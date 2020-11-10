DAWN.COM

Global coordinated approach imperative to combat Covid-19, says PM Imran at SCO

Dawn.com 10 Nov 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a virtual meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of State. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a virtual meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of State. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for coordinated global efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, saying that the "imperative of a common approach [...] has increased manifold" amid the ongoing health crisis that has killed more than 1.2 million people and wrecked the world economy.

The prime minister made the remarks while speaking via video link at the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of State.

"Humanity faces the possibility of a slow recovery and a prolonged economic slump with rising poverty and inequality," warned PM Imran, while highlighting the dangers posed by the novel coronavirus.

"Under the circumstances, the imperative of a common approach to limit the spread of infectious diseases, reduce the effects and develop potential remedies has increased manifold. Yet global harmony and multilateralism are undermined by rising geopolitical tensions, unilateralism and isolationism."

He lauded the SCO's call for "effective multilateralism" and expressed the belief that the forum, with its "core principles of solidarity and mutual support, would be effective in combatting the effects of Covid-19".

"At a time when the world is bereft of global vision and shared solutions, SCO has called for effective multilateralism, with the UN playing a central coordinating role," the prime minister noted.

He also praised China for its "effective handling" of the virus as well as its assistance to other countries, including Pakistan, to cope with the health crisis.

The prime minister told the participants of the meeting that China and Pakistan were working in collaboration to develop a vaccine, which was undergoing Phase-III trials. He also highlighted steps taken by Pakistan to curb the virus' spread while also helping the lower-income class.

The premier acknowledged that steps to help vulnerable countries had been taken on a global scale, including the provision of debt relief by the G-20 countries, but added that more needed to be done.

Without naming any country, Prime Minister Imran called for "faithfully implementing UN Security Council resolutions for peaceful solutions to outstanding disputes" and said that "unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories [...] adversely affect regional environment".

He repeated his belief that the Afghanistan conflict did not have a military solution and said that the "best way forward" was a negotiated political arrangement, adding that Pakistan supported an "Afghan-led and and the Afghan-owned peace process".

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Arora
Nov 10, 2020 06:28pm
Doesn’t miss an opportunity to ask for aid.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Nov 10, 2020 06:32pm
For those of you who keep complaining about IK, note that he is very proactive and connected with the rest of the world when it comes to important issues. I can't say the same about the previous 2 PM's who showed little initiative.
Recommend 0
HKG
Nov 10, 2020 06:36pm
Basically he is laying the trap for free aid and loans in the garb of coordinated approach for covid fight.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 10, 2020 06:48pm
Imran Khan Niazi should only think about Kashmir and the Muslim World. 'Humanity' for other leaders.
Recommend 0
Rahul Travedi
Nov 10, 2020 06:51pm
@Arora, yes Modi doesnt miss and opportunity to miss asking for $6Bill aid frok WB.
Recommend 0
Rahul Travedi
Nov 10, 2020 06:52pm
@HKG, dont worry India already laid the trap when it took $6B loan frok WB under pretext of battling covid.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 10, 2020 06:58pm
the more he talks the more we know about his shallowness.
Recommend 0
Jill
Nov 10, 2020 07:05pm
Gill yesterday he was saying look at us learn from us..now..U turn
Recommend 0
Sunil
Nov 10, 2020 07:08pm
You Take care of pak people only
Recommend 0

