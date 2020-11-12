Nawaz’s medical check-ups resume in London

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited a London clinic, which his doctor said marked the beginning of a fresh series of medical evaluations which had paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nawaz visited specialists at The Physicians’ Clinic (TPC) in Marylebone, which describes itself as a cohesive medical practice that brings together leading private physicians from the major medical specialties under one roof.

Family sources told Dawn the doctor’s visit was the resumption of investigations into Nawaz’s cardiac issues, and that more assessments and evaluations are expected in the next four weeks.

Speaking to Dawn, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said: “These evaluations are being conducted so doctors can decide the next step in his treatment, which could be either an invasive or non-invasive procedure.”

He added that Nawaz suffers from angina pain especially when he is walking.

The former prime minister has been in the UK since November 2019, after getting bail from the court on medical grounds and securing permission from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. His doctors said he is suffering from complicated cardiac disease and an immune system disorder that resulted in a dangerously low platelet count.

In September, a medical report submitted to the LHC by his legal team said doctors have advised him against travel due to the coronavirus outbreak as he is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and diseases of the kidney and heart.

The report stated that as a heart patient, he is vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

His lawyers contend that his treatment that was paused due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK would resume soon. Prior to the pandemic, Mr Sharif had been visiting St Guys’ and St Thomas’ Hospital as well as Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital for check-ups, which would help doctors determine next steps in his treatment.

Nawaz’s visits to the hospital had been temporarily paused when the UK went into lockdown in March and when non-urgent surgery patient appointments were postponed due to the heavy burden of Covid-19 patients on the National Health Service.

Members of the government on several occasions have dismissed the family’s statements regarding Nawaz’s health and are making renewed efforts to bring him back to Pakistan to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the Al-Azizia case.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2020