Naked aggression at LoC has exposed India: Masood

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday asserted that India’s naked aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) and involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan had exposed New Delhi before the international community.

“The world community is now convinced that India is a terrorist state which is bent upon destroying peace and security of not just the South Asian region but also the whole world,” he said.

The president was talking to media persons along with Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi at Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahayan Hospital, where they had come to inquire after the under-treatment victims of Friday’s ruthless Indian shelling.

Mr Khan maintained that India was targeting defenceless citizens to divert international attention from the stiff resistance being offered by the unarmed Kashmiris amid the worst human rights violations being committed by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

India, he stressed, must realise that its cowardly acts could neither deter the Kashmiris from pursuing liberation struggle nor could prevent the AJK people from raising their voice against the repression let loose in the occupied territory.

The AJK president called upon the United Nations to take strict action against India after surfacing of concrete evidence of its involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

“India is transporting and implanting operatives of the militant Islamic State group in Pakistan and UN Security Council Committee pursuant to Resolutions 1967, 1989 and 2253 should consider measures including assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo,” he demanded.

While paying tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan and over 600,000 people living along the LoC for courageously facing the Indian shelling, Mr Khan said that neither the armed forces nor the AJK government would leave them alone in this difficult hour.

He claimed that the construction of bunkers along the LoC and payment of compensation for the losses in Indian shelling was being intensified. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Afridi said the war hysteria of India’s fanatic rulers had plunged even India’s own population in serious danger, apart from the people from the rest of the region.

“Their war hysteria negates Narendra Modi’s claims about rising and shining India,” he said.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider visited the injured persons at the hospital and distributed cheques of compensation money among them.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2020