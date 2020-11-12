DAWN.COM

Dutch police hold suspect after shots fired at Saudi embassy

Reuters | APUpdated 12 Nov 2020

Forensics police officers investigate the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, on November 12, 2020, after it was shot. — AFP
Police investigate outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, after it has been shot at on November 12, 2020. — AFP
A technician takes measures of a window with bullet holes at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, after it has been shot at on November 12. — AFP
The Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague was sprayed with gunfire early on Thursday, leaving bullet holes across the facade and in several windows. Police said nobody was injured and a man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting.

Spokesman Steven van Santen said police were alerted around 6am to shots being fired at the building on a stately avenue opposite a canal in the Dutch city.

Officers found several bullet casings outside the building and launched an investigation including an appeal for witnesses.

Later on Thursday, police said they had arrested a 40-year-old man from the nearby town of Zoetermeer on suspicion of involvement in the shooting. The identity of the suspect, who was being held for questioning, was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules.

The official Saudi Press Agency said that the embassy had witnessed a cowardly shooting incident.

As soon as authorities learned of the incident from embassy officials, they cordoned off the area, closed the road leading to the embassy, bolstered security measures and took criminal evidence, the statement added.

The embassy condemned the attack and praised Dutch authorities for their prompt response, saying it looks forward to investigating the circumstances, knowing the results and bringing those behind the incident to justice. Saudi Arabia also urged its citizens in the Netherlands to exercise caution.

The Dutch foreign ministry said in a statement that it was taking the shooting extremely seriously and was in close contact with Saudi authorities.

The shooting came a day after an explosion at a Saudi cemetery where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I wounded three people. There was no indication that the shooting in The Hague was linked to the blast.

Comments (12)

Papajohn
Nov 12, 2020 07:09pm
probably an Iranian refugee!
Kaju
Nov 12, 2020 07:31pm
Retaliation has started.
well-wisher
Nov 12, 2020 07:59pm
No violence should be tolerated. Bring the culprit cowards to justice.
BAXAR
Nov 12, 2020 08:05pm
@Kaju, "Retaliation has started." So let's call every attack a retaliation.
Beaconhouse
Nov 12, 2020 08:13pm
A befitting response
Sam
Nov 12, 2020 08:30pm
@well-wisher, we’ll said, that exactly what was happening.
Ilyas Kashmiri
Nov 12, 2020 08:32pm
Growing Islamphobia
Ibrahim S
Nov 12, 2020 08:37pm
What goes around comes around.
kp
Nov 12, 2020 08:39pm
Iran is playing its dirty game.
Zak
Nov 12, 2020 08:45pm
@Papajohn, 'probably an Iranian refugee!' Probably an Indian refugee.
Sarjeel Memon
Nov 12, 2020 09:23pm
@Zak, it is 100% Pakistani
Hwh
Nov 12, 2020 09:28pm
Is the suspect from the "peaceful nation" ?
