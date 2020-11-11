DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 11, 2020

US embassy in Islamabad apologises for sharing 'unauthorised' tweet against PM Imran

Dawn.com 11 Nov 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy of PM Imran Facebook page/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy of PM Imran Facebook page/File

The United States embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday apologised for retweeting an "unauthorised" post about the premier by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal after it sparked outrage on social media.

"The US embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorisation. The US embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologise for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorised post," the embassy said on its Twitter account.

The whole saga started after Iqbal on Tuesday posted a screenshot on the social networking site of an article by The Washington Post titled "Trump's defeat is a blow for the world's demagogues and dictators".

"We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown the way out soon," Iqbal said in his tweet, in what was an apparent reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sharing of Iqbal's tweet by the US embassy's Twitter account quickly sparked outrage, as government officials, including a federal minister and the Sindh governor, called upon the embassy to respect diplomatic norms and issue an apology.

The hashtag #ApologiseUSembassy also started trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

"US embassy still working in Trumpian mode in support of convicted absconder and intervening brazenly in our internal politics," said Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

"Monroe doctrine also died centuries ago! US embassy must observe norms of diplomacy — so if fake then clarify through a tweet; if not then apology tweet needed," she said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail urged the Foreign Office to take action against the embassy.

"This is utterly absurd, how can the US embassy retweet something containing derogatory remarks against our premier? This is against diplomatic protocols. An apology is needed with immediate clarification if fake or hacked," he said.

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, questioned whether this was how US embassies under State Secretary Mike Pompeo would behave for the next two-and-a-half months.

Head of PTI's Digital Media Wing, Imran Ghazali, had also demanded an apology for the "embarrassing and disrespectful tweet" from the US embassy's account.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid said strategic accounts are "very sensitive digital assets" and any mistake "should be rectified publicly".

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 11, 2020 02:07pm
Too little, too late. The irreparable, irretrievable and inconceivable damages have already occurred.
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Nov 11, 2020 02:12pm
This affirms more my decision to stand with IK. All enemies of Pakistan are clear and open now.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Nov 11, 2020 02:25pm
Good Boys do apologize on time. Accepted
Recommend 0
Ad
Nov 11, 2020 02:46pm
The original tweet was irrelevant by an irrelevant person.
Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Nov 11, 2020 02:48pm
who cares
Recommend 0
Rational_Indian
Nov 11, 2020 02:48pm
Message has been conveyed.
Recommend 0
Roma
Nov 11, 2020 02:49pm
What’s so damaging about the tweet?
Recommend 0
krishna
Nov 11, 2020 02:50pm
So what of now ,Damage done already but something smelling fishy
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 11, 2020 02:50pm
Everyone knows Imran Khan is on his way out
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Nov 11, 2020 02:53pm
Big win for superpower pakistan. A reason to celebrate
Recommend 0
Rahul Travedi
Nov 11, 2020 03:03pm
@Rational_Indian, it was also conveyed when Modi was not allowed in the US as CM of Gujrat.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Nov 11, 2020 03:07pm
What a rambo type way to convey the messege, shame on usa and our corrupt elite
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Kamala fever

Kamala fever

Rafia Zakaria
The positioning of immigrants within American political discourse has been tested in the past four years.
After the vote

After the vote

Arifa Noor
That Trump didn’t deliver on his populist politics in four years didn’t deter his supporters.

Editorial

11 Nov 2020

Vaccine expectations

THE world breathed a collective sigh of relief early in the week as drug maker Pfizer announced a significant update...
Updated 11 Nov 2020

‘Karachi incident’

Security institutions must disengage from civilian affairs; therein lies the path of least controversy.
11 Nov 2020

Pilgrimage politics

THE opening of the Kartarpur Corridor last year, providing visa-free access to a revered gurdwara located on...
Updated 10 Nov 2020

Muslim world & US

AS the page turns on the Trump era, many will be waiting to see how the incoming president Joe Biden will deal with...
10 Nov 2020

Improving railways

THE upgradation of the Main Line-1 project being executed under the CPEC initiative is crucial for Pakistan’s...
10 Nov 2020

Sexist remarks

THE hankering for electoral victory has often seen Pakistani politics plumb new depths — especially when the rival...