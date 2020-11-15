DAWN.COM

UAE widens 10-year residency 'golden' visa eligibility

Reuters 15 Nov 2020

Foreigners in the UAE usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years tied to employment. — AP/File
Foreigners in the UAE usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years tied to employment. — AP/File

The United Arab Emirates will extend its “golden” visa system — which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state — to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, the UAE’s vice president said on Sunday.

Foreigners in the UAE usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years tied to employment. The government in the past couple of years has made its visa policy more flexible, offering longer residencies for certain types of investors, students and professionals.

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible, UAE Vice President and the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a statement.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and students from certain universities with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

After first announcing a long-term visa plan in 2018, the UAE in 2019 started granting 5- and 10-year renewable visas to certain foreign investors, entrepreneurs, chief executives, scientists and outstanding students.

The emirate of Dubai, a Middle East trade and tourism hub, in September said it would grant visas renewable every five years to wealthy foreign retirees.

An oil and gas producer, the UAE’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, prompting many expatriates to leave.

Syed Abbas
Nov 15, 2020 06:14pm
What highly-educated one in his right mind would want to live in an artificially created super-expensive land without freedom when far better life is available at dirt cheap rates anywhere sane around the world.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 15, 2020 06:17pm
In short, Indians are eligible, while Pakistanis are not.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 15, 2020 06:17pm
Very nice. A great opportunity for highly educated people ,searching some decent jobs .
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 15, 2020 06:19pm
The charm of working in UAE is over long time back as Asian expatriates do not have the equal rights similar to locals which will be a major hindrance in attracting the investors. Any investor who invest a certain amount in any European country, in UK or USA is allowed to become a national in a country of his own choice along with immediate family members but this facility is not allowed by UAE government as yet. A lot of Muslims will also avoid to invest in UAE since UAE has accepted Israel.
Recommend 0

