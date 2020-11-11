DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 11, 2020

Several wounded in WWI memorial attack at Jeddah cemetery for non-Muslims

AFP 11 Nov 2020

Email

The annual ceremony attended by European diplomats was the target of an IED attack, according to the French foreign ministry. — AFP/File
The annual ceremony attended by European diplomats was the target of an IED attack, according to the French foreign ministry. — AFP/File

Several people were wounded on Wednesday in a bomb attack at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, France's foreign ministry said.

“The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people,” the ministry said.

“France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack.”

Last month, a Saudi citizen with a knife injured a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah on the same day that a knife-wielding man killed three people in a church in Nice in southern France.

Wednesday's blast came as French President Emmanuel Macron, the target of ire in much of the Muslim world for vowing to confront what he calls Islamist radicalism following a spate of attacks, attended a WWI memorial ceremony in Paris.

Several countries are marking the 102nd anniversary of the armistice signed by Germany and Allied countries to end the war.

Macron has vigorously defended the right to publish cartoons viewed as offensive by some, including caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) printed by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The same cartoons were shown by French history teacher Samuel Paty to pupils in a class on free speech, leading to his beheading outside Paris on October 16 following an online campaign by parents angry over his choice of lesson material.

Macron's stance angered many Muslims, prompting protests in several countries at which portraits of the French president were burnt, and a campaign to boycott French products.

Saudi Arabia — home to Islam's holiest sites — has criticised the cartoons, but “strongly” condemned last month's attack in Nice.

On Tuesday, Macron hosted a summit of European leaders to plot a joint approach to combating Islamist radicalism after four people were killed in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna last week.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Nov 11, 2020 05:10pm
Very foolish of the French President to continue making explosive speeches in addition to his earlier ant-Islam tirades, thus creating rift much wider and harmful.
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Nov 11, 2020 05:29pm
Saudi Arabia has yet to pay the price, of the damage it did to the rest of the world.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 11, 2020 05:39pm
Who are these "peaceful" people?
Recommend 0
anonymous
Nov 11, 2020 06:11pm
So much so for the religion of peace.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Kamala fever

Kamala fever

Rafia Zakaria
The positioning of immigrants within American political discourse has been tested in the past four years.
After the vote

After the vote

Arifa Noor
That Trump didn’t deliver on his populist politics in four years didn’t deter his supporters.

Editorial

11 Nov 2020

Vaccine expectations

THE world breathed a collective sigh of relief early in the week as drug maker Pfizer announced a significant update...
Updated 11 Nov 2020

‘Karachi incident’

Security institutions must disengage from civilian affairs; therein lies the path of least controversy.
11 Nov 2020

Pilgrimage politics

THE opening of the Kartarpur Corridor last year, providing visa-free access to a revered gurdwara located on...
Updated 10 Nov 2020

Muslim world & US

AS the page turns on the Trump era, many will be waiting to see how the incoming president Joe Biden will deal with...
10 Nov 2020

Improving railways

THE upgradation of the Main Line-1 project being executed under the CPEC initiative is crucial for Pakistan’s...
10 Nov 2020

Sexist remarks

THE hankering for electoral victory has often seen Pakistani politics plumb new depths — especially when the rival...