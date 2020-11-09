DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 09, 2020

Jang group CEO granted bail by SC after 8 months in jail

Haseeb BhattiUpdated 09 Nov 2020

Email

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman in a 34-year-old case related to 54-kanal land he allegedly acquired “illegally” in the tenure of then chief minister of Punjab Nawaz Sharif. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman in a 34-year-old case related to 54-kanal land he allegedly acquired “illegally” in the tenure of then chief minister of Punjab Nawaz Sharif. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to the chief executive and editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers, Mir Shakilur Rehman, in a 34-year-old case related to land he allegedly acquired “illegally” in the tenure of then chief minister of Punjab, Nawaz Sharif.

The court granted Rehman bail against a surety bond of Rs10 million.

Rehman was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 12 in connection with “alleged illegal exemption of 54 plots (each measuring one kanal) in H-block of Lahore's Jauhar Town phase-II allotted to him being the holder of general power of attorney on behalf of Hidayat Ali and Hikmat Ali by the then Punjab chief minister (Nawaz Sharif in 1986) in violation of the relevant laws/rules”.

The Lahore High Court had earlier denied bail to Rehman, after which he had appealed the decision in the Supreme Court.

Last week, a two-member bench of the apex court referred Rehman's bail plea to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for re-fixing of its hearing by a three-judge bench after Justice Umar Ata Bandial – who was earlier heading a three-member bench – recused himself from hearing the plea moved by the media tycoon citing personal reasons.

During today's hearing, Rehman's counsel, Amjad Pervaiz, informed the court that the Jang group editor-in-chief was arrested by NAB at the inquiry stage. He said even though the reference was filed against four people — then chief minister Nawaz Sharif, then director land department, then director Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Rehman — nobody other than Rehman was arrested.

He added that NAB Chairman Javed retired Justice Javed Iqbal had not issued arrest warrants for director land department and DG LDA.

Explaining how the land was acquired, Pervaiz said the total land in question was 80 kanals and 18 marlas, purchased to build Mohammad Ali Jauhar Town. The owner of the land died and it was divided and transferred in 1985, he added.

The heirs requested the LDA to grant permission to start construction on the land in 1986, which was rejected by the then DG LDA, the lawyer said, adding that the official wrote to Rehman saying that under the land policy, his share equalled 54 kanal, 5 marlas.

"Not one rupee of the government was lost during this entire matter," he claimed. At this, Justice Qazi Amin asked whether NAB had raised the matter of the government accruing any losses to which Pervaiz replied in the negative.

Pervaiz argued NAB had not accused Rehman of withholding payment for the property he acquired, saying that the amount was paid according to the policy. "NAB's case is that the money should be paid according to market rates and not according to policy," he said.

Justice Yahya Afridi observed NAB had to determine whether the case was valid, according to the policy. The anti-graft body also had to disclose how many cases the accountability judge who heard Rehman's case previously had, he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Browngirl
Nov 09, 2020 12:09pm
He was in made-up bogus case to begin with. What a ludicrous regime.
Recommend 0
Gurcharan Singh
Nov 09, 2020 12:10pm
Biden effect?
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 09, 2020 12:12pm
Who will pay for this wrongful confinement?! Do you have the statute of limitations in Naya Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Nov 09, 2020 12:13pm
Is IK vendetta satisfied now?
Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Nov 09, 2020 12:50pm
Satisfaction of ego of the king.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Nov 09, 2020 12:58pm
Congrats Mr Shakeel .you have fought and won your Jang .
Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Nov 09, 2020 01:14pm
Good news,,, This gentleman was jailed on political issue.
Recommend 0
Sweating and trembling
Nov 09, 2020 01:28pm
Congratulations to Mr Shakeel for standing up to this selected government.
Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Nov 09, 2020 01:31pm
Congrats to Mir Shakil and shame on NAB keeping him in illegal custody for eight months !
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 09, 2020 01:34pm
Today he, tomorrow those who put him in jail.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

09 Nov 2020

Politicians’ words

POLITICAL rhetoric is entering a danger zone. With rallies and jalsas taking place every day, all leaders have ample...
Updated 09 Nov 2020

A bad precedent

THE recent police action against farmers in Lahore following which a protester died was appalling. While the...
09 Nov 2020

Intensifying hostilities

ONCE considered a ‘frozen’ conflict, the stalemate in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia has ...
Updated 08 Nov 2020

A new beginning

THE American people have made their decision. Joseph R. Biden will be the next president of the United States of...
08 Nov 2020

Covid-19 guidelines

THERE is no doubt any longer: the second wave is intensifying at an alarming pace. Punjab reported 352 new Covid-19...
08 Nov 2020

Women’s education

DISTURBING reports have emerged from Lower Dir regarding the possible reappearance of some extremist elements in the...