November 09, 2020

China, Russia decline to acknowledge Biden victory

Reuters | AFP

Newspaper front pages lead with the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election, at a news stand in Beijing on November 9. — AFP
China declined Monday to congratulate Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election, saying the outcome of the vote was still to be determined.

Democrat Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency but incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded and is making legal challenges to the outcome of the November 3 election.

“We noticed that Biden has declared election victory,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing. “We understand that the US presidential election result will be determined following US law and procedures.”

After declining to acknowledge Biden's victory despite repeated questions from reporters, Wang said: "We hope the new US government can meet China halfway."

In 2016, Xi sent congratulations to Trump on November 9, a day after the election.

Relations between China — among a handful of major countries including Russia and Mexico that has not congratulated Biden — and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus, and the Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of sanctions against Beijing.

While Biden is expected to maintain a tough stance on China — he has called President Xi Jinping a “thug” and vowed to lead a campaign to “pressure, isolate and punish China” — he is likely to take a more measured and multilateral approach.

“We always believe that China and the United States should enhance communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit and promote sound and stable development of bilateral relations,” Wang told the briefing.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, said in a tweet: “China hasn't congratulated Biden on his victory as quickly as Western countries did."

"I think it's because China needs to keep larger distance from the US presidential election to avoid getting entangled in its controversy. This actually shows that China respects the US as a whole,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone in editorials, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability, starting with trade.

While acknowledging that Washington was unlikely to ease pressure on China over issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Global Times said Beijing should work to communicate with Biden's team.

“It's in the common interests of people from both countries and of the international community that China-US relations become eased and controllable,” it said.

The China Daily said it was “obvious” improving ties with China could start from trade, and reviving trade talks was critical to restoring some understanding and trust.

Wang Huiyao, head of the Centre for China and Globalisation and an advisor to the government in Beijing, said he expects more dialogue under a Biden administration.

“Biden's election means an opportunity to re-establish relations with the US as he is more likely to uphold multilateralism. That means China and the US can start discussing issues including climate change, pandemic control and trade,” Wang told Reuters.

On China's Twitter-like Weibo, top trending items included the hashtags “BidenSpeaksToTheWholeCountry”, viewed 1.21 billion times, and “Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January”.

Putin awaiting official result: Kremlin

Also on Monday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was waiting for official results from the US presidential election before congratulating a winner.

“We consider it correct to wait for the official results to be finalised. I want to remind you that President Putin repeatedly said he will respect the choice of the American people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When Trump won the 2016 presidential election over Hillary Clinton, Putin congratulated him within roughly an hour.

Peskov said that this election was different because of the legal challenges that Trump, who has refused to concede defeat, is planning to mount over the vote.

“The difference is quite obvious ... then there were no announcements of legal challenges,” Peskov said.

He added that Moscow was ready to work with whomever is declared the winner of the US vote.

“We hope that with the next president of the United States it will be possible to re-establish a dialogue and together agree on ways to normalise our bilateral relations,” he said.

Russia was accused of interfering in the 2016 election to help get Trump elected, in the hope he would take a softer line with Moscow.

Biden is expected to take a tougher stand and during the campaign slammed Trump for having “embraced so many autocrats around the world, starting with Vladimir Putin”.

Uturn
Nov 09, 2020 04:13pm
Biden and Kamala are going to liberate Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, the Buddhists in the Tibet region, and the Cantonese in Hong Kong, from the evil Chinese communist thugs. Just wait and watch.
Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 09, 2020 04:15pm
Do chinese know what is democracy!
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 09, 2020 04:16pm
Life for China will not be good under Biden.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2020 04:25pm
@Uturn, "Kamala Harris is an outspoken defender of human rights, including in Jammu and Kashmir."
Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 09, 2020 04:26pm
China is more pragmatic in its approach on foreign policies.
Recommend 0
divergence
Nov 09, 2020 04:28pm
Good one, unless Trump officially concedes, media can't tell who has won, although the results may be clear, yet it should be official
Recommend 0
The Mask
Nov 09, 2020 04:31pm
China should be appreciated for becoming a huge economy by sheer hard-working and determined people but as a major power it needs to respect others and stop bullying. Strength is measured by kindness not by aggression.
Recommend 0
Saleha Khan
Nov 09, 2020 04:33pm
@Uturn, no matter what, but China
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2020 04:35pm
@The Mask, No one bullies more than US, and India to its neighbours!
Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 09, 2020 04:37pm
Kamala and Biden will be going after China even more then Trump and China knows this. China is a sinking ship
Recommend 0
CU
Nov 09, 2020 04:40pm
Biden celebrating is not an official notification or outcome. That is yet to be announced after complete vote counting. And with Trump not conceding yet, it's actually the countries who have congratulated Biden, that are wrong. So much for following the rules.
Recommend 0
Country Jam
Nov 09, 2020 04:41pm
@bhaRAT©, well said!
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Nov 09, 2020 04:41pm
@bhaRAT©, do you really think she is going to waste her time speaking about a non issue? That was only for election campaign.
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Nov 09, 2020 04:45pm
That means Pakistan can't do it either.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 09, 2020 04:48pm
@Uturn, No, he won’t, just wait and watch!
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 09, 2020 04:52pm
@The Mask, rather than hard work it has been subjugating poor countries and burying them under mountains of debt!
Recommend 0
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Nov 09, 2020 04:59pm
Did Pakistan acknowledge Biden's victory ??
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 09, 2020 05:00pm
Better safe than sorry.
Recommend 0
Jay
Nov 09, 2020 05:18pm
@bhaRAT©, Such statements and rhetoric are only limited to election campaigns. Be mature enough to understand, don't jump the gun so soon.
Recommend 0
Friend
Nov 09, 2020 05:35pm
When are next Chine election slated.
Recommend 0
Friend
Nov 09, 2020 05:35pm
@bhaRAT©, When are next Chinese Election
Recommend 0
Hamed
Nov 09, 2020 05:35pm
@The Mask, what have western countries doing since thousand years till today?
Recommend 0
Friend
Nov 09, 2020 05:37pm
@RAJESH GOPINATHAN, No Pakistan follows China iron brother friend .
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 09, 2020 05:40pm
This is the right thing to do . Wait till it is official and undisputed.
Recommend 0
Pops
Nov 09, 2020 05:45pm
@bhaRAT©, Just ask the small nations in and around South China Sea who is a bully?
Recommend 0
Bilal
Nov 09, 2020 06:01pm
@Dave, Way more than what Indian do.
Recommend 0
Osman
Nov 09, 2020 06:06pm
Interesting times ahead for China and India.
Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Nov 09, 2020 06:10pm
China is a dictatorship. Can't relate to a democracy.
Recommend 0
Critic
Nov 09, 2020 06:11pm
@Pops, at the moment india and USA are involved in mischief and bullying in South China Sea!
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 09, 2020 06:13pm
@Osman, "Interesting times ahead for China and India." Why? They don't depend on US elections, or are they?
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 09, 2020 06:15pm
@Hwh, "Life for China will not be good under Biden." Says India!!!
Recommend 0
iMdadAli
Nov 09, 2020 06:15pm
expression of freedom is right of each
Recommend 0
The Mask
Nov 09, 2020 06:29pm
@bhaRAT©, majority of the world holds a different view.
Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 09, 2020 06:31pm
The fact is, China wanted Trump to win. They know that Biden will unite the West against China which Trump could never do.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Nov 09, 2020 06:31pm
The outcome of US doesn't bother china.....US is heavily dependent on China.....
Recommend 0
The Mask
Nov 09, 2020 06:31pm
@Hamed , Does that give China the right to do the same ? Shouldn't they be acting more responsibly and setting an example?
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 09, 2020 06:42pm
@Uturn, Mr. day dreamer. It is China and not India
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 09, 2020 06:43pm
@Hwh, nothing will happend my dear.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Nov 09, 2020 06:45pm
Trump was vocal and empty vessel, Biden will be silent and hard hitting.
Recommend 0
citizen
Nov 09, 2020 06:47pm
@bhaRAT©, : But our iron friend got territorial disputes with 12 neighbours out of 13.Is it means bullying or illegal annexation?
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Nov 09, 2020 07:03pm
You think Biden cares?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2020 07:05pm
@citizen, "our iron friend " When did China become India's iron friend??
Recommend 0
Vivek
Nov 09, 2020 07:14pm
@The Mask, China and mindless are poles apart and the world knows about this.
Recommend 0
well-wisher
Nov 09, 2020 07:25pm
The truth prevails and China knows it. It will have to work with Biden to reach USA consumers in a meaningful way.
Recommend 0
su
Nov 09, 2020 07:58pm
China has destroyed the world with Corona virus. No world leader in his right mind will forgive China.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Nov 09, 2020 08:07pm
Like if anyone cares what China says.
Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 09, 2020 08:13pm
For how long? The reality is going to hit sooner or later.
Recommend 0

