DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 10, 2020

Babar likely to replace Azhar as Test skipper

Abdul GhaffarUpdated 10 Nov 2020

Email

As per the sources, the PCB has decided to replace Azhar Ali with prolific batsman Babar Azam who is already leading the national side in ODIs and T20s — AFP/File
As per the sources, the PCB has decided to replace Azhar Ali with prolific batsman Babar Azam who is already leading the national side in ODIs and T20s — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan will meet senior batsman Azhar Ali on Tuesday (today) in Lahore to officially convey to him about the decision of his removal as Test captain, reliable sources in the Board said on Monday.

As per the sources, the PCB has decided to replace Azhar with prolific batsman Babar Azam who is already leading the national side in ODIs and T20s. The sources said Azhar’s Test captaincy was under review after his ordinary show in Australia and England — the two Test series that Pakistan lost — and the PCB is not satisfied with his performance as Test captain.

The sources further said that Mani assured Babar of full support from the PCB in all three formats and it is likely that Babar will continue to lead Pakistan in the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to take a final decision on vice-captain for Test format and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and opening batsman Shan Masood are both in contention for the slot.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

After the vote

After the vote

That Trump didn’t deliver on his populist politics in four years didn’t deter his supporters.

Editorial

Updated 10 Nov 2020

Muslim world & US

AS the page turns on the Trump era, many will be waiting to see how the incoming president Joe Biden will deal with...
10 Nov 2020

Improving railways

THE upgradation of the Main Line-1 project being executed under the CPEC initiative is crucial for Pakistan’s...
10 Nov 2020

Sexist remarks

THE hankering for electoral victory has often seen Pakistani politics plumb new depths — especially when the rival...
09 Nov 2020

Politicians’ words

POLITICAL rhetoric is entering a danger zone. With rallies and jalsas taking place every day, all leaders have ample...
Updated 09 Nov 2020

A bad precedent

THE recent police action against farmers in Lahore following which a protester died was appalling. While the...
09 Nov 2020

Intensifying hostilities

ONCE considered a ‘frozen’ conflict, the stalemate in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia has ...