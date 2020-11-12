DAWN.COM

Peshawar varsity girl students protest ‘harassment’ by teachers

Bureau ReportUpdated 12 Nov 2020

Female students of Islamia College University (ICJ) stage protest against harassment in the institution on Wednesday. — White Star/ Shahbaz Butt
PESHAWAR: The girl students of Islamia College University here on Wednesday held a protest demonstration and demanded action against the teachers involved in their harassment.

Enraged by incidents of harassment, they gathered at Ahmad Faraz Block and marched towards the office of vice-chancellor where they chanted slogans. They said that only teachers but boy students also passed objectionable remarks and blocked their way on the campus.

They said that administration should appoint a focal person to look into the complaints of harassment as the present committee formed for the purpose was confined to papers only and was doing nothing to address their problems.

The protest was led by Jabir Khan of Law Department Islamian Fraternity and girl students. The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans against harassment.

They demanded of the administration to take notice of several complaints lodged by students in that regard.

The protesters alleged that teachers harassed students in the garb of checking of examination papers and research projects but the relevant authorities were not taking action against them.

Students of other universities also participated in the protest and demanded formation of harassment committee in line with Harass­ment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 to safeguard the girl students against the intimidation and other pressure tactics used by the teachers against them.

They pledged to highlight the issues faced by girl students and take to justice the people involved in their harassment. They said that the university administration shouldn’t close their eyes to the big problem faced by the students.

“We would try our level best to expose the people involved in harassing students. We would work for scaling up awareness against the practice and enabling the girl students to continue their studies,” said the protesters.

They asked the female population of the educational institutions to break silence and boldly come against such teachers, who were bent upon teasing the students. They said that the protest campaign would continue during which seminars and walks would also be organised to expose the hidden faces behind the crime on the campuses.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2020

Comments (4)

peer baba khwajaji
Nov 12, 2020 10:31am
Shameless society
Ahmed
Nov 12, 2020 10:36am
Girls harassed at Universities ? Boys at Madrasas !!!!
Hamid Nazir
Nov 12, 2020 10:56am
very good initiative. They should not stay silent and raise their voice.
Anonymouseee
Nov 12, 2020 10:57am
@peer baba khwajaji, unfortunately this same thing happens in this India.
