Capital’s entry points blocked to stop TLP rally

ISLAMABAD: Blockades are being installed at different entry points of the capital, including Faizabad, with the deployment of police and the paramilitary force to stop the protest rally of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from entering the city.

The TLP has announced the ‘Tahafuz Namoos-i-Risalat’ march from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to Faizabad in Islamabad on Sunday (today) in protest against publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

Officials of the police and the capital administration told Dawn that Red Zone will be partially sealed.

Earlier, the politico-religious party approached the capital administration and sought security cover for the rally to be led by Khadim Hussain Rizvi. In response, the administration held talks with the party leaders to convince them to call off the rally.”

So far, talks have remained unsuccessful and the TLP leaders are determined to hold the protest rally,” said an officer. But the party leaders are still in contact with the administration officials and efforts are underway to get the protest cancelled or find a middle way, he added.

When contacted, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed told Dawn that so far the police have orders not to let them enter the limits of the capital.

About 300 containers have been arranged and put on roads in different localities, including Faizabad, around Red Zone, Tarnol and Rawat, he added.

Besides, 4,000 police officials, including the Anti-Riot Unit, Counter-Terrorism Force, Anti-Terrorism Force and police reserve along with contingents from Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC), are being deployed in the city, the DIG said.

A fair quantity of anti-riot gears have also been arranged to deal with any untoward situation and maintain peace, he added.

Containers are placed on and around Faizabad Interchange where police have also been deployed to stop the protesters from entering the capital, he said.

181 TLP activists detained in Pindi

Police and other law enforcement agencies detained 181 leaders and activists of the TLP in different parts of Rawalpindi and sent 65 of them to Adiala jail after producing them in courts.

The district administration and police have also placed containers to block all roads leading to Islamabad to stop the protesters from entering the federal capital.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mohammad Ahsan Younas held a meeting with traders’ unions and requested them to close businesses on Murree Road on Sunday.The meeting was attended by representatives of Markazi Anjuman-i-Tajiran, including Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Nadim Minhas and Abrar Ahmed Sheikh.

On the direction of the CPO, the representatives asked the traders to close shops on Murree Road.

The CPO also met representatives of hotel owners and directed them not to rent rooms to activists of the party.Earlier, a meeting was convened by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer in his office. The meeting decided that all roads leading to Islamabad from Rawalpindi would be sealed by placing containers.

