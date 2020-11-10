DAWN.COM

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets, sweep T20 series

AP | AFPUpdated 10 Nov 2020

Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Milton Shumba during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Nov. 10, 2020. — AP
Pakistan thumped Zimbabwe by eight wickets in Elton Chigumbura's farewell international match and swept the Twenty20 series 3-0 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Chigumbura received a guard of honour from the Pakistan players when he came out to bat for the last time. The veteran Zimbabwe batsman lasted four balls before he was caught behind for just two runs in a below-par total of 129-9.

Legspinner Usman Qadir stunted Zimbabwe hopes of a challenging total by taking 4-13 and finishing his debut T20 series with eight wickets. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim finished with 2-27.

Pakistan raced to 130-2 in only 15.2 overs against a listless Zimbabwe bowling attack.

Abdullah Shafiq, promoted on debut as an opener ahead of captain Babar Azam, went 41 not out, and Khushdil Shah, playing in his fourth T20, smashed 30 not out off 15 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha achieved his top score in the series of 31, but his teammates were outfoxed by Qadir's googlies and sharp legspin.

The home team won the first match by six wickets and the second by eight.

Comments (6)

Arora
Nov 10, 2020 06:05pm
Pakistan is getting comfortable with playing same level teams now. It “managed” to “restrict” Zimbabwe.
Mustafa
Nov 10, 2020 06:17pm
Green Shirts have blown the other side
Dilli Se Hoon..
Nov 10, 2020 06:53pm
@Mustafa, Pakistan cricket team becomes world champion by beating Zimbabwe..
Sarcasm
Nov 10, 2020 07:00pm
@Mustafa, when is kenya visiting Pakistan? That would be a nail biting series.
Anand Yesu
Nov 10, 2020 07:02pm
Somalian cricket team is visiting next.
Zartaj Gul
Nov 10, 2020 07:08pm
Green shirts caused an upset.
