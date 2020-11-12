DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 12, 2020

Saudi embassy in The Hague sprayed with gunfire, no injuries

Reuters | AP 12 Nov 2020

Email

Police investigate outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, after it has been shot at on November 12, 2020. — AFP
Police investigate outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, after it has been shot at on November 12, 2020. — AFP
A technician takes measures of a window with bullet holes at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, after it has been shot at on November 12. — AFP
A technician takes measures of a window with bullet holes at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, after it has been shot at on November 12. — AFP

Unidentified assailants sprayed the embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands with gunfire before dawn on Thursday, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Dutch police said there had been no arrests after the building was hit just before 6am (0500GMT). Images on Dutch television showed casings scattered on the street and bullet holes in the windows.

A police spokesman said the motive was under investigation and it was unclear who might have been responsible.

In a statement, the embassy condemned the “cowardly attack” and urged Saudi citizens in the Netherlands to be on high alert and to exercise caution.

The embassy praised Dutch authorities for their prompt response, saying it looks forward to investigating the circumstances, knowing the results and bringing those behind the incident to justice.

The Dutch foreign ministry said in a statement that it was taking the shooting extremely seriously and was in close contact with Saudi authorities.

The incident occurred a day after an explosion at a World War One remembrance ceremony involving foreign embassies in the Saudi city of Jeddah, which wounded several people.

The explosion was the second security incident to take place in the Red Sea port city in the last couple of weeks, and the first apparent bomb attack targeting foreigners in the conservative kingdom.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Papajohn
Nov 12, 2020 07:09pm
probably an Iranian refugee!
Recommend 0
Kaju
Nov 12, 2020 07:31pm
Retaliation has started.
Recommend 0
well-wisher
Nov 12, 2020 07:59pm
No violence should be tolerated. Bring the culprit cowards to justice.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 12, 2020 08:05pm
@Kaju, "Retaliation has started." So let's call every attack a retaliation.
Recommend 0
Beaconhouse
Nov 12, 2020 08:13pm
A befitting response
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Journalists under threat

Journalists under threat

The humanitarian dimensions of the media’s economic crisis are much too evident to be discounted.

Editorial

Updated 12 Nov 2020

Status of CPEC Authority

A NATIONAL Assembly panel rightly postponed the clearance of the proposed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority...
12 Nov 2020

GB electioneering

ELECTIONEERING in Gilgit-Baltistan is in full swing as the region prepares to go to the polls on Sunday. Nearly all...
12 Nov 2020

Clean sweep

THE national cricket team’s clean sweep in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe is reassuring although the...
11 Nov 2020

Vaccine expectations

THE world breathed a collective sigh of relief early in the week as drug maker Pfizer announced a significant update...
Updated 11 Nov 2020

‘Karachi incident’

Security institutions must disengage from civilian affairs; therein lies the path of least controversy.
11 Nov 2020

Pilgrimage politics

THE opening of the Kartarpur Corridor last year, providing visa-free access to a revered gurdwara located on...