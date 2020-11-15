DAWN.COM

Muzaffargarh police register case against participants of jirgah that sentenced mother of 9 to death under karo kari

Mohammad Ali 15 Nov 2020

Six people have been nominated in the FIR. — Illustration by Abro/File
Police in Muzaffargarh lodged a first information report (FIR) against six people who were allegedly part of a jirga that sentenced a woman to death under the notorious custom of karo kari.

According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Mehar Riaz Hussain, a man, Noor Shah, was also sentenced to death by a jirga in the same case and was killed in June. The jirga had decided that the woman, who is reportedly pregnant, will be killed after she gives birth to her child.

The FIR has been registered Sections 310-A (compounding of qisas (Sulh) in qatl-i-amd), 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police said that two of the six suspects nominated in the FIR have been arrested and the woman — who has nine kids — has been provided protection.

Additionally, Dera Gazi Khan Regional Police Officer has also taken notice of the matter and has directed Muzaffargarh police to arrest the tribal heads who held the jirga.

Violence against women
Pakistan

