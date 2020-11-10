Babar likely to replace Azhar as Test skipper

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan will meet senior batsman Azhar Ali on Tuesday (today) in Lahore to officially convey to him about the decision of his removal as Test captain, reliable sources in the Board said on Monday.

As per the sources, the PCB has decided to replace Azhar with prolific batsman Babar Azam who is already leading the national side in ODIs and T20s. The sources said Azhar’s Test captaincy was under review after his ordinary show in Australia and England — the two Test series that Pakistan lost — and the PCB is not satisfied with his performance as Test captain.

The sources further said that Mani assured Babar of full support from the PCB in all three formats and it is likely that Babar will continue to lead Pakistan in the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to take a final decision on vice-captain for Test format and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and opening batsman Shan Masood are both in contention for the slot.

