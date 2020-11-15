DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 15, 2020

Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

AP 15 Nov 2020

Email

A fire engulfs Vanikoy Mosque, a historic wooden mosque, in Istanbul on Sunday. — AP
A fire engulfs Vanikoy Mosque, a historic wooden mosque, in Istanbul on Sunday. — AP

A historic wooden mosque in Istanbul caught on fire on Sunday and Turkish firefighters put out the blaze, working from both land and sea.

The Vanikoy Mosque, built in the 17th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan IV Mehmed, is located on the Asian side of Istanbul along the Bosporus Strait. Videos showed heavy smoke pouring from the structure.

Istanbul’s Fire Department tweeted the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were ongoing. The firefighters prevented the fire from reaching a forest behind the mosque and the neighbouring houses that line the Bosporus. They were aided by the coast guard.

The mosque is a wooden structure with a single minaret. The cause of the fire was not yet determined and the city’s governor said an investigation had been launched.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Imran
Nov 15, 2020 07:24pm
It's a bad omen.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The angst of America

The angst of America

It has become commonplace to describe America as divided. But the recent US elections have made clear the inadequacy of that word.

Opinion

A lot to answer

A lot to answer

The politicians must present new manifestos for the next polls.

Editorial

Updated 15 Nov 2020

Child sexual abuse

CHILD abuse is rampant in Pakistan, yet many news items still manage to shock readers to their core due to the sheer...
Updated 15 Nov 2020

Moral policing

THERE appears to be no end to the government’s relentless efforts to curb freedom of expression in the sphere of...
14 Nov 2020

Mixed signals?

IS the direction shifting, or does the main target remain a security establishment that is loath to distance itself...
14 Nov 2020

Economic trends

THE recent macroeconomic trends confirm Prime Minister Imran Khan’s words that a broad-based recovery appears to ...
14 Nov 2020

PSL restarts

THE Pakistan Super League juggernaut is set to start rolling once again at Karachi’s National Stadium today, with...