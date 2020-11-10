DAWN.COM

Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to 129-9 in third T20

AFP 10 Nov 2020

Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Milton Shumba during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Nov. 10, 2020. — AP
Leg-spinner Usman Qadir grabbed four wickets as Pakistan held Zimbabwe to 129-9 in the third and final Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Usman — son of the late legendary spinner Abdul Qadir — finished with 4-13 from four mesmerising overs after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat.

Usman started the slide with the wicket of Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha (31), before dismissing Wesley Madhevere (nine), Milton Shumba (11) and Elton Chigumbura (two) to give Pakistan a good chance of a 3-0 sweep.

The home team won the first match by six wickets and the second by eight.

Chibhabha hit three boundaries and a six in his 28-ball knock, the highest of the innings.

Number eight Donald Tiripano scored a 22-ball 28 to help Zimbabwe cross the 100-run mark.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim finished with 2-27.

