India creating unrest to damage CPEC: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that India was conspiring to damage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project by creating unrest in the country.

Talking to the media here, he said Pakistan had solid proof that India was trying to create law and order situation in the country and for the purpose it had given Rs80 billion to a group.

He said India was running training camps of terrorists to disturb security situation in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Qureshi was of the view that the security of Pakistan was above politics, adding that the people of the country would foil all such designs of the enemy with their unity.

He appreciated the role of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting India’s state-sponsored terrorism and violation of international laws. PM Khan had timely issued statements about India’s nefarious designs against Pakistan, he added.

Minister says Biden has complete understanding of South Asia issues

In reply to a question about any chance of atomic war between Pakistan and India, the foreign minister observed that India was well aware of Pakistan’s capabilities. He, however, urged the world to take notice of the situation in the region. Pakistan would continue to put evidence of India’s state-sponsored terrorism at different international forums, he added.

Talking about Afghanistan, Mr Qureshi said that establishment of peace in the country was necessary for economic progress in the region. Establishment of peace is among top priorities of Pakistan. “The progress of the region is linked with peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan and Afghanistan have to devise a joint comprehensive strategy for restoration of peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

Answering a question, he said US president-elect Joe Biden had complete understanding of issues in South Asia, especially about affairs of Pakistan, India and Afghanistan. He said Pakistan would continue to convey its point of view effectively to new administration in the United States.

The foreign minister rejected the opposition’s allegations of rigging in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

He criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that on the one hand it targeted the country’s institutions and, on the other, sought some unconstitutional steps from them. He claimed that a large number of PML-N workers and leaders did not agree with the narrative of the party’s leadership.

He alleged that the leaders of opposition parties were trying to pressurise the government for seeking some relief in corruption cases against them. But, he added, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had made it clear that there would be no comprise on its stance on corruption and the accountability process in the country.

About former premier Nawaz Sharif, Mr Qureshi said the PML-N supreme leader’s health was now stable and he should return to the country to face cases against him.

The minister expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country and urged the opposition parties to take the virus seriously and avoid organising public meetings.

The foreign minister claimed that there was no shortage of sugar and wheat in the country and said the government was working hard to bring down inflation.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused an economic recession in the world and badly affected the economies of many countries.

APP adds: The foreign minister said India was violating the Line of Control (LoC) and targeting civilians. India also damaged confidence-building measures at the LoC. Pakistan had never attacked innocent people in India-held Kashmir as it always expressed sympathies with innocent Kashmiris. He, however, said that Pakistan retaliated only against Indian military posts.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2020