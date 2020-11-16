DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 16, 2020

GB polls: PTI in the lead with 10 seats, PPP bags 3 and PML-N wins 2

Umar Bacha | Dawn.comUpdated 16 Nov 2020

Email

This combination photo shows PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — DawnNewsTV/File
This combination photo shows PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — DawnNewsTV/File

As unofficial results of the hotly contested Gilgit-Baltistan elections were released on Monday, the PTI was leading after having bagged nine seats, followed by independent candidates who have so far won seven seats.

The PPP was able to win on three seats followed by the PML-N with two seats, according to Radio Pakistan.

As many as 330 candidates, including four women, are vying for the 24 general seats in the third legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The voting process in the region, which mostly went peacefully, began at 8am on Sunday and continued until 5pm without any interval. Polling in most constituencies went smoothly throughout the day.

In Gilgit city, women and the elderly showed their enthusiasm and turned up in numbers at polling stations to cast their votes. However, in Ghizer, Hunza, Sost and Baltistan heavy snowfall continued, restricting citizens to their houses.

Polling in one constituency was postponed, according to Radio Pakistan.

Who won which seat?

According to available details, PTI's candidate Raja Zakaria Khan defeated former chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah of the PPP on GBLA-7 Skardu-I seat.

Another seat won by the PTI is GBLA-11 Kharmang where its candidate Syed Amjad Ali defeated independent candidate Syed Mohsin Rizvi.

PTI's Shamsul Haq won GBLA-14 Astore-II, with Mazhar Ali of the PPP coming in at second place.

In GBLA-18 Diamer IV, PTI's Gulbar Khan defeated independent candidate Malik Kifayatur Rehman and emerged victorious with 4,059 votes. Rehman bagged 3,544 votes.

Mohammad Kazim of the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) won the GBLA-8 Skardu-II constituency, defeating PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah after a tough contest.

Among the seven independents who bagged victories are: Nasir Ali Khan (GBLA-10 Skardu-IV), Javed Ali Manwa (GBLA-5 Nagar-II), Mushtaq Hussain (GBLA-22 Ghanche-I) and Haji Shah Baig (GBLA-15 Diamer-I).

PPP's Amjad Hussain edged out Ayub Waziri of Islami Tehreek Pakistan on GBLA-4 Nagar-I whereas another PPP candidate, Muhammad Ismail, beat PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin on GBLA-24 Ghanche-III seat.

PPP's Amjad Hussain won GBLA-I, defeating independent candidate Sultan Raes.

Details of only one PML-N seat were available. The party's candidate Mohammad Anwar won GBLA-16 Diamer-II, defeating independent candidate Ataullah.

Details of other constituencies are awaited.

'Rigged elections'

Minutes before closing of polling on Sunday, PPP vice president Sherry Rehman held a news conference in Gilgit and alleged that a number of election observers of the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) had been removed from the polling stations before the start of the counting process.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Monday claimed that the election was "stolen", adding that he was heading to the region to join a protest against the unfair polls.

Speaking at a protest in GB shortly after, the PPP Chairman said the GB Election Commission, which was trusted with conducting a transparent election, had failed to protect the people's votes and had instead "targeted the opposition".

He added that the party will continue its election campaign in the region and will only go back after retaking its "stolen seats". He added that despite influencing the polls, the PTI had still not managed to secure the people's mandate.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari announced that party organisations will protest against the "government's interference and GB Election Commission" outside press clubs across the country tomorrow.

In a statement, he said the protest demonstration held in GB was a "referendum against the government-Election Commission nexus".

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also alleged the elections were "rigged", advising people to "not lose courage".

In a series of tweets, Maryam claimed that "neither did the PTI have any existence in GB previously nor would it have one now". She said that the "few seats the PTI won through begging was due to force, rigging, breaking away PML-N candidates and with the help of 'selectors'".

The federal government has faced such a defeat in the region for the first time, she said, adding that it was telling the story of [PTI's] defeat in the coming days.

In another tweet, Maryam said the PTI's inability to get a "simple majority despite worst rigging and changing loyalties through full state power, government institutions, government machinery and black tactics" was a shameful defeat.

The PML-N vice president said the PTI should see the reflection that the people of GB had shown it, alleging that it would need help to form the government "using crutches just like in Punjab and the Centre".

"Brave people of Gilgit Baltistan! Do not lose courage because of this rigging. The game of these puppets is about to end," she said.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz denied allegations that the election was rigged.

"This was a very transparent election," he said, adding that if the PTI wanted to rig the elections, it would have won at least 14-15 seats instead of nine.

"Actually, the opposition and especially PML-N's tradition has been [of saying] that elections which they win are fair and elections which they lose are rigged," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (122)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
anil sahu
Nov 16, 2020 02:42pm
great going with rigged election
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 02:43pm
Peaceful and disciplined voting process in GB. All political parties took part in electioneering. Never possible in IOK - Indians can only look in envy!
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 16, 2020 02:44pm
This proves that, the elections in Pakistan are only linked to the funding prospects, almost always going by the side that holds the funds of the Government.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 16, 2020 02:48pm
Family-owned and clan-operated political parties are once gain in big trouble in the GB elections.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Nov 16, 2020 02:48pm
Bilawal and Maryam are acting like Trump.
Recommend 0
Amir Khan
Nov 16, 2020 02:51pm
It is only fair when they win
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 16, 2020 02:51pm
But international media was there and this news with relays is available n international media that elections went in a transparent way. How Pakistani Maryam can disrepute her country when international media says other wise. My salutes to the ordinary voters who have decided to fight with the elite corrupt politicians of opposition after testing them for 30 years.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Nov 16, 2020 02:52pm
We Gilgit Baltistan has rejected PDM. We hope PTI will work on education and health sector.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 16, 2020 02:53pm
My salute and my respects for ordinary voters of GB to show it to corrupt opposition that they are not ready to accept more looting.
Recommend 0
Razzaq
Nov 16, 2020 02:53pm
Just watch the PTI workers dancing and changing I'm celebration of victory over the mafia...
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 16, 2020 02:54pm
Whenever Nawaz wins-elections are fair. When Zardari wins these are called fair by Zardari. When anythird party wins- both parties call it rigged ones.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 02:54pm
Can India even dream of holding such peaceful and disciplined electioneering and voting process in occupied Kashmir??
Recommend 0
Mushraf
Nov 16, 2020 02:56pm
Cry and keep crying
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 16, 2020 02:59pm
Gilgit-Baltistan a part of Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
Abz
Nov 16, 2020 03:01pm
Bilawal and Maryam sound like Trump! independents got more votes then Bilawal and Maryam together !
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 16, 2020 03:01pm
Obviously, as usual, both PPP and PML-N shedding crocodile's tears and trying to get public sympathies. GB people have rejected both untrustworthy parties. Good result for PTI. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Nov 16, 2020 03:03pm
The result of the elections held in Gilgit Baltistan is a mirror to the family-owned, corrupt and criminal parties. Such so-called politicians feel shame? No, not at all.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 03:07pm
Maryum effect is evident. Here's hoping she is in charge of forming election strategy and campaigning for all future PMLN elections.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 16, 2020 03:08pm
Astonishing how those who have stolen from people can claim that the election was 'stolen' from them. The reality is that they see the beginning of an end for them and this must be upsetting. Years of being in power, controlling peoples' lives, being the 'governing families' and seeing their empire crumbling must be painful. The opposition knows that if GB under PTI flourishes then they will never ever come back in power, just like KPK where people voted in PTI with a majority.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 16, 2020 03:10pm
No more ruling elite, no more governing families, no more controlling peoples lives, no more looting of wealth, the end for the same old ruling parties. Change must occur and peoples lives must change.
Recommend 0
Lahorewala
Nov 16, 2020 03:12pm
Mirror has been shown to PMLN and PPP...if only they can see it
Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 16, 2020 03:14pm
What else can she say after her terrible defeat ?
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 03:17pm
First prove the rigging. After GE2018 PPP and PMLN barely registered any appeals with ECP. Lets see how many they register this time. Just shouting Rigging doesn't make it true.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 16, 2020 03:19pm
So every poll they win is fair, every poll they loose is then its' 'stolen', beginning of the end of these ruling elite families.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Nov 16, 2020 03:20pm
@bhaRAT©, never...
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 16, 2020 03:23pm
Mariam Safdar sahiba has been convicted in the court of law and she should have been behind bars . How she is allowed to campaign openly is a mystery that remains to be solved. Long Live Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fahad
Nov 16, 2020 03:23pm
As always when they lose, then election stolen, Let assume for a second, Who is it stolen from, PMLN or PPP. I guess it does not matter, as Once IK said both of them are two sides of a same coin.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Nov 16, 2020 03:25pm
@bhaRAT©, an entire country obsessed with India!
Recommend 0
Pratik
Nov 16, 2020 03:26pm
Just 4 women out of 330 candidates is alarming.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 16, 2020 03:32pm
Bilawal should go back to Sindh where condition is so dire after 50 years of PPPP rule. His party failed to manage one province.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 16, 2020 03:36pm
The corrupt and thugs in PPP and PML-N won few sympathetic seats, the independents won more seats than thug parties.
Recommend 0
khan
Nov 16, 2020 03:38pm
Interestingly, PPP accused PML-N of rigging in 2015 Gilgit Baltistan elections. In 2009, PPP was accused of rigging by PML-N, PML-Q and MQM when it won 2009 Gilgit Baltistan elections. Both PML-N & Q staged a walk-out from National Assembly in protest.
Recommend 0
Pak lover
Nov 16, 2020 03:42pm
Losers are crying that elections are rigged, but when you win its fair elections. double standards...
Recommend 0
sultan e jahan
Nov 16, 2020 03:59pm
this shows that the "umpire" is still on the PTI's side
Recommend 0
fas
Nov 16, 2020 04:00pm
Opposition reaction is validating Poll results. Time for change in political setup. Gaps to be filled by new parties.
Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 16, 2020 04:04pm
@anil sahu, Were you there & witnessed the rigging?SORE GRAPES.
Recommend 0
Haseeb Toor
Nov 16, 2020 04:05pm
Maryam and Bilawal have stolen the Phrase from Donald Trump that " Election is stoled from Me"
Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 16, 2020 04:07pm
@bhaRAT©, NEVER
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 16, 2020 04:07pm
Bilawal said I will make GB like Larkana, that is enough reason for people to reject.
Recommend 0
MG
Nov 16, 2020 04:07pm
@Brownman, u are right
Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 16, 2020 04:10pm
@Khan, TRUE
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 04:12pm
@sultan e jahan, umpire is people of Pakistan and yes they are. Thanks!
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 04:12pm
@sultan e jahan, also shows people dont buy the anti-army narrative that PMLN are selling
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 04:13pm
No one saying Maryum is next PM?
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Nov 16, 2020 04:13pm
The only way to ensure PPP or PML-N get zero votes is to ban the serving of Biryani during their cult meetings.
Recommend 0
Amir Khan
Nov 16, 2020 04:14pm
@anil sahu, How do you know
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 16, 2020 04:15pm
PMLN narrative totally rejected. I wonder if they will stick with this narrative or change it in future.
Recommend 0
FEDA
Nov 16, 2020 04:19pm
@M. Saeed, ppp and PMLN will be history now.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 16, 2020 04:20pm
Dosen't matter who gets the majority, power will be having only with them. Yes you assumed it right.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 16, 2020 04:26pm
"Election has been stolen". Both Bilawal and Maryan are parroting Trump lines - what else can we expect from these losers!
Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 16, 2020 04:29pm
It is now a habit of everyone who gets defeated to call the elections rigged. Results in GB are very much in line with the surveys and as were predicted by some social workers in the area.
Recommend 0
SADIQ
Nov 16, 2020 04:30pm
@M. Emad, Yes any doubt
Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 16, 2020 04:30pm
If PTI had the ability to steal, why not steal with an absolute majority? Even before the elections, polls were predicting PTI win. Bilawal and Maryam are sore losers!
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 16, 2020 04:32pm
@sultan e jahan, "this shows that the "umpire" is still on the PTI's side" and that it used to be with PMLN and PPP previously. Rule by the umpire, ruled out by the umpire.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 04:33pm
@Vaibhav, Clearly a bitter truth for you!
Recommend 0
fas
Nov 16, 2020 04:36pm
@anil sahu, Please go and check Bihar elections where even people of BJP are feeling shame on stealing the elections from real winners. Shameless attitude by so called democracy.
Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 16, 2020 04:37pm
When the lose, they call it rigged.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 16, 2020 04:40pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), "We Gilgit Baltistan has rejected PDM. We hope PTI will work on education and health sector." Rejection of PDM is a very good thing, but don't expect too much from PTI either. They are not better.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 16, 2020 04:41pm
@Brownman, "Bilawal and Maryam are acting like Trump." Trump is not that inefficient!!!
Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Nov 16, 2020 04:41pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, now that makes, that's how the rigging takes place, unseen hands act to change parties for sitting government, so PTI has nothing to be proud of...
Recommend 0
Critic
Nov 16, 2020 04:45pm
IK got selected
Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Nov 16, 2020 04:46pm
@Chrís Dăń, they are already being looted, give us new mantra...
Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Nov 16, 2020 04:50pm
@Salman, In PK, who cares who shouts, corruption is from head to toe, so what...
Recommend 0
Tamilsrlvan
Nov 16, 2020 04:52pm
@bhaRAT©, soon after elections all the political leaders will get rid of the traditional hats used for photo ops!
Recommend 0
Tamilsrlvan
Nov 16, 2020 04:53pm
@bhaRAT©, same kind of peaceful elections takes place in China too!
Recommend 0
Mani
Nov 16, 2020 04:56pm
What’s surprising is not that PPP and PML-N lost but that they actually won a few seats.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 16, 2020 04:57pm
I can't imagine why anyone would reject the PPP, after all they have done such a remarkable job "developing" Karachi and all their excellent development initiatives in interior Sindh speak volumes. The election must have been rigged against the PPP. No doubt about it.
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 16, 2020 04:57pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Not clan-operated but mafia-operated.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Nov 16, 2020 05:03pm
GB rejected family limited companies
Recommend 0
Shed
Nov 16, 2020 05:03pm
A real joke and farce!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 16, 2020 05:06pm
@Tamilsrlvan, "same kind of peaceful elections takes place in China too!" You are obsessed with China but you are still oblivious to the fact that they don't have General Elections!
Recommend 0
Raheel
Nov 16, 2020 05:08pm
Voter's have selected PTI and rejected PMLN and PPP.
Recommend 0
Shams Aziz
Nov 16, 2020 05:08pm
If rigged then show the proof.
Recommend 0
Mirza Usman
Nov 16, 2020 05:10pm
This is so unfortunate that if your party wins that is election if your party loses its "rigged election". Response of PPP & PMLN is slap on the face of democracy and people who just casted their votes. I have observed these elections as media person closely and in the parts we went were super peaceful and fair.
Recommend 0
Hamed
Nov 16, 2020 05:11pm
My respect for GB people who voted peacefully. The rest of Pakistan should learn from them.
Recommend 0
Fact check
Nov 16, 2020 05:11pm
4 women out of 330 candidates? Still some thinks that's a great thing though
Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 16, 2020 05:12pm
@anil sahu, stay out of it.
Recommend 0
SAk
Nov 16, 2020 05:12pm
N had 22 seats in last elections... now that’s what I call rigging.
Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 16, 2020 05:15pm
@Pratik, we are getting there.
Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 16, 2020 05:17pm
@Ali, PPP was strong during BB's time.
Recommend 0
Andher Nagri
Nov 16, 2020 05:18pm
Stolen? If anyone knows about stealing, it must her and the people within this circle
Recommend 0
No Ash
Nov 16, 2020 05:21pm
@anil sahu, Surprise! You are concerned.
Recommend 0
No Ash
Nov 16, 2020 05:23pm
Bad losers, winging again.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 16, 2020 05:35pm
'Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Monday claimed that the election was "stolen", adding that he was heading to the region to join a protest against the unfair polls' The way one would know whether election was stolen was when people of GB would come out on streets protesting, but none have, it was the most peaceful election and we'll organsied by the EC. So Bilawal the inexperienced should know, it is the 'corruption' label on both parties that loses you the vote.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 16, 2020 05:37pm
Congratulations to PTI for winning GB. Next sind.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 16, 2020 05:39pm
What an endorsement of PTI by the people of GB, which is a forerunner of future elections.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 16, 2020 05:40pm
PTI 9 seats and with 7 independents the government will have 16 supporters. Great.
Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 16, 2020 05:46pm
How did PMLN win 2 seats? Impossible. Must be rigged election
Recommend 0
Shad
Nov 16, 2020 05:48pm
PML won 2? Seriously? How? I thought GB people are more sensible than "..............”. PPP actually underperformed considering the efforts put in by Bilawal.
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Nov 16, 2020 05:49pm
No problem. Selectors are on the ground.
Recommend 0
Cricket Geek
Nov 16, 2020 05:51pm
PTI won the hearts of GB public. CPEC will bring prosperity to this region very soon. For sure people of GB and Kashmir support Pakistan !
Recommend 0
Sameer
Nov 16, 2020 06:01pm
GB has spoken.
Recommend 0
Karachi
Nov 16, 2020 06:13pm
@anil sahu, and since when have Indians started taking interest in Pak election?
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Nov 16, 2020 06:16pm
@anil sahu, prove it...
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 16, 2020 06:22pm
Hmmm.. please recount the votes for the 2 seats. There must be some fiddling. And PPP bags 3, in a province, where it has no business or influence? Sounds fishy!
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Toronto
Nov 16, 2020 06:23pm
What about the 3 for PPP and 2 for Noon? Were they also stolen or did they win them?
Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 16, 2020 06:23pm
GB love Ik . In fact all Pakistan love him . Future is bright. Even Trump loves him and admires his political strategy that's why he is motivating Republicans voters not to accept election.
Recommend 0
Love-Pakistan
Nov 16, 2020 06:24pm
@bhaRAT©, well said
Recommend 0
Naveed Burki
Nov 16, 2020 06:27pm
MLN and PPP are throwing tantrums like grade school children. If this is any indication of their political maturity, they should not be allowed to participate in any political activity. Any election where they are defeated, is branded as "Stolen" election. Instead of mending their misguided ways, they blame the winner.
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 16, 2020 06:31pm
People of Pakistan have worked out that they have been conned by NS and Zardari for years .
Recommend 0
fairoze
Nov 16, 2020 06:37pm
It’s a precedence set during the last election where rigging is the norm not the exception people have no food no medicines now they have no voice.
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Nov 16, 2020 06:38pm
The foul rotten narrative of both opposition parties ditched by the voters in GB. This should be lesson for both, and a trend most probably will continue until general elections, if both do not correct their thoughts & minds. PTI deserves congratulations, keep it up.
Recommend 0
Oneeb
Nov 16, 2020 06:59pm
Its time for political parties to change their narrative, how long are they going to keep treating people dumb. Rather than just passing dialouges and hurling personal insults at each other, they should focus towards discussing their policies and strategies. They can start educating the masses, respect each other, get over with all the corruption cases and allegations. Start fresh give other deserving people a chance, move on from family politics. Pakistan does not belong to any one person!
Recommend 0
atta rehman
Nov 16, 2020 07:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, History tells us only Government wins in GB
Recommend 0
N_Saq
Nov 16, 2020 07:21pm
PMLN and PPP logic is if I win then the elections are fair but if I lose then elections are rigged. GB people have rejected the dynastic parties and hope other provinces will follow suit.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Nov 16, 2020 07:25pm
PPP and PMLN dont bagged they begged 6 seats altogether. Even independents got 7 or 8 seats.. writing on the wall, started far away from Punjab and Sindh in suburbs of GB... time for some soul searching for PMLN and PPP. both to get rid off this family politics else both will doom... when JUIF dint adjusted seats with them. PPP may survive in sindh, but PMLN got nowhere for hiding. Brace up, act like men and face the challenges. Running away will get PMLN nowhere.
Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Nov 16, 2020 07:25pm
Why Maryam Bilawal and others did not made alliance for the poor people. So the “ selected” wins.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 16, 2020 07:41pm
@anil sahu, Mama always said, if you can’t say anything nice or respectful, don’t say anything at all, for other countries internal matters that don’t concern you.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Nov 16, 2020 07:43pm
Slowly, slowly people are rejecting the so-called politicians who are corrupt and criminal to the core and bone.
Recommend 0
Aztec03
Nov 16, 2020 07:43pm
Time for Govt. to build a good education and healthcare system in GB on priority basis.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 16, 2020 07:44pm
All that PDM drama didn’t bring any desired results, only the expected results, people aren’t stupid, specially when it comes to their interests and livelihoods, they can see right through a lying politician.
Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Nov 16, 2020 07:50pm
@Shad, GB people are indeed more sensible but Qeema-Naan still has it's appeal.
Recommend 0
sidd C
Nov 16, 2020 07:50pm
Any change through democratic way take country in better direction. System is more important than individuals. Election Win doesn’t mean you are better but I fact you are More responsible
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Nov 16, 2020 07:54pm
@anil sahu, It hurts when you are on the back foot. What goes around comes around. I hope you will get it.
Recommend 0
Zubaydah khan
Nov 16, 2020 08:00pm
@anil sahu, Every loser says the election was rigged.
Recommend 0
Flag
Nov 16, 2020 08:06pm
@M. Saeed, So what happens in 2018 - PML was the govt - it lost. Before that PPP controlled the centre an it lost to PML-N. I think your conclusion are wrong
Recommend 0
Observer
Nov 16, 2020 08:06pm
@anil sahu, grapes are sour!
Recommend 0
Ilyas
Nov 16, 2020 08:11pm
People of GB have rejected mafia.
Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Nov 16, 2020 08:11pm
PPP and N league election comparing centred.on Imran’s ousted from government. They failed to mobilize and convince Gilgit people what they would do if they have been mandated!
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 16, 2020 08:12pm
@Hasnain Haque, people of GB must be scared.
Recommend 0
Naseer
Nov 16, 2020 08:13pm
Who are the people who still vote to PML-N?
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 16, 2020 08:14pm
GB people have chosen the right party to help them progress as a province in future.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The political management test

The political management test

A sound political management strategy needs to build public confidence by showing government performance and legislative activism.

Editorial

Updated 16 Nov 2020

Covid resurgence

Daily deaths, hospitalisations and positive cases continue to rise at alarming rates.
16 Nov 2020

Invasion of privacy

UNLAWFUL surveillance and invasion of privacy corrode the very foundations of a democratic social order based on...
16 Nov 2020

Ethiopia conflict

VIOLENCE has flared in Ethiopia over the last several days, as an internal conflict has pitted the country’s ...
Updated 15 Nov 2020

Child sexual abuse

CHILD abuse is rampant in Pakistan, yet many news items still manage to shock readers to their core due to the sheer...
Updated 15 Nov 2020

Moral policing

THERE appears to be no end to the government’s relentless efforts to curb freedom of expression in the sphere of...