Maryam said the PTI's inability to get a "simple majority despite worst rigging and changing loyalties through full state power, government institutions, government machinery and black tactics" was a shameful defeat.

The PML-N vice president said the PTI should see the reflection that the people of GB had shown it, alleging that it would need help to form the government "using crutches just like in Punjab and the Centre".

"Brave people of Gilgit Baltistan! Do not lose courage because of this rigging. The game of these puppets is about to end," she said.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz denied allegations that the election was rigged.

"This was a very transparent election," he said, adding that if the PTI wanted to rig the elections, it would have won at least 14-15 seats instead of nine.

"Actually, the opposition and especially PML-N's tradition has been [of saying] that elections which they win are fair and elections which they lose are rigged," he said.

anil sahu
Nov 16, 2020 02:42pm
great going with rigged election
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 02:43pm
Peaceful and disciplined voting process in GB. All political parties took part in electioneering. Never possible in IOK - Indians can only look in envy!
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 16, 2020 02:44pm
This proves that, the elections in Pakistan are only linked to the funding prospects, almost always going by the side that holds the funds of the Government.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 16, 2020 02:48pm
Family-owned and clan-operated political parties are once gain in big trouble in the GB elections.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Nov 16, 2020 02:48pm
Bilawal and Maryam are acting like Trump.
Recommend 0
Amir Khan
Nov 16, 2020 02:51pm
It is only fair when they win
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 16, 2020 02:51pm
But international media was there and this news with relays is available n international media that elections went in a transparent way. How Pakistani Maryam can disrepute her country when international media says other wise. My salutes to the ordinary voters who have decided to fight with the elite corrupt politicians of opposition after testing them for 30 years.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Nov 16, 2020 02:52pm
We Gilgit Baltistan has rejected PDM. We hope PTI will work on education and health sector.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 16, 2020 02:53pm
My salute and my respects for ordinary voters of GB to show it to corrupt opposition that they are not ready to accept more looting.
Recommend 0
Razzaq
Nov 16, 2020 02:53pm
Just watch the PTI workers dancing and changing I'm celebration of victory over the mafia...
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 16, 2020 02:54pm
Whenever Nawaz wins-elections are fair. When Zardari wins these are called fair by Zardari. When anythird party wins- both parties call it rigged ones.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 02:54pm
Can India even dream of holding such peaceful and disciplined electioneering and voting process in occupied Kashmir??
Recommend 0
Mushraf
Nov 16, 2020 02:56pm
Cry and keep crying
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 16, 2020 02:59pm
Gilgit-Baltistan a part of Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
Abz
Nov 16, 2020 03:01pm
Bilawal and Maryam sound like Trump! independents got more votes then Bilawal and Maryam together !
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 16, 2020 03:01pm
Obviously, as usual, both PPP and PML-N shedding crocodile's tears and trying to get public sympathies. GB people have rejected both untrustworthy parties. Good result for PTI. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Nov 16, 2020 03:03pm
The result of the elections held in Gilgit Baltistan is a mirror to the family-owned, corrupt and criminal parties. Such so-called politicians feel shame? No, not at all.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 03:07pm
Maryum effect is evident. Here's hoping she is in charge of forming election strategy and campaigning for all future PMLN elections.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 16, 2020 03:08pm
Astonishing how those who have stolen from people can claim that the election was 'stolen' from them. The reality is that they see the beginning of an end for them and this must be upsetting. Years of being in power, controlling peoples' lives, being the 'governing families' and seeing their empire crumbling must be painful. The opposition knows that if GB under PTI flourishes then they will never ever come back in power, just like KPK where people voted in PTI with a majority.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 16, 2020 03:10pm
No more ruling elite, no more governing families, no more controlling peoples lives, no more looting of wealth, the end for the same old ruling parties. Change must occur and peoples lives must change.
Recommend 0
Lahorewala
Nov 16, 2020 03:12pm
Mirror has been shown to PMLN and PPP...if only they can see it
Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 16, 2020 03:14pm
What else can she say after her terrible defeat ?
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 03:17pm
First prove the rigging. After GE2018 PPP and PMLN barely registered any appeals with ECP. Lets see how many they register this time. Just shouting Rigging doesn't make it true.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 16, 2020 03:19pm
So every poll they win is fair, every poll they loose is then its' 'stolen', beginning of the end of these ruling elite families.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Nov 16, 2020 03:20pm
@bhaRAT©, never...
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 16, 2020 03:23pm
Mariam Safdar sahiba has been convicted in the court of law and she should have been behind bars . How she is allowed to campaign openly is a mystery that remains to be solved. Long Live Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fahad
Nov 16, 2020 03:23pm
As always when they lose, then election stolen, Let assume for a second, Who is it stolen from, PMLN or PPP. I guess it does not matter, as Once IK said both of them are two sides of a same coin.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Nov 16, 2020 03:25pm
@bhaRAT©, an entire country obsessed with India!
Recommend 0
Pratik
Nov 16, 2020 03:26pm
Just 4 women out of 330 candidates is alarming.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 16, 2020 03:32pm
Bilawal should go back to Sindh where condition is so dire after 50 years of PPPP rule. His party failed to manage one province.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 16, 2020 03:36pm
The corrupt and thugs in PPP and PML-N won few sympathetic seats, the independents won more seats than thug parties.
Recommend 0
khan
Nov 16, 2020 03:38pm
Interestingly, PPP accused PML-N of rigging in 2015 Gilgit Baltistan elections. In 2009, PPP was accused of rigging by PML-N, PML-Q and MQM when it won 2009 Gilgit Baltistan elections. Both PML-N & Q staged a walk-out from National Assembly in protest.
Recommend 0
Pak lover
Nov 16, 2020 03:42pm
Losers are crying that elections are rigged, but when you win its fair elections. double standards...
Recommend 0
sultan e jahan
Nov 16, 2020 03:59pm
this shows that the "umpire" is still on the PTI's side
Recommend 0
fas
Nov 16, 2020 04:00pm
Opposition reaction is validating Poll results. Time for change in political setup. Gaps to be filled by new parties.
Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 16, 2020 04:04pm
@anil sahu, Were you there & witnessed the rigging?SORE GRAPES.
Recommend 0
Haseeb Toor
Nov 16, 2020 04:05pm
Maryam and Bilawal have stolen the Phrase from Donald Trump that " Election is stoled from Me"
Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 16, 2020 04:07pm
@bhaRAT©, NEVER
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 16, 2020 04:07pm
Bilawal said I will make GB like Larkana, that is enough reason for people to reject.
Recommend 0
MG
Nov 16, 2020 04:07pm
@Brownman, u are right
Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 16, 2020 04:10pm
@Khan, TRUE
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 04:12pm
@sultan e jahan, umpire is people of Pakistan and yes they are. Thanks!
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 04:12pm
@sultan e jahan, also shows people dont buy the anti-army narrative that PMLN are selling
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 04:13pm
No one saying Maryum is next PM?
Recommend 0

