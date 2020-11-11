Pakistan, Iran to make joint efforts for regional peace and stability

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to make joint efforts for peace and stability in the region, including Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The understanding was reached during a meeting in Islamabad with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, who is currently visiting the country for talks on regional issues in addition to reviewing bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Qureshi said Pakistan and Iran can benefit from regional and other important forums for promoting cooperation in bilateral trade, investment, security and other areas of mutual interest, the Radio Pakistan report said.

He added that durable peace in Afghanistan is imperative for peace and stability in the region. He said the Afghan leadership had a unique opportunity in the form of intra-Afghan dialogue and urged them to not let it go.

The two foreign ministers also expressed concern over rising Islamophobia in some European countries and made it clear that a blasphemous attitude, under the guise of freedom of expression, is not acceptable at all.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations, promoting bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and the coronavirus pandemic. They also discussed better border management, promotion of mutual contacts and provision of better facilities to Zaireen.

Expressing grief and sorrow over Covid-19 deaths in Iran, Qureshi appreciated the Iranian government's efforts to control spread of the pandemic. He also apprised his Iranian counterpart of Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day visit which the foreign ministry said would help in deepening bilateral cooperation and developing a better understanding of each other’s perspective on regional issues.

He is accompanied by senior officials, including Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ibrahim Taheriyan. He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa during his stay in Islamabad.

This is Zarif’s fourth visit to Pakistan over the last two-and-a-half-years.