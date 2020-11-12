DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 12, 2020

Nawaz’s medical check-ups resume in London

Atika RehmanUpdated 12 Nov 2020

Email

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited a London clinic, which his doctor said marked the beginning of a fresh series of medical evaluations which had paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — DawnNewsTV/File photo
Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited a London clinic, which his doctor said marked the beginning of a fresh series of medical evaluations which had paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — DawnNewsTV/File photo

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited a London clinic, which his doctor said marked the beginning of a fresh series of medical evaluations which had paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nawaz visited specialists at The Physicians’ Clinic (TPC) in Marylebone, which describes itself as a cohesive medical practice that brings together leading private physicians from the major medical specialties under one roof.

Family sources told Dawn the doctor’s visit was the resumption of investigations into Nawaz’s cardiac issues, and that more assessments and evaluations are expected in the next four weeks.

Speaking to Dawn, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said: “These evaluations are being conducted so doctors can decide the next step in his treatment, which could be either an invasive or non-invasive procedure.”

He added that Nawaz suffers from angina pain especially when he is walking.

The former prime minister has been in the UK since November 2019, after getting bail from the court on medical grounds and securing permission from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. His doctors said he is suffering from complicated cardiac disease and an immune system disorder that resulted in a dangerously low platelet count.

In September, a medical report submitted to the LHC by his legal team said doctors have advised him against travel due to the coronavirus outbreak as he is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and diseases of the kidney and heart.

The report stated that as a heart patient, he is vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

His lawyers contend that his treatment that was paused due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK would resume soon. Prior to the pandemic, Mr Sharif had been visiting St Guys’ and St Thomas’ Hospital as well as Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital for check-ups, which would help doctors determine next steps in his treatment.

Nawaz’s visits to the hospital had been temporarily paused when the UK went into lockdown in March and when non-urgent surgery patient appointments were postponed due to the heavy burden of Covid-19 patients on the National Health Service.

Members of the government on several occasions have dismissed the family’s statements regarding Nawaz’s health and are making renewed efforts to bring him back to Pakistan to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the Al-Azizia case.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahsan Gul
Nov 12, 2020 09:30am
The lion is afraid that England may extradite him back to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Danny A
Nov 12, 2020 09:30am
total manipulation lies
Recommend 0
Saja Maja
Nov 12, 2020 09:31am
Everyone knows sharif is fraud
Recommend 0
Pakman
Nov 12, 2020 09:32am
This guy 3 times Prime Minister elected, then selected and finally appointed; has become a huge disappointment to the powers to be; too much of everything; much too much corruption; much too much lies and fraud. Some corruption, some lies and some fraud would have been acceptable; "too much" not good - even doctors will tell you that.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 12, 2020 09:37am
Be ready for more topi dramas and fake medical reports that will help NS to get asylum in London! Why would he return to Pakistan to serve his sentence? (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Journalists under threat

Journalists under threat

The humanitarian dimensions of the media’s economic crisis are much too evident to be discounted.

Editorial

Updated 12 Nov 2020

Status of CPEC Authority

A NATIONAL Assembly panel rightly postponed the clearance of the proposed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority...
12 Nov 2020

GB electioneering

ELECTIONEERING in Gilgit-Baltistan is in full swing as the region prepares to go to the polls on Sunday. Nearly all...
12 Nov 2020

Clean sweep

THE national cricket team’s clean sweep in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe is reassuring although the...
11 Nov 2020

Vaccine expectations

THE world breathed a collective sigh of relief early in the week as drug maker Pfizer announced a significant update...
Updated 11 Nov 2020

‘Karachi incident’

Security institutions must disengage from civilian affairs; therein lies the path of least controversy.
11 Nov 2020

Pilgrimage politics

THE opening of the Kartarpur Corridor last year, providing visa-free access to a revered gurdwara located on...