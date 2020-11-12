Balochistan, Punjab legislators declare multimillion assets

• Alyani owns Rs728.41m assets including foreign properties

• Buzdar owns properties in Multan, Taunsa Sharif and DG Khan

• Punjab food minister’s family keeps assets in UK, UAE

ISLAMABAD: Key leaders of Balochistan, including its incumbent and former chief ministers, are not only multi-millionaires but also own foreign properties, it emerged on Wednesday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani owns assets valuing more than Rs728.41 million and has residential properties abroad, according to the details of his assets he provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP data reveals that CM Alyani owns 15 vehicles of around Rs48.10m. He has shown the worth of his business at Rs19.40m while he owns 40 acres of agricultural land.

His spouse owns jewellery worth Rs12m.

Also, former chief minister and member of the Balochistan Assembly Nawab Aslam Raisani owns Rs212.20m assets. He has a flat worth Rs17.35m in Malta, agricultural land valued at Rs1.90m. His residential properties are worth more than Rs17.96m, other assets of the former CM are valued at Rs96.72m.

Ex-CM Raisani owns vehicles worth more than Rs37.50m, domestic animals worth Rs2.30m and he has around Rs5.13m in bank accounts. The assets of other family members of Mr Raisani are worth Rs30.81m.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, who is president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter, owns 112,000 kanals (14,000 acres) of agricultural land, besides properties in Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Dera Murad Jamali and Dubai.

Among his residential properties in the UAE, his apartment is valued at Rs36m and villa at Rs42m in Dubai. His house in Islamabad is valued at Rs35m, his house in Quetta is worth Rs20m and a residential plot in Dera Murad Jamali is worth Rs3m.

The PTI parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly also owns 646 tola of gold, weapons costing Rs2m, furniture and other household items worth Rs850,000, four vehicles worth Rs28.8m besides agricultural machinery of more than Rs250m worth.

MPA Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, who recently quit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, owns a flat in Dubai valued at Rs50m besides residential and agricultural property in Khuzdar and Karachi worth more than Rs65m.

Another member of the Balochistan Assembly Jan Mohammad Jamali maintains Rs17.40m cash in hand and around Rs400,000 in bank accounts. He owns 40 acres of agricultural land worth Rs12m. He has 60 tola gold and a car worth Rs2.5m.

Punjab lawmakers

Punjab Food Minister Aleem Khan, who had declared himself a billionaire in the statement of assets filed last year, has not shown the value of around two dozen plots gifted to him and his spouse this year.

As per the statement filed to the ECP this year, the PTI MPA from Lahore and his wife have properties worth Rs159.2m. His daughter and wife also have assets in the UK and the UAE. They have investments in stocks of around Rs117.7m.

At the same time, Mr Khan has taken unsecured loan of Rs1.21bn. He also owns three luxury cars in addition to 65 tolas of gold.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar owns as many as 10 immovable properties worth Rs35m. He has a 14-kanal bungalow in Taunsa Sharif, four kanals in Dera Ghazi Khan besides agricultural land in DG Khan and Multan. He has five vehicles, including three tractors, and keeps Rs7.7m in his bank account.

His spouse owns three pieces of land.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi owns three properties worth Rs69.4m, besides having shares in three other properties.

Mr Elahi owns a house in Lahore, Islamabad and shares in the Zahoor Palace of Gujarat. He has Rs12.7m in his bank accounts, while his wife has assets worth Rs93.1m in her name, including jewellery worth Rs2.1m.

The PML-Q leader also has investment worth Rs9.9m in a flour mill. He has Rs13.5m unsecured debt.

Leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has a net worth of Rs414.70m. His agricultural land, given by his brother Sulaiman Shahbaz, is valued at Rs30m. He keeps around Rs10m in his bank account. He has invested Rs130m in different ventures in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2020