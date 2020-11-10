DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 10, 2020

Drug peddler in Punjab arrested for 20th time in 23 years

Aurangzeb MalikUpdated 10 Nov 2020

Email

The police said Ali started the drug peddling in the 1990s and was nabbed first time by the city police on April 29, 1997, when he was only 17. — AFP/File
The police said Ali started the drug peddling in the 1990s and was nabbed first time by the city police on April 29, 1997, when he was only 17. — AFP/File

CHINIOT: The criminal justice system in Pakistan has failed to reform criminals and this can be gauged from the case of a habitual criminal who was arrested for drug peddling for the 20th time in 23 years.

The police have arrested Muhammad Ali, 40, of Mohallah Lahori Gate, and siezed 120 bottles of liquor from him. The police said Ali started drug peddling in the 1990s and was nabbed first time by the city police on April 29, 1997, when he was only 17. He was, however, released on bail.

Since then, he has been arrested from time to time in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

He either gets a lesser punishment of fine or sentence up to three years and once he is released (either on bail or after the completion of his jail term), he resumes his criminal activities. The last time, he was arrested by Faisalabad district police on May 25, only to be released on bail.

Irfan Nekukara district bar secretary, said the country had no system to make such a person a law-abiding citizen. In the developed countries, sessions are held with such criminals in jails and they are helped by society and government to improve their conduct after their jail term is over. In Pakistan, people outcast them which force criminals to go back to the beaten paths, he added.

He demanded the government not only improve the jail system and teach the prisoners skills, Islamic teachings besides providing them soft loans.

District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh said there was a majority of criminals who continued their illegal activities whenever they got a chance to come out of jail. Jail authorities and society should play their role in making them beneficial citizens.

“We’re planning to involve the Citizens Police Liaison Committee and other stakeholders of society to urge such citizens to restart a new life when they come out of jail.

However, society should change the taboos attached with criminals and they should start hating only “crime” instead of “criminals”, he concluded.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 10, 2020 02:30pm
No doubt, old habits die hard.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

After the vote

After the vote

That Trump didn’t deliver on his populist politics in four years didn’t deter his supporters.

Editorial

Updated 10 Nov 2020

Muslim world & US

AS the page turns on the Trump era, many will be waiting to see how the incoming president Joe Biden will deal with...
10 Nov 2020

Improving railways

THE upgradation of the Main Line-1 project being executed under the CPEC initiative is crucial for Pakistan’s...
10 Nov 2020

Sexist remarks

THE hankering for electoral victory has often seen Pakistani politics plumb new depths — especially when the rival...
09 Nov 2020

Politicians’ words

POLITICAL rhetoric is entering a danger zone. With rallies and jalsas taking place every day, all leaders have ample...
Updated 09 Nov 2020

A bad precedent

THE recent police action against farmers in Lahore following which a protester died was appalling. While the...
09 Nov 2020

Intensifying hostilities

ONCE considered a ‘frozen’ conflict, the stalemate in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia has ...