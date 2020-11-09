DAWN.COM

China declines to acknowledge Biden victory

Reuters | AFP 09 Nov 2020

Newspaper front pages lead with the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election, at a news stand in Beijing on November 9. — AFP
China declined Monday to congratulate Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election, saying the outcome of the vote was still to be determined.

Democrat Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency but incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded and is making legal challenges to the outcome of the November 3 election.

“We noticed that Biden has declared election victory,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing. “We understand that the US presidential election result will be determined following US law and procedures.”

After declining to acknowledge Biden's victory despite repeated questions from reporters, Wang said: "We hope the new US government can meet China halfway."

In 2016, Xi sent congratulations to Trump on November 9, a day after the election.

Relations between China — among a handful of major countries including Russia and Mexico that has not congratulated Biden — and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus, and the Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of sanctions against Beijing.

While Biden is expected to maintain a tough stance on China — he has called President Xi Jinping a “thug” and vowed to lead a campaign to “pressure, isolate and punish China” — he is likely to take a more measured and multilateral approach.

“We always believe that China and the United States should enhance communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit and promote sound and stable development of bilateral relations,” Wang told the briefing.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, said in a tweet: “China hasn't congratulated Biden on his victory as quickly as Western countries did."

"I think it's because China needs to keep larger distance from the US presidential election to avoid getting entangled in its controversy. This actually shows that China respects the US as a whole,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone in editorials, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability, starting with trade.

While acknowledging that Washington was unlikely to ease pressure on China over issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Global Times said Beijing should work to communicate with Biden's team.

“It's in the common interests of people from both countries and of the international community that China-US relations become eased and controllable,” it said.

The China Daily said it was “obvious” improving ties with China could start from trade, and reviving trade talks was critical to restoring some understanding and trust.

Wang Huiyao, head of the Centre for China and Globalisation and an advisor to the government in Beijing, said he expects more dialogue under a Biden administration.

“Biden's election means an opportunity to re-establish relations with the US as he is more likely to uphold multilateralism. That means China and the US can start discussing issues including climate change, pandemic control and trade,” Wang told Reuters.

On China's Twitter-like Weibo, top trending items included the hashtags “BidenSpeaksToTheWholeCountry”, viewed 1.21 billion times, and “Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January”.

Uturn
Nov 09, 2020 04:13pm
Biden and Kamala are going to liberate Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, the Buddhists in the Tibet region, and the Cantonese in Hong Kong, from the evil Chinese communist thugs. Just wait and watch.
Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 09, 2020 04:15pm
Do chinese know what is democracy!
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 09, 2020 04:16pm
Life for China will not be good under Biden.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2020 04:25pm
@Uturn, "Kamala Harris is an outspoken defender of human rights, including in Jammu and Kashmir."
Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 09, 2020 04:26pm
China is more pragmatic in its approach on foreign policies.
Recommend 0
divergence
Nov 09, 2020 04:28pm
Good one, unless Trump officially concedes, media can't tell who has won, although the results may be clear, yet it should be official
Recommend 0
The Mask
Nov 09, 2020 04:31pm
China should be appreciated for becoming a huge economy by sheer hard-working and determined people but as a major power it needs to respect others and stop bullying. Strength is measured by kindness not by aggression.
Recommend 0
Saleha Khan
Nov 09, 2020 04:33pm
@Uturn, no matter what, but China
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2020 04:35pm
@The Mask, No one bullies more than US, and India to its neighbours!
Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 09, 2020 04:37pm
Kamala and Biden will be going after China even more then Trump and China knows this. China is a sinking ship
Recommend 0
CU
Nov 09, 2020 04:40pm
Biden celebrating is not an official notification or outcome. That is yet to be announced after complete vote counting. And with Trump not conceding yet, it's actually the countries who have congratulated Biden, that are wrong. So much for following the rules.
Recommend 0
Country Jam
Nov 09, 2020 04:41pm
@bhaRAT©, well said!
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Nov 09, 2020 04:41pm
@bhaRAT©, do you really think she is going to waste her time speaking about a non issue? That was only for election campaign.
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Nov 09, 2020 04:45pm
That means Pakistan can't do it either.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 09, 2020 04:48pm
@Uturn, No, he won’t, just wait and watch!
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 09, 2020 04:52pm
@The Mask, rather than hard work it has been subjugating poor countries and burying them under mountains of debt!
Recommend 0
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Nov 09, 2020 04:59pm
Did Pakistan acknowledge Biden's victory ??
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 09, 2020 05:00pm
Better safe than sorry.
Recommend 0

