November 12, 2020

Younis confirmed as batting coach for two years

Reuters 12 Nov 2020

Former cricket captain Younis Khan displays the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy during a ceremony at the University of Karachi. — Reuters/File
Former captain Younis Khan will continue as the men’s batting coach of Pakistan until the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Younis is the only Pakistani batsman in Test cricket’s 10,000-run club and accompanied the side on their tour of England this summer.

“The PCB will also be utilising Younis Khan’s expertise and skills when he’s not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

“This is part of the PCB’s strategy to appoint highly-qualified and respected coaches across all major centres of the country so that we can start producing cricketers who can represent Pakistan with distinction.”

The board said the appointment of Younis will be “until, at least” the 2022 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

Younis scored 10,099 runs and 34 hundreds in 118 Tests, and also played 265 one-dayers and 25 T20 internationals for Pakistan.

The 42-year-old said he was pleased to take up the job on a long-term basis.

“I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties,” he added.

“I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills.”

KB
Nov 12, 2020 12:45pm
let's see
Recommend 0
Harris
Nov 12, 2020 12:55pm
Either he or Wasim Akram should be chairman of pcb.
Recommend 0
Haroon Sharib
Nov 12, 2020 01:15pm
Finall something sensible from PCB chief Waseem Khan !
Recommend 0
Karachi King
Nov 12, 2020 01:16pm
Good move. He deserves.
Recommend 0

