Today's Paper | November 09, 2020

PML-N's Safdar, PPP's Kaira contract Covid while on GB campaign trail

Javed Hussain | Dawn.comUpdated 09 Nov 2020

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira (L) and PML-N leader Retired captain Mohammad Safdar (R). — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N Youth Wing President retired Captain Mohammad Safdar and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira have tested positive for the coronavirus while campaigning for their parties in Gilgit-Baltistan, it emerged on Monday.

PML-N Youth Wing spokesman Ali Khan Yusufzai said Safdar had complained of flu and fever while campaigning in Skardu. He returned to Islamabad with his wife, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday after which he was tested for the virus.

Thereafter, Safdar flew to Lahore on Sunday night and was admitted to the Sharif Medical City Hospital on the advice of doctors, Yusufzai said, adding that Safdar's condition is satisfactory.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former information minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira, also tested positive for coronavirus, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed in a tweet.

Shah said Kaira, who has been campaigning with party chairman Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto in Gilgit-Baltistan for over two weeks, is a great "asset of the party" and prayed for his health.

Kaira has also returned from GB and is under quarantine.

For the last two weeks, political leaders from the country's major parties have been campaigning in GB where legislative assembly elections will be held on Nov 15.

However, the region has seen an increase in coronavirus positivity rates with the National Command and Operation Centre saying that the positivity rate in Gilgit, the capital of Gilgit-Baltistan, has climbed to 15.38 per cent — the third-highest in the country.

The NCOC, in a meeting earlier this morning, observed that the Covid-19 positivity ratio is rapidly increasing in major cities, with the rate exceeding 15 per cent in at least three cities across the country.

"The overall nationwide positivity ratio is 4.5pc [while] 15 major cities across the country have a higher ratio," the statement said.

The second wave of the coronavirus has intensified in the country with Pakistan reporting more than 1,000 daily cases for the last week and more than 1,600 daily infections on Nov 8.

On Friday, the NCOC decided to fine people who are not wearing masks Rs100 and provide them with three masks on the spot. It also announced that from Nov 20 onwards, wedding events will be held in open areas with a maximum of 1,000 guests.

Safdar and Kaira are among several politicians and lawmakers who have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic first emerged in Pakistan.

Some of the prominent political leaders who have contracted the virus so far include National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani — all of whom have recovered.

Comments (13)

Yaqoob
Nov 09, 2020 02:24pm
How I. The world he boarded flight when he tested positive in islamabad. It is criminal act to expose others intentionally to Covid in the whole world.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 09, 2020 02:26pm
Don't treat these two or anyone att he jalsas. Despite endangering the public they don't care, having useless futile large gatherings for their NRO.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2020 02:26pm
It was surprising that they were doing such campaigns and holding public rallies deliberately knowing full well that the world is in the grip of the 2nd wave. Callous attitude from our leaders!
Recommend 0
Ismail
Nov 09, 2020 02:30pm
But all in their contacts/circles are still running the campaign which means virus will spread even faster. In reality no value of commonman for whom they are chanting fake revolutionary slogan.
Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Nov 09, 2020 02:36pm
Don't hope for anyone to get the virus. Now that these people have this virus, maybe they will stop having these large gathering and putting the poor supporters at risk.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 09, 2020 02:39pm
Blessing in disguise. Now, they would get home isolation than the costly bail-outs.
Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 09, 2020 02:40pm
Wish khaira well, as for Safdar - no comment!
Recommend 0
Friend
Nov 09, 2020 03:23pm
Its a flue so no need to worry
Recommend 0
Friend
Nov 09, 2020 03:24pm
Supreme court should take a note and ask local administration to give permission where SOP are followed
Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 09, 2020 03:27pm
Irresponsible behaviour now they have infected Gilgit where there are no good hospitals.
Recommend 0
Raheel
Nov 09, 2020 03:33pm
Covid19 isn't a worry when seeking a NRO...no care for the thousands given free biryani to attend PMLN displays of abuse against all institutions. Shouldnt charges be applied for breaking covid19 rules?
Recommend 0
Raheel
Nov 09, 2020 03:35pm
So captain Sardar is now a super spreader? Charges should be applied to him and others who travelled without quarantining when they had fevers and coughs.
Recommend 0
Critic
Nov 09, 2020 03:37pm
So these backwards will win and educate Pakistan?
Recommend 0

