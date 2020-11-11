DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 11, 2020

4-year-old boy dies in Karachi after alleged sexual assault, torture

Imtiaz Ali 11 Nov 2020

The victim had left his house on Tuesday morning to play with his friends, according to the FIR. — AFP/File
The victim had left his house on Tuesday morning to play with his friends, according to the FIR. — AFP/File

Karachi police are investigating the alleged kidnapping, sexual assault, torture and murder of a four-year-old boy, who passed away at the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Wednesday.

According to a first information report registered at the Sir Syed Police Station on the complaint of the victim's father, the child had left his house in Bilal Colony on Tuesday morning to play with his friends. A couple of hours later, he was found in a semi-conscious state with torture marks on his body. The complainant further said that there was blood in the victim's stool.

The victim's father told police that he suspected that someone had kidnapped his son and attempted to subject him to sodomy.

The victim was first taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and was later shifted to the JPMC, where he passed away earlier today, said Dr Summaiya Syed, the hospital's additional police surgeon.

She said that an autopsy had not been conducted and the hospital had only issued a death certificate, which mentioned assault as the cause of death. She added that sexual assault of the child could not be ruled out.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nawaz Ali Brohi, meanwhile, said that an autopsy was not required as the victim had been examined by the doctors when he was brought to the hospital.

The SHO said that the perpetrator may have been a teenager.

Police had earlier filed an FIR under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 337(A) (Shajja /bodily injuries) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The police will now include a murder section as well.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Comments (6)

Muqali Khan
Nov 11, 2020 10:16pm
Not again. What an abhorring act against a defenceless child.
Zak
Nov 11, 2020 10:20pm
Bilawal Bhutto has lost control of all sind, murders, rapes, kidnappings, extortion, mafias and he sits in palatial houses in Karachi and Dubai. He was vowed to make GB like sind.
Zak
Nov 11, 2020 10:25pm
Government should bring legislation to give death penalty to such a crime. Unless the end punishment is certain, this heinous crime will keep happening. Imagine a 4 year old boy. PPP is not good for sind. Police are ppp corrupt recruits and useless.
Zak
Nov 11, 2020 10:25pm
Sind needs PTI.
Awaz....
Nov 11, 2020 10:29pm
Nothing But Shame!!!!
Vaibhav
Nov 11, 2020 10:54pm
What a shame!
