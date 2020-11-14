DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 14, 2020

Pakistan calls for fair distribution of Covid vaccine

Anwar IqbalUpdated 14 Nov 2020

Email

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram delivers a statement at a G-77 ministerial meeting in New York. — PID
Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram delivers a statement at a G-77 ministerial meeting in New York. — PID

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has urged the international community to ensure that Covid-19 vaccine is made available to all and is distributed across the globe without any discrimination or favour.

At a G-77 ministerial meeting in New York, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram also emphasised the need to rebuild the economies destroyed by this pandemic.

Pakistan has reported 2,304 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest since July, indicating a 27 per cent increase since Thursday. The virus also claimed 37 lives on Friday.

“A vaccine once developed must be available to all without discrimination and without favour,” the Pakistani envoy said. “But the critical requirement today is adequate finance to enable our economies to recover from the crisis.”

Ambassador identifies debt suspension as the first economic need of pandemic-hit developing nations

Ambassador Akram, who is also the president of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, pointed out that the pandemic had devastated the economies of many developed countries, adding to the multi-dimensional challenges they were already facing from climate change and other endemic problems.

“We must at this time, focus on specific objectives that we need to achieve to recover from the devastation that we are facing. For the group of 77, unity is the key to success in achieving the objective,” he said.

The Group of 77 is a coalition of 134 developing countries, designed to promote their collective economic interests and to create a joint negotiating capacity within the United Nations.

Ambassador Akram identified debt suspension as the first economic need of the developing nations devastated by the pandemic.

He recalled that in April, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an initiative for debt relief to help developing countries deal with this crisis. “We believe that the debt suspension by the G20 should be extended until … we have recovered from the pandemic,” the Pakistani envoy said. G20 or Group of Twenty is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.

“The least developed countries’ debt should be cancelled, as they have asked,” Ambassador Akram said. “The debt restructuring for other developing countries … must be implemented and sizable net inflows from the multilateral development banks should be invigorated.” The debt restructuring should include “efficient debt buybacks and debt swaps,” he added.

The Pakistani envoy emphasised the need to expand concessional finance through official development assistance (ODA) and other sources and called for private sector participation in debt suspension. This should include global liquidity and financial stability facilities proposed by the Economic Commission for Africa, he added.

“And finally, and most importantly, the issuance of new SDRs, and the repurposing of existing and utilised SDRs for developing countries,” he said. SDRs or special drawing rights are supplementary foreign exchange reserves defined and maintained by the International Monetary Fund.

Ambassador Akram said that most of these actions were already envisaged in the 2015 Addis Ababa plan that sets the UN agenda for sustainable development.

The plan underlines the need for investment in sustainable and resilient infrastructure, energy, transport, water, sanitation as prerequisites for achieving development goals.

Ambassador Akram said that investment in infrastructure would affect 92 per cent of sustainable development goals. “We need to mobilise an additional $1.5. trillion annually for investment in sustainable infrastructure,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Swag
Nov 14, 2020 09:15am
Fair distribution does not mean free giveaway. Cash and carry.
Recommend 0
Raja
Nov 14, 2020 09:19am
What happened to Chinese vaccin stock?
Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 14, 2020 09:21am
so Pak is least developed country?
Recommend 0
Human
Nov 14, 2020 09:27am
Iron brother has vaccines already. Must be a fair one.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Nov 14, 2020 09:29am
India is on the verge of comming with Vaccine and supply to the world.
Recommend 0
K k pandey
Nov 14, 2020 09:40am
Long list of expectations.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 14, 2020 09:44am
Why, china has the vaccine already. Why not asking iron brother?
Recommend 0
Science
Nov 14, 2020 09:45am
Things which you don't have cannot be controlled by you. Try to develop your own.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 14, 2020 09:45am
Meanwhile developed countries have already booked most of the doses and even developing country like India is scheduled to receive 100 million doses next month. What is the government's plan other than asking for fair distribution?
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 14, 2020 09:47am
No way. Pay the money and you get.
Recommend 0
Canada guy
Nov 14, 2020 10:30am
What happened with smart lockdown?
Recommend 0
abcde
Nov 14, 2020 10:34am
First contrubute, then ask for fair distribution
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Restorative justice

Restorative justice

Once criminal accountability is initiated, victims and their families can lose control over the process...

Editorial

14 Nov 2020

Mixed signals?

IS the direction shifting, or does the main target remain a security establishment that is loath to distance itself...
14 Nov 2020

Economic trends

THE recent macroeconomic trends confirm Prime Minister Imran Khan’s words that a broad-based recovery appears to ...
14 Nov 2020

PSL restarts

THE Pakistan Super League juggernaut is set to start rolling once again at Karachi’s National Stadium today, with...
Updated 13 Nov 2020

Iranian FM’s visit

Iranian FM Javad Zarif’s recent trip to Islamabad was the latest in this series of attempts to take ties to the next level.
13 Nov 2020

Silent no more

SEXUAL harassment in our educational institutions is an ugly reality that thrives on a culture of silence. On...
13 Nov 2020

Legislators’ assets

POLITICIANS tend to be very careful when it comes to revealing their true wealth — as are many others. The annual...