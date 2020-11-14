DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 14, 2020

Faisalabad, Lahore surpass Delhi as most polluted cities

Xari JalilUpdated 14 Nov 2020

Email

Smog blankets many parts of city on Friday. — White Star
Smog blankets many parts of city on Friday. — White Star

LAHORE: Smog levels reached hazardous levels on Friday as Faisalabad and Lahore topped the world’s most polluted cities index, followed by New Delhi.

The overall air quality of Lahore was recorded as 321 with a high concentration of PM2.5 of 270 microgrammes per cubic metre, which is the most damaging of the particulate matter in the air and is absorbed directly into the bloodstream and impacts organs. Faisalabad ranked even worse with 440 US air quality index (AQI).

Lahore’s smog conditions have gradually worsened this week with the AQI rising to 281, 295 and 296 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively and Friday being the worst. Weekends are being seen as a few degrees better when there is less transport on the roads.

While the Environment Protection Department is quick to point out that the Air Visual monitors are giving incorrect readings of the smog levels, experts maintain that the conditions are as bad as they seem.

According to environmental experts and an earlier report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the cause of smog remains years-long pollution caused mostly by the transport sector and industries, and not just crop burning. Trans-boundary pollution is also not the main reason as the Met Department has confirmed that Punjab primarily experiences a westerly wave during winter.

Meanwhile, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) is also actively providing information regarding the weather conditions and has highlighted 28 districts in Punjab where smog levels have been increasing.

Through satellite images, Suparco has told the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) that 28 districts in Punjab are contributing to smog by burning crop remains. This includes Lahore and its adjoining areas as well as Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

The respective district administrations have been directed by the PDMA to ensure zero tolerance for crop stubble burning. For the past two days, Suparco has pointed out 1,290 areas for burning stubble.

Meanwhile, out of the 162 brick kilns still operating on the old technology, around 80 were converted to zigzag recently, while work was under way on the others. Out of the 80 zigzag kilns, 30 have been newly built and the remaining converted.

Brick kilns were shut down on Nov 7 till Dec 31. Even as the government claims to be cracking down on kilns, several of them were still operating, some even overnight.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Arun
Nov 14, 2020 02:43pm
Allow only electric rickshaws cars. And trucks on the road during high pollution days. The switch will be rapid.
Recommend 0
NoVoice
Nov 14, 2020 02:44pm
Sign of corrupt leadership.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 14, 2020 02:52pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 14, 2020 02:57pm
Need to start green energy before the cities become Mohenjodaro.
Recommend 0
badar
Nov 14, 2020 03:27pm
@M. Saeed, even mohenjodaro was good
Recommend 0
Omer
Nov 14, 2020 03:40pm
Need to develop culture of using cycles and walking
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Nov 14, 2020 03:43pm
Before you can fix the economy, inflation etc, you need to fix the air.
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Nov 14, 2020 03:50pm
Failure of the government
Recommend 0
Jim
Nov 14, 2020 03:52pm
Thank you Nawaz Sharif & Shahbaz Sharif
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 14, 2020 04:01pm
In faisalabad textile industry is the biggest polluter. They burn every thing to generate heat for boilers and steam.
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Nov 14, 2020 04:32pm
An out of the box solution is required. Serious thought should be given promoting electric buses, vehicles. EV technology has drastically improved in recent period . Based on local talent a modern research facility reserved in this field or with collaboration with China for local ev production.The idea is not as far fetched ,could be revolutionary not only to counter pollution but drastically reduce oil bill and dependency. It could usher new era of prosperity by shedding away heavy oil spending
Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 14, 2020 04:33pm
@M. Saeed, Sir there was no pollution in Mohenjodaro. I would love to live there.
Recommend 0
Mushahid
Nov 14, 2020 04:40pm
WHo transformed Lahore into a concrete jungle and in the process cut down all trees?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Restorative justice

Restorative justice

Once criminal accountability is initiated, victims and their families can lose control over the process...

Editorial

14 Nov 2020

Mixed signals?

IS the direction shifting, or does the main target remain a security establishment that is loath to distance itself...
14 Nov 2020

Economic trends

THE recent macroeconomic trends confirm Prime Minister Imran Khan’s words that a broad-based recovery appears to ...
14 Nov 2020

PSL restarts

THE Pakistan Super League juggernaut is set to start rolling once again at Karachi’s National Stadium today, with...
Updated 13 Nov 2020

Iranian FM’s visit

Iranian FM Javad Zarif’s recent trip to Islamabad was the latest in this series of attempts to take ties to the next level.
13 Nov 2020

Silent no more

SEXUAL harassment in our educational institutions is an ugly reality that thrives on a culture of silence. On...
13 Nov 2020

Legislators’ assets

POLITICIANS tend to be very careful when it comes to revealing their true wealth — as are many others. The annual...