DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 15, 2020

Capital’s entry points blocked to stop TLP rally

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 15 Nov 2020

Email

The district administration places containers at Faizabad on Saturday ahead of the TLP rally which will commence from Liaquat Bagh and end at Faizabad on Sunday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
The district administration places containers at Faizabad on Saturday ahead of the TLP rally which will commence from Liaquat Bagh and end at Faizabad on Sunday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Blockades are being installed at different entry points of the capital, including Faizabad, with the deployment of police and the paramilitary force to stop the protest rally of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from entering the city.

The TLP has announced the ‘Tahafuz Namoos-i-Risalat’ march from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to Faizabad in Islamabad on Sunday (today) in protest against publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

Officials of the police and the capital administration told Dawn that Red Zone will be partially sealed.

Earlier, the politico-religious party approached the capital administration and sought security cover for the rally to be led by Khadim Hussain Rizvi. In response, the administration held talks with the party leaders to convince them to call off the rally.”

So far, talks have remained unsuccessful and the TLP leaders are determined to hold the protest rally,” said an officer. But the party leaders are still in contact with the administration officials and efforts are underway to get the protest cancelled or find a middle way, he added.

When contacted, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed told Dawn that so far the police have orders not to let them enter the limits of the capital.

About 300 containers have been arranged and put on roads in different localities, including Faizabad, around Red Zone, Tarnol and Rawat, he added.

Besides, 4,000 police officials, including the Anti-Riot Unit, Counter-Terrorism Force, Anti-Terrorism Force and police reserve along with contingents from Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC), are being deployed in the city, the DIG said.

A fair quantity of anti-riot gears have also been arranged to deal with any untoward situation and maintain peace, he added.

Containers are placed on and around Faizabad Interchange where police have also been deployed to stop the protesters from entering the capital, he said.

181 TLP activists detained in Pindi

Police and other law enforcement agencies detained 181 leaders and activists of the TLP in different parts of Rawalpindi and sent 65 of them to Adiala jail after producing them in courts.

The district administration and police have also placed containers to block all roads leading to Islamabad to stop the protesters from entering the federal capital.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mohammad Ahsan Younas held a meeting with traders’ unions and requested them to close businesses on Murree Road on Sunday.The meeting was attended by representatives of Markazi Anjuman-i-Tajiran, including Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Nadim Minhas and Abrar Ahmed Sheikh.

On the direction of the CPO, the representatives asked the traders to close shops on Murree Road.

The CPO also met representatives of hotel owners and directed them not to rent rooms to activists of the party.Earlier, a meeting was convened by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer in his office. The meeting decided that all roads leading to Islamabad from Rawalpindi would be sealed by placing containers.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A lot to answer

A lot to answer

The politicians must present new manifestos for the next polls.

Editorial

Updated 15 Nov 2020

Child sexual abuse

CHILD abuse is rampant in Pakistan, yet many news items still manage to shock readers to their core due to the sheer...
Updated 15 Nov 2020

Moral policing

THERE appears to be no end to the government’s relentless efforts to curb freedom of expression in the sphere of...
14 Nov 2020

Mixed signals?

IS the direction shifting, or does the main target remain a security establishment that is loath to distance itself...
14 Nov 2020

Economic trends

THE recent macroeconomic trends confirm Prime Minister Imran Khan’s words that a broad-based recovery appears to ...
14 Nov 2020

PSL restarts

THE Pakistan Super League juggernaut is set to start rolling once again at Karachi’s National Stadium today, with...