Bakhtawar Bhutto to be engaged in Karachi on November 27

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, is set to be engaged to marry the son of a US-based businessman on November 27, according to sources and officials.

"President Asif Ali Zardari is pleased to announce, with the grace of God, the engagement of his and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mr Mahmood Chaudhry on November 27, 2020," a statement issued by the PPP media cell said.

The future husband of Bakhtawar, 30, is the son of businessman Younas Chaudhry. The family is based in the United States and reportedly owns business in Dubai as well, according to sources in the PPP.

The engagement will take place at Bilawal House in Karachi, which will also be the venue of the couple's Mehndi, scheduled for January 27, 2021, according to an invitation seen by Dawn.

The invite for Bakhtawar's engagement. — Via PPP media team

A note accompanying the invitation for the engagement ceremony requested all attendees to email a scanned copy of their negative Covid-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to the event. "This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance," it added.

According to the notice, no photography or mobile phones will be permitted inside the venue.

“We thank you in advance for adhering to our safety protocols to keep you and your loved ones safe, and enable us all to enjoy the occasion,” it read.